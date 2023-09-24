Subscribe
Previous / Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop

Josef Newgarden relished the unique experience of every Indianapolis 500 winner with the annual trek to sculptor William Behrends’ workshop in North Carolina.

By:
Josef Newgarden and William Behrends

Behrends has been the artist behind the scenes, creating the sterling silver likeness of every victor of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ since Arie Luyendyk in 1990, which is blazoned upon the famed Borg-Warner Trophy. Newgarden represents the 34th image for Behrends, who has hosted every winner since 2015 for a sitting to carve the final details.

“Before that, all I had was 15-20 minutes with them the morning after the race to take photographs and then that's the last time I saw them until the next year,” Behrends told Motorsport.com.

“For them to come up and spend the day and we sit for two or three hours in the studio working on the clay model, we get to talk and get to know them a little bit. That really enriches the experience for me, and I think makes for a better work. It's really very valuable for me.”

Josef Newgarden's Borg Warner bust in the making

Josef Newgarden's Borg Warner bust in the making

Photo by: Scott LePage

However, this visit was slightly different as Behrends’ granddaughters, who are in second and fourth grade, respectively, gifted Newgarden three friendship bracelets to share among himself, wife Ashley and their son. Newgarden provided cartwheels, laughs, smiles and thanks in return. “It's a really fun trip,” said Newgarden, 32.

“You don't know what this is like until you get to do it. In a lot of ways, it's like trying to explain the Indy 500, most people just can't appreciate it unless they've been there, seen it and felt it for themselves. And [Friday] was one of those moments. It's really phenomenal to see Will's shop and what he does. He's really world class and very fitting for the Borg-Warner Trophy. He really makes sure that it is done to the highest level, just really captures the significance and the history of the event. So, it's fun to see that up close and personal.

“The sculpture deal, I didn't even really know what to expect. It was, the one word is cool, but it's different. It's bizarre to see yourself in that way. It's different than looking at yourself in the mirror.”

The chiseled features of Newgarden’s face made for a likeness all its own for Behrends.

“What first struck me was just the strength of his features,” Behrends said. “He's got a very strong jaw. He's got good bone structure, which is sort of the foundation of what a sculptor starts with. And then also he has got a very expressive face. He's got a very genuine smile with his entire face. You know, just a good-looking guy and a really ideal subject.”

Josef Newgarden

Josef Newgarden

Photo by: Scott LePage

Behrends’ work begins with a more life-sized model before the next part of the process of creating a piece that is roughly the size of an egg with mirrored craftsmanship that will ultimately be seen on the iconic trophy.

“You really have to bring out those things that you see; that strong jaw, that genuine smile and everything,” Behrends said. “You sort of have to accentuate those because you want the viewer to be able to immediately say, 'Yep, that's Josef Newgarden.'”

While finding glory on May 28 “sunk in immediately” crossing the finish line with his No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet, it is these moments that build into an offseason of reflection for the accomplishment for Newgarden – whenever that time to rest can finally happen.

“I think the time to appreciate it is definitely going to come now in this offseason, which really isn't going to get there until probably November-ish is when things are going to start to slow down and we can have some time,” Newgarden said.

“I've not had it yet. Since Laguna, we've been pretty full throttle on so much stuff, so I haven't even been home yet. I'm excited for some downtime come November-ish. But for me, it sunk in immediately. The realization of it didn't take much time. It's the appreciation that's going to be enjoyable later in the offseason.”

CLICK HERE for more photos from Newgarden's visit to Behrends' workshop.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing
More from
Joey Barnes
Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing

Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing

IndyCar

Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing

Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience

Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience

IndyCar

Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience Indy NXT grad Simpson's path to CGR seat aided by sportscar experience

Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races

Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races

IndyCar

Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races

Josef Newgarden More from
Josef Newgarden
Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution

Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution

IndyCar
Iowa II

Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution

Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins

Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins

IndyCar
Iowa II

Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell

Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell

IMSA
Indianapolis

Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell Indy Road Course Turn 1 “critical” for IMSA polesitter Campbell

How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC

How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC

WEC

How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Quartararo explains Martin India MotoGP overtake ‘frustration’

Quartararo explains Martin India MotoGP overtake ‘frustration’

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Quartararo explains Martin India MotoGP overtake ‘frustration’ Quartararo explains Martin India MotoGP overtake ‘frustration’

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Leclerc thought Japan F1 podium was on after mistaking Perez for Verstappen

Leclerc thought Japan F1 podium was on after mistaking Perez for Verstappen

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Leclerc thought Japan F1 podium was on after mistaking Perez for Verstappen Leclerc thought Japan F1 podium was on after mistaking Perez for Verstappen

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe