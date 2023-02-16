Subscribe
Previous / Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life” Next / Tirico, Patrick to present NBC Sports’ Indy 500 coverage again
IndyCar / Detroit News

New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing

The new venue for IndyCar’s race in Detroit aims to be “one of the most fan-friendly races on the 2023 calendar with more than 50 percent of the venue open and available for free viewing”.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing
Listen to this article

Geobrugg’s mobile debris fence system, as used in Nashville’s Music City Grand Prix, will enable fans to safely view the action around the street circuit and its easy mobility should ensure minimal disruption on public roads

Thirty years after its first Indy car event, Belle Isle held its final race last year, as for 2023 the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear shifts to a new 1.7-mile course in downtown Detroit.

Debris fences for Detroit rendering

Debris fences for Detroit rendering

Photo by: Detroit Grand Prix

The event will feature the NTT IndyCar Series, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Indy NXT [formerly Indy Lights] by Firestone and the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, and will welcome fans free of charge. The venue will include popular downtown destinations like Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza and the Detroit Riverwalk. Spectators that want to watch the action from the grandstands will be able to do so by purchasing a ticket.

Michael Montri, president of the Detroit GP, said: “The Grand Prix is a 501 (c)3 non-profit and our mission statement is to give back to the Detroit community in different ways. We are excited to welcome the entire community to our re-imagined and inclusive event, and we thank Geobrugg for providing the safety fencing around the race track.”

Geobrugg was chosen to supply its concrete barriers and mobile debris fences, as per Nashville’s Music City Grand Prix, to approximately 50 percent of the event’s footprint in Detroit.

Detroit Grand Prix map

Detroit Grand Prix map

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Montri said: “The whole system at Nashville for their event in 2021 and 2022 is really superb – the way it looks, the way it fits and the protection it provides. When we knew we needed to get a new fence and barrier system for our Downtown street circuit, we immediately went with the Geobrugg model and we’re really excited to get it installed.

“The way that Geobrugg's system works will make it really easy to come back and put the finishing touches on the roads that have been kept open, until it’s time to go racing.”

Geobrugg AG develops and manufactures protection systems made of high-tensile steel wire to protect against natural hazards such as rockfall, landslides, debris flow, and avalanches and ensure safety in mining and tunneling and on motorsport circuits to stop impacts from falling or flying objects.

Geobrugg debris fencing at Nashville's Music City GP.

Geobrugg debris fencing at Nashville's Music City GP.

Photo by: IndyCar

shares
comments

Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”

Tirico, Patrick to present NBC Sports’ Indy 500 coverage again
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
CW reveals start date for IndyCar docuseries 100 Days to Indy

CW reveals start date for IndyCar docuseries 100 Days to Indy

IndyCar

CW's IndyCar docuseries start date CW reveals start date for IndyCar docuseries 100 Days to Indy

Van der Zande confident after “flawless” Cadillac test at Sebring

Van der Zande confident after “flawless” Cadillac test at Sebring

IMSA

Sebring: Caddy "flawless", Acura top Van der Zande confident after “flawless” Cadillac test at Sebring

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past

The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past

Formula 1

The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past The myths and truths of Mercedes' Silver Arrows past

Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return

Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return

NAS NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.