Barber IndyCar: Palou holds off Power, Dixon for first win
IndyCar / Birmingham / Breaking news

Newgarden apologizes for opening lap chaos at Barber

By:

Two-time IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden has apologized for causing the first-lap crash that took out Ryan Hunter-Reay and Colton Herta in the season-opener at Barber Motorsports Park.

Newgarden apologizes for opening lap chaos at Barber

Team Penske-Chevrolet driver Newgarden lost control on the exit of Turn 4, touched the grass and spun in front of the pack on the opening lap and was subsequently hit by the Andretti Autosport-Hondas of Herta and then Hunter-Reay. Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy driver Felix Rosenqvist also flew into the air after further contact with Max Chilton as the field scattered.

“I just got loose coming over the hill,” Newgarden told NBC. “I had a good start, we were lining in pretty nicely, but I just got loose in the wake. I felt I had [control of] the car, and touched the grass, and once I touched the grass it pitched me sideways.

“I feel really bad for everyone involved. My mess created a bigger mess behind, so I’m really sorry as it was obviously us who tipped it off. It was a shame, I felt like we had a really good car. We just have to bounce back at the next one.”

Herta, who like Rosenqvist later rejoined the race in a rebuilt car to gain positions, said: “Man, that sucks. I was waiting for Newgarden to find a direction to spin in, I had Conor [Daly] on my right, and he kept spinning in the same place. It’s such a disappointing start. I’m ready to get out of here and go straight to St Pete.”

Both Newgarden and Hunter-Reay’s cars were too badly damaged to continue. The most impressive escapee from the crash was Rinus VeeKay, who was completely sideways in avoidance but recovered to finish sixth.

 

Barber IndyCar: Palou holds off Power, Dixon for first win

Barber IndyCar: Palou holds off Power, Dixon for first win
IndyCar
Birmingham
Charles Bradley

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020

