All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
IndyCar Barber Motorsports Park

Newgarden “didn’t rehearse” emotional IndyCar press conference

Under-fire IndyCar star Josef Newgarden says he didn’t rehearse his emotional performance in front of the press, despite it keeping him awake at night.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet press conference

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt

Reigning Indy 500 champion Newgarden faced the press for the first time at Barber Motorsports Park today, just days after the revelation that he and Team Penske team-mate Scott McLaughlin had been disqualified from the season-opening St. Petersburg race for breaking IndyCar’s push-to-pass rules at restarts.

Penske’s Tim Cindric revealed that an illegal line of code was to blame for the system being available, while Newgarden told journalists a new spin on the story – that he believed he was able to use his overtake button at restarts, as per the exhibition race at Thermal Club which followed the St. Pete event.

In an emotional half-hour session in front of the media, during which his voice wavered on several occasions as his integrity was questioned, Newgarden said he wanted to tell “the truth” about what happened and why.

“I didn't want to have anything prepared, I didn't want to rehearse anything,” he said. “Of course, I thought about it. How could you not?

“I've been thinking about this non-stop for 48 hours. I woke up at 3am this morning, I couldn't fall back to sleep. I was like, man I got to be rested to go speak to these guys.

“The truth is easy. It's so easy to just tell the truth. I wanted to do that today.”

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet press conference

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet press conference

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt

When asked by Motorsport.com how he can earn back the trust of his competitors, Newgarden replied: “I don't know how you do that, you know.

“It's important to state, and I think it's the truth, I don't know that anybody is gonna believe what I've told you here today, and that's OK.

“It's a crazy set of circumstances to try and just reason with, it's certainly not gonna come from words, it's just gonna take repetitive action, it’s all you can do, and hopefully I can stand on that in the future.

“However long it takes or how many years, if I'm given the time I'll just try and earn it through action.”

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet press conference

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet press conference

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt

He was also quizzed about Roger Penske’s perceived conflict of interests, in running cars in a series that he also owns, and Newgarden admitted that the episode was “not acceptable” to its leader’s standards.

“We hold ourselves to a really high standard, a really high standard,” said Newgarden. “I mean, everybody knows that we don't have any room to deviate from that.

“Whether you've meant to make a mistake, or you just did, it doesn't matter if it's by accident or by design it's not acceptable.

“It's hard to wrestle with it, when it happens, regardless of the circumstances. I can't speak on Roger's behalf, but just from my side, yes, I think we hold ourselves to a really high standard.

“Speaking for myself, I fell short of it and I just apologize to anybody that we've offended with it. I can't say much more than that.

“I'm just sorry it happened.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Newgarden opens up over IndyCar rules breach: “I’m not a liar”
Next article Herta: Any excuse Newgarden and Penske have “is bull***t”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin takes pole in Penske 1-2

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin takes pole in Penske 1-2

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin takes pole in Penske 1-2
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Josef Newgarden
More from
Josef Newgarden
IndyCar Barber: Newgarden spins, then tops opening practice

IndyCar Barber: Newgarden spins, then tops opening practice

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
IndyCar Barber: Newgarden spins, then tops opening practice
Newgarden opens up over IndyCar rules breach: “I’m not a liar”

Newgarden opens up over IndyCar rules breach: “I’m not a liar”

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Newgarden opens up over IndyCar rules breach: “I’m not a liar”
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Penske IndyCar scandal “not helpful” says Honda

Penske IndyCar scandal “not helpful” says Honda

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Penske IndyCar scandal “not helpful” says Honda
The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal

The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

Indy IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying
McLaughlin admits "it's been a tough week" after snagging Barber pole

McLaughlin admits "it's been a tough week" after snagging Barber pole

Indy IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
McLaughlin admits "it's been a tough week" after snagging Barber pole
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin takes pole in Penske 1-2

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin takes pole in Penske 1-2

Indy IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin takes pole in Penske 1-2
Ryan Truex wins in chaotic conclusion to NASCAR Xfinity race at Dover

Ryan Truex wins in chaotic conclusion to NASCAR Xfinity race at Dover

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Dover
Ryan Truex wins in chaotic conclusion to NASCAR Xfinity race at Dover

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA