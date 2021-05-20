Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract Next / Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer

By:

Josef Newgarden’s Team Penske race engineer Gavin Ward believes this year is the two-time champion’s best chance yet at Indianapolis 500 glory.

Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer

Ward worked for Red Bull Racing in Formula 1 before joining Penske in 2018, shadowing Newgarden’s then-race engineer Brian Campe, taking over from him in 2019 and engineering Newgarden to a second IndyCar Series title.

However, despite this being the fifth season in which Newgarden has raced at Indy for Team Penske, he has yet to improve on or replicate his best 500 result with Ed Carpenter Racing, qualifying second and finishing third in 2016.  

See also:

Asked if this year is Newgarden’s best chance yet of going to Victory Circle, Ward told Motorsport.com: “Josef’s been pretty happy in practice so far. He’s a perfectionist and he’s trying to make everything better – he’s never fully satisfied – but he’s in a pretty good place.

“I don’t see why this wouldn’t be his best chance to win. I do feel he gets stronger every year, and last year Josef’s contribution relative to our team was very competitive. It was just a case of us collectively not really being in the mix for a win.

“This year, I don’t see any reason why we can’t be in contention. Yeah, this probably is our best chance yet.”

Last year, Newgarden qualified 13th and on raceday finished fifth, in what was a poor year for a team that has won Indy 18 times.

“Engineering-wise we could have done a better job [last year], because there were other Chevys who did a better job than us. So we’ve had to refocus our efforts, and hopefully we can get it done. Obviously we have a pretty good record here…

“We did alright as top Chevy car last year, but we certainly weren’t satisfied with our competitiveness, so there’s been a huge emphasis on improving ourselves. And we’ve seen that bear fruit a bit. And we’ve worked hard with Chevy to improve our collaboration.

“Engine-wise, it’s super close, super competitive, we think Chevy’s done a really good job this year and we’re really happy. But we won’t truly know until Pole Day. “I think the car’s been a little better in traffic this year, but it’s still going to be crucial to get into the front pack, so qualifying’s still going to be very important.”

It’s well known that changing track conditions at Indy can turn a good car to bad, so it’s a regular dilemma for race engineers as to whether they should assume the 500 will be hot and slick and therefore optimize the car for those conditions, or have a potentially slightly slower car but one with handling that is more readily evolvable in-cockpit and on-pitlane come race day.

“You’re always keeping an eye on the forecast,” said Ward, “but you’re also thinking, ‘What are we going to need if the day’s more difficult than the day we’re running on?' You don’t want to kid yourself and go down a path with a certain configuration that you can’t balance if you suddenly need to run more downforce, for example, on a more difficult day. Ideally, you’re running the car in a window where it’s benign regardless of conditions and you can go either way.”

Ward described the Speedway package, as “the biggest change since we switched to the UAK18 at the end of 2017. New underwing infill parts, the front of the floor, the addition of the bargeboard and strakes… that’s definitely given us a lot to look at to try and optimize.”

Josef Newgarden and his Team Penske-Chevrolet race engineer Gavin Ward.

Josef Newgarden and his Team Penske-Chevrolet race engineer Gavin Ward.

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract

Previous article

NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract

Next article

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

2
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

21min
3
IndyCar

Indy 500 – full two-week schedule for the Indianapolis 500

4
World Superbike

Sykes: 'Unfair' to compare BMW development with Kawasaki

6h
5
USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

Latest news
Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

21m
Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer
IndyCar

Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer

1h
NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract
IndyCar

NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract

4h
Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice
Video Inside
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice

21h
Paretta Autosport hints at more races beyond Indy 500
IndyCar

Paretta Autosport hints at more races beyond Indy 500

May 19, 2021
Latest videos
Juan Pablo Montoya - My Career In 10 Photos 03:15
IndyCar
6h

Juan Pablo Montoya - My Career In 10 Photos

Conor Daly - Indy 500 Day Two Practice Interview 00:43
IndyCar
10h

Conor Daly - Indy 500 Day Two Practice Interview

IndyCar: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice at the Indy 500 00:34
IndyCar
10h

IndyCar: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice at the Indy 500

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 19, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

Graham Rahal - Indy 500 First Practice Interview 00:43
IndyCar
May 19, 2021

Graham Rahal - Indy 500 First Practice Interview

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract
IndyCar

NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
IndyCar aces OK with aero tweaks, unsure on engine battle Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar aces OK with aero tweaks, unsure on engine battle

Bobby Unser – Paying tribute to one of IndyCar's greatest
IndyCar

Bobby Unser – Paying tribute to one of IndyCar's greatest

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021

Trending Today

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

How big is a Formula 1 Mercedes car?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How big is a Formula 1 Mercedes car?

Hamilton surprised by "really strong" Ferrari pace in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton surprised by "really strong" Ferrari pace in Monaco

Ferrari exploited flexible rear wings ahead of FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari exploited flexible rear wings ahead of FIA clampdown

Page Jones: A modern day miracle
USAC USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

Latest news

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden’s “best chance yet” at Indy 500 win, says engineer

NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract
IndyCar IndyCar

NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract

Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.