New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing
The new venue for IndyCar’s race in Detroit aims to be “one of the most fan-friendly races on the 2023 calendar with more than 50 percent of the venue open and available for free viewing”.
Geobrugg’s mobile debris fence system, as used in Nashville’s Music City Grand Prix, will enable fans to safely view the action around the street circuit and its easy mobility should ensure minimal disruption on public roads
Thirty years after its first Indy car event, Belle Isle held its final race last year, as for 2023 the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear shifts to a new 1.7-mile course in downtown Detroit.
Debris fences for Detroit rendering
Photo by: Detroit Grand Prix
The event will feature the NTT IndyCar Series, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Indy NXT [formerly Indy Lights] by Firestone and the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, and will welcome fans free of charge. The venue will include popular downtown destinations like Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza and the Detroit Riverwalk. Spectators that want to watch the action from the grandstands will be able to do so by purchasing a ticket.
Michael Montri, president of the Detroit GP, said: “The Grand Prix is a 501 (c)3 non-profit and our mission statement is to give back to the Detroit community in different ways. We are excited to welcome the entire community to our re-imagined and inclusive event, and we thank Geobrugg for providing the safety fencing around the race track.”
Geobrugg was chosen to supply its concrete barriers and mobile debris fences, as per Nashville’s Music City Grand Prix, to approximately 50 percent of the event’s footprint in Detroit.
Detroit Grand Prix map
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Montri said: “The whole system at Nashville for their event in 2021 and 2022 is really superb – the way it looks, the way it fits and the protection it provides. When we knew we needed to get a new fence and barrier system for our Downtown street circuit, we immediately went with the Geobrugg model and we’re really excited to get it installed.
“The way that Geobrugg's system works will make it really easy to come back and put the finishing touches on the roads that have been kept open, until it’s time to go racing.”
Geobrugg AG develops and manufactures protection systems made of high-tensile steel wire to protect against natural hazards such as rockfall, landslides, debris flow, and avalanches and ensure safety in mining and tunneling and on motorsport circuits to stop impacts from falling or flying objects.
Geobrugg debris fencing at Nashville's Music City GP.
Photo by: IndyCar
