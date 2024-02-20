NBC Sports, IndyCar confirm broadcast schedule for 2024 season

The upcoming campaign will feature 11 events airing on NBC and Peacock, including the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at noon ET Sunday, March 10.

The $1 Million Challenge made-for-TV non-points exhibition race at The Thermal Club just outside of Palm Springs, California, will be showcased also be showcased on NBC and Peacock at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, March 24.

Although a switch to the season finale was announced last week, with Nashville Superspeedway taking the place of the city’s downtown street event, the race will remain on NBC and Peacock and air at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 15.

“I can’t wait for the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season to begin, and what a way to kick things off in St. Petersburg again on NBC,” said Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, the reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion.

“We’ll be returning with our two goals in focus – winning the Indianapolis 500 and winning the championship – and I know our entire team is counting down the days until we have a chance to put all our hard work and preparation this offseason to the test.”

The Grand Prix of Long Beach, which stands as the second round of the championship, will be the first to be broadcast on USA Network and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 21. Coverage of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 will air on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, May 19, while the race will be featured on the two networks beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26.

The Milwaukee Mile, returning to the schedule for the first time since 2015, will have its doubleheader round split, with the first race on Saturday, Aug. 31 aired exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the second race will be shown on USA Network and Peacock on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

“The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series is going to bring quite a bit of change to the schedule, changes that should be exciting for our fans watching the broadcasts and in-person,” said Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, defending race winner of the Indianapolis 500.

“New races at The Thermal Club and The Milwaukee Mile bring new venues to the schedule, and crowning a champion in my hometown, Nashville, will be must-see television. The Indianapolis 500 is always thrilling, and when you combine it all together, you get a schedule that fans will not want to miss.”

Peacock is once again providing comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 season, which includes the exclusive race on the Streets of Toronto for a third consecutive year at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 21.

The only start time not confirmed to this point is the third points round at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday, April 28, which is set to air on NBC and Peacock.

Throughout the season, Peacock will present over 120 hours of coverage, including nearly exclusive coverage of every qualifying and practice session in 2024. Additionally, coverage surrounding the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, all INDY NXT by Firestone races, race day warmups and full-event race replays will be available on the platform.

The 2023 IndyCar Series schedule:

Date Race/Track Network/Platform Time (ET) Sun., March 10 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC, Peacock Noon Sun., March 24 The Thermal Club NBC, Peacock 12:30 p.m. Sun., April 21 Streets of Long Beach USA Network, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., April 28 Barber Motorsports Park NBC, Peacock TBD Sat., May 11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., May 19 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., May 26 108th Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock 11 a.m. Sun., June 2 Streets of Detroit USA Network, Peacock Noon Sun., June 9 Road America NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Sun., June 23 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca USA Network, Peacock 6 p.m. Sun., July 7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC, Peacock 1:30 p.m. Sat., July 13 Iowa Speedway – Race 1 NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., July 14 Iowa Speedway – Race 2 NBC, Peacock Noon Sun., July 21 Streets of Toronto Peacock 1 p.m. Sat., Aug. 17 World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network, Peacock 6 p.m. Sun., Aug. 25 Portland International Raceway USA Network, Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., Aug. 31 Milwaukee Mile – Race 1 Peacock 6 p.m. Sun., Sept. 1 Milwaukee Mile – Race 2 USA Network, Peacock 2:30 p.m. Sun., Sept. 15 Nashville Superspeedway NBC, Peacock 3 p.m.

Dates, times and networks/platforms are subject to change