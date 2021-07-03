Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec Next / Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio News

Newgarden: “If you try to predict the race, it does the opposite”

By:

Mid-Ohio pole-winner Josef Newgarden’s is not prepared to make strategy predictions for tomorrow’s Honda Indy 200 – unless there are zero yellow flags.

Newgarden: “If you try to predict the race, it does the opposite”

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s two-time champion, who has now won three straight poles but is still seeking his first win, believes the 80 lap race will be a straightforward two-stop affair… unless caution periods turn the field inside out.

Asked about strategy, he said: “Depends on the yellows. Outside of yellows, if it's a green race, it looks pretty straightforward… But if you try and predict the race, it does the opposite sometimes.

“So it could be all green or we could have five yellows. You just don't know. I think yellows are always what flip the script on these things. If it's green all day, it looks pretty straightforward.”

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta, who fell just 0.0031sec short of deposing Newgarden, said tire strategy, regarding how long to run on the Firestone primaries and alternate tires, would depend on how much rubber was on the track, on a weekend where all three Road To Indy series have multiple sessions.

“Every stint, the more rubber that goes down, the easier it gets on the tires,” he said. “But I think tire wear, we’re pretty confident with it. I don't think it's going to be anything like Detroit… The more rubber goes down, the easier it can be to manage the tires.”

Regarding caution periods throwing a grenade into strategic plans, Herta conceded “you can't really do much about it,” since a leading team and driver have to somewhat respond to those who make an early stop, so that if a caution period comes out and bunches the field and closes the pits, they haven’t handed over the lead to one of the early stoppers.

Herta explained further: “If you're running up front, you kind of usually wait for some guys to pit before you and pit when you can. So kind of hope, pray. But I don't think you put yourself in a good position if you pit five laps before you normally would; you shoot yourself in the foot for later.

“It's a tough one up front. I think luckily now in Race Control they've been open to the idea of kind of keeping it green if the [spun] car is not in a dangerous area. Obviously if it's in a dangerous area, then they'll put out the caution.

“It’s very tough [if] you're in a race winning position and get taken off with a yellow. It's difficult.”

Newgarden added: “Obviously Race Control doesn't want to dictate races. Puts them in a tough spot. I think they hate having to throw a yellow and it flips the world upside down for the top 5 who have worked hard to get there and deserve to stay there. So they don't want to influence the race.

“But to Colton's point, you can only do so much in the rule sets that we have because it's a closed pit situation. If there's a car in harm's way, they've got to throw the yellow immediately. If they can't, I think they try and do everything possible to give the teams an opportunity to pit, which is about the best you can do with this set of rules.

“If we want to make it even better, you know, where we mitigate the risk of your race being ruined by a yellow, then we've got to change the rules. We've got to figure out how to do that safely. That's another conversation.

“But as far as how we approach the day, to Colton's point, you can only do so much. There's some areas where you can lower your risk of getting caught by the yellow, but then there's some areas where you just can't do anything about it. You've got to focus on your strategy that you have kind of gone with. If you get bit by it, it sucks to get bit by it. That's the nature of this style of racing at the moment.”

Newgarden later emphasized: “When [caution periods] purely take you out of the top 10, when you're up there on merit, it's a hard pill to swallow. But like I said, it's the rule sets we live in right now. It's the style of racing we're used to. We know the drill.

“If we want to make that better, we have to change the rules one day.”

 

shares
comments
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec

Previous article

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec

Next article

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

49 min
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

3
Formula 1

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP

44 min
4
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

5
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Latest news
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice

3m
Newgarden: “If you try to predict the race, it does the opposite”
IndyCar

Newgarden: “If you try to predict the race, it does the opposite”

1 h
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec

2 h
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice
Video Inside
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice

6 h
Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing
IndyCar

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

12 h
Latest videos
IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice 00:21
IndyCar
2 h

IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice

IndyCar: Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-driver's recovery 00:50
IndyCar
Jul 2, 2021

IndyCar: Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-driver's recovery

IndyCar: VeeKay gets medical all clear to race again 00:36
IndyCar
Jul 1, 2021

IndyCar: VeeKay gets medical all clear to race again

IndyCar: Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio, VeeKay expected to return 00:49
IndyCar
Jun 30, 2021

IndyCar: Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio, VeeKay expected to return

IndyCar: Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team 00:37
IndyCar
Jun 29, 2021

IndyCar: Harvey hopes MSR continues partnership with Andretti team

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Josef Newgarden More from
Josef Newgarden
“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar

“Now we will claw,” says Newgarden after heartbreaking loss

Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar

Hunter-Reay, Newgarden seek more grip as Road America cools

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime
IndyCar

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Penske crew chief Todd Gordon to retire at season's end
NASCAR Cup

Penske crew chief Todd Gordon to retire at season's end

Austin Cindric holds off Ty Gibbs for Pocono Xfinity win Pocono
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Cindric holds off Ty Gibbs for Pocono Xfinity win

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: No F1 penalty will be enough for Vettel after Q2 incident

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

Page Jones: A modern day miracle
USAC USAC

Page Jones: A modern day miracle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021

Latest news

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Dixon leads Herta, Grosjean in final practice

Newgarden: “If you try to predict the race, it does the opposite”
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: “If you try to predict the race, it does the opposite”

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: O’Ward leads Newgarden in second practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.