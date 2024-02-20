All Series
IndyCar

NBC Sports, IndyCar confirm broadcast schedule for 2024 season

The broadcast start times for the 2024 IndyCar season, headlined by the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, have been revealed by NBC Sports and the series.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, start

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, start

Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

The upcoming campaign will feature 11 events airing on NBC and Peacock, including the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at noon ET Sunday, March 10.

The $1 Million Challenge made-for-TV non-points exhibition race at The Thermal Club just outside of Palm Springs, California, will be showcased also be showcased on NBC and Peacock at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, March 24.

Although a switch to the season finale was announced last week, with Nashville Superspeedway taking the place of the city’s downtown street event, the race will remain on NBC and Peacock and air at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 15.

“I can’t wait for the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season to begin, and what a way to kick things off in St. Petersburg again on NBC,” said Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, the reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion.

“We’ll be returning with our two goals in focus – winning the Indianapolis 500 and winning the championship – and I know our entire team is counting down the days until we have a chance to put all our hard work and preparation this offseason to the test.”

The Grand Prix of Long Beach, which stands as the second round of the championship, will be the first to be broadcast on USA Network and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 21. Coverage of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 will air on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, May 19, while the race will be featured on the two networks beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26.

Read Also:

The Milwaukee Mile, returning to the schedule for the first time since 2015, will have its doubleheader round split, with the first race on Saturday, Aug. 31 aired exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the second race will be shown on USA Network and Peacock on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

“The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series is going to bring quite a bit of change to the schedule, changes that should be exciting for our fans watching the broadcasts and in-person,” said Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, defending race winner of the Indianapolis 500.

“New races at The Thermal Club and The Milwaukee Mile bring new venues to the schedule, and crowning a champion in my hometown, Nashville, will be must-see television. The Indianapolis 500 is always thrilling, and when you combine it all together, you get a schedule that fans will not want to miss.”

Peacock is once again providing comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 season, which includes the exclusive race on the Streets of Toronto for a third consecutive year at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 21.

The only start time not confirmed to this point is the third points round at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday, April 28, which is set to air on NBC and Peacock.

Throughout the season, Peacock will present over 120 hours of coverage, including nearly exclusive coverage of every qualifying and practice session in 2024. Additionally, coverage surrounding the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, all INDY NXT by Firestone races, race day warmups and full-event race replays will be available on the platform.

The 2023 IndyCar Series schedule:

Date 

Race/Track 

Network/Platform 

Time (ET)

Sun., March 10 

Streets of St. Petersburg 

NBC, Peacock 

Noon

Sun., March 24 

The Thermal Club 

NBC, Peacock 

12:30 p.m.

Sun., April 21 

Streets of Long Beach 

USA Network, Peacock 

3 p.m.

Sun., April 28 

Barber Motorsports Park 

NBC, Peacock 

TBD

Sat., May 11

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road  Course)

NBC, Peacock 

3 p.m.

Sun., May 19 

Indianapolis 500 Qualifying 

NBC, Peacock 

3 p.m.

Sun., May 26 

108th Indianapolis 500 

NBC, Peacock 

11 a.m.

Sun., June 2 

Streets of Detroit 

USA Network, Peacock 

Noon

Sun., June 9 

Road America 

NBC, Peacock 

3:30 p.m.

Sun., June 23

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna  Seca

USA Network, Peacock 

6 p.m.

Sun., July 7 

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 

NBC, Peacock 

1:30 p.m.

Sat., July 13 

Iowa Speedway – Race 1 

NBC, Peacock 

8 p.m.

Sun., July 14 

Iowa Speedway – Race 2 

NBC, Peacock 

Noon

Sun., July 21 

Streets of Toronto 

Peacock 

1 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 17 

World Wide Technology Raceway 

USA Network, Peacock 

6 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 25 

Portland International Raceway 

USA Network, Peacock 

3 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 31 

Milwaukee Mile – Race 1 

Peacock 

6 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 1 

Milwaukee Mile – Race 2 

USA Network, Peacock 

2:30 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 15 

Nashville Superspeedway 

NBC, Peacock 

3 p.m.

Dates, times and networks/platforms are subject to change

Joey Barnes
Josef Newgarden
Team Penske
