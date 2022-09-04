Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / McLaughlin elated by third IndyCar win, still in title hunt Next / Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over"
IndyCar / Portland News

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit

Both two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward were left deflated after encountering major setbacks in the Grand Prix of Portland.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit
Listen to this article

Pato O’Ward, ran fourth in the early stages of the race despite running on Firestone’s harder primary tire, and was up to third for the race’s single restart, when he tried and failed to put a move on Will Power’s Team Penske-Chevrolet at Turn 1. He dived down the inside of the 2014 champion at the right-hander, and Power made as much room as possible for him, but was still struck by the AMSP car. Power then had the inside line for the left-hand part of the chicane and retained his second place, while O’Ward lost momentum.

Scott Dixon, who had gotten past the dueling Alexander Rossi and Josef Newgarden in the first part of the chicane thus had a run on O’Ward out of Turn 3, so on the run down to Turn 4 the Mexican ace moved right to block the charging Ganassi car. That earned him a penalty, whereby he had to cede his third place to Dixon.

Despite a flapping left sidepod from his contact with Power, O’Ward held on to fourth all the way to the checkered flag, but race runner-up Power has now scored enough points to put the title beyond his reach with one round to go.

"We had to come up with the win to truly have a decent shot at it at Laguna,” said O’Ward, “but I didn't have enough for the Penske boys. They dominated everybody all weekend.

“I tried to make the pass around Will and we had an injured left side of the car for the rest of the race. Just had to nurse it from there.

“We had to let Dixon by because apparently we blocked him – so I expect IndyCar to make the same call when somebody does that to me.”

Only 54 points are available at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca next week, and O’Ward is now 67 behind Power.

Newgarden qualified second but due to taking a fifth engine, lost six grid slots. Like O’Ward, he started on primaries, and even though he lost three places in the opening stint, by the penultimate stint he was up to fourth and applying pressure to O’Ward. However, his scuffed Firestone alternates in that stint persuaded him to go for the less-favored primaries in the final stint, and while this may have worked out, the strategy was undone by the caution, caused by Rinus VeeKay smacking Jimmie Johnson into the wall approaching Turn 1.

Newgarden slipped down to ninth following the restart, although he salvaged one spot when Christian Lundgaard had to pit after picking up debris.

The 2017 and ’19 champion said to NBC, “We didn't predict that caution. There's always that risk in the final stint, and I wasn't thinking about that because it'd gone green the entire race.

“I thought the primary tires would have better durability at the end and that argument holds up a little better when there's no caution. We just got hosed basically when we had to restart with all reds [around us]. I was blown away by how much better everyone was on them.

"It's a hard day when you end up eighth. Nothing really gained on a tough starting spot. We'll just regroup and go to Laguna and try to be fast."

Newgarden, who entered the weekend only three points behind teammate Power, is now 20 points adrift, tied with Portland’s third-place finisher Scott Dixon. Asked about his prospects in the finale at Laguna Seca, Newgarden replied: "At this point, it just kinda is what it is. We're just going to try and win that race and go for broke.

“It's kinda been a weird year, everyone has done just such a good job on this #2 car, but something weird always happens – like we didn't need that yellow today. We just seem to be on the odd end of these things.

“So I don't know how Laguna is going to play but we're just going there to play to win and we'll see what happens.”

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

McLaughlin elated by third IndyCar win, still in title hunt
Previous article

McLaughlin elated by third IndyCar win, still in title hunt
Next article

Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over"

Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over"
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Joy and pain for Rahal Letterman Lanigan aces in Portland Portland
IndyCar

Joy and pain for Rahal Letterman Lanigan aces in Portland

Power asked for team orders, Dixon surprised there were none Portland
IndyCar

Power asked for team orders, Dixon surprised there were none

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Josef Newgarden More from
Josef Newgarden
Penske drivers wary of mayhem at “bad, inviting, wide” Turn 1 Portland
Video Inside
IndyCar

Penske drivers wary of mayhem at “bad, inviting, wide” Turn 1

Grid penalty confirmed for title contender Newgarden at Portland Portland
IndyCar

Grid penalty confirmed for title contender Newgarden at Portland

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime
IndyCar

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
McLaughlin elated by third IndyCar win, still in title hunt Portland
Video Inside
IndyCar

McLaughlin elated by third IndyCar win, still in title hunt

Portland IndyCar: McLaughlin takes third pole ahead of teammates Portland
Video Inside
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: McLaughlin takes third pole ahead of teammates

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Joy and pain for Rahal Letterman Lanigan aces in Portland
IndyCar IndyCar

Joy and pain for Rahal Letterman Lanigan aces in Portland

Graham Rahal described his fifth place at Portland as “like a win” but Christian Lundgaard was left mortified after finishing outside the Top 20 having run second in the opening stint.

Power asked for team orders, Dixon surprised there were none
IndyCar IndyCar

Power asked for team orders, Dixon surprised there were none

Will Power admits he asked Team Penske to move teammate Scott McLaughlin aside to take the Portland win to aid his championship quest while rival Scott Dixon said he thought that such a team order would have been a “no brainer”.

Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over"
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over"

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon has pledged to give his all in IndyCar’s championship finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as he chases his record-equaling seventh title.

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit

Both two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward were left deflated after encountering major setbacks in the Grand Prix of Portland.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.