Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Teammates hail “great asset” Johnson for sixth on oval debut Next / Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?”
IndyCar / Texas News

Newgarden: Last-gasp victory was “coolest win I’ve ever had”

Texas winner Josef Newgarden says his last-corner, last-lap pass of Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate Scott McLaughlin resulted in the “coolest” of his 21 IndyCar wins.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Newgarden led only three laps compared with his teammate’s 186, but one of them was the final one, as he gained momentum through Turns 3 and 4 to pass McLaughlin around the outside on the run to the checkered flag. His winning margin was 0.0669sec.

“I'm telling you, I was yelling!” said Penske’s two-time champion. “I was on the radio way before the line, which I don't normally do. You don't do that. You stay in the race.

“I was just so pumped up that the car was sticking, I wasn't flying towards the fence. But I've never had a race end that way. I've never been in a position to capitalize on that type of victory.

“I was really excited. Still really am. That's one of the coolest wins, probably the coolest win I've ever had in the #2 car. Hopefully we have more of those. Yeah, really, really neat to be a part of that.”

Newgarden had to climb from seventh on the grid, and at one point had dropped to the fringes of the Top 10, but an early first stop due to a vibrating right-front tire meant that he was on fresh rubber for several laps longer than the lead group. That, slick work by his pit crew and strong out-laps meant that by the time his front-running rivals had also made their first stops, he was up to second place, behind only McLaughlin.

Newgarden stayed in the lead battle thereafter, although there was much order-shuffling among the top six in the final stint as drivers were forced to fuel-save and fought to not be leading the group, which hurts fuel mileage.

“It was a race of patience, for sure, for us at least,” said Newgarden. “We tried to manage all the way throughout. We had a lot of adversities to work through. We had a right front that was coming apart on the first stint. We got through that. It actually worked out pretty well. We cycled up to second. Scott was way up the road, started closing the gap. Obviously had the big yellow in the middle.

“Kind of the final restart, I just got my doors blown off by everybody. There was a ton of fuel to save at that point. Seemed like no one was worried about doing that right away. I must have went back to sixth or seventh. Kind of methodically got back forward.

“At the end I was like, ‘Scott is going to be hard to beat with traffic. He's been strong this whole time.’ He was strong last year, strong at the test. I thought if we just had clear running, we would have a great fight. We probably would have been dicing back and forth the entire time…

“I literally conceded with two laps to go, ‘It's just not going to happen.’ I literally almost lost it off T4 pushing hard to get close. He did a good job, he was in position… But that mindset changed as soon as I got to corner 3! The traffic just presented a great opportunity to really… get after it, try to do something to win this race.

“I went high side. If I hit the fence, I hit the fence. Scott is still the winner, it will be a great day for the team. I was so pumped. I've never been so excited. I got on the radio like in the middle of Turns 3-4, I was like, “No way!”

Asked what he felt about scoring the 600th win for Team Penske across all motorsport categories, Newgarden replied, “The Captain is so true to his word. He gave me $600 in pitlane, in cash. We're going to In-N-Out is what we're going to do.”

shares
comments
Teammates hail “great asset” Johnson for sixth on oval debut
Previous article

Teammates hail “great asset” Johnson for sixth on oval debut
Next article

Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?”

Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?”
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
VeeKay, Sato among IndyCar hard-luck stories at Texas Texas
IndyCar

VeeKay, Sato among IndyCar hard-luck stories at Texas

Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?” Indy 500
IndyCar

Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Josef Newgarden More from
Josef Newgarden
Newgarden: No smoking gun to explain Penske’s Indy 500 struggles
IndyCar

Newgarden: No smoking gun to explain Penske’s Indy 500 struggles

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight
IndyCar

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime
IndyCar

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Nine-car Texas IndyCar test called off due to cold weather
IndyCar

Nine-car Texas IndyCar test called off due to cold weather

How Supercars legend McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star
IndyCar

How Supercars legend McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star

Latest news

VeeKay, Sato among IndyCar hard-luck stories at Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay, Sato among IndyCar hard-luck stories at Texas

Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?”
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?”

Newgarden: Last-gasp victory was “coolest win I’ve ever had”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: Last-gasp victory was “coolest win I’ve ever had”

Teammates hail “great asset” Johnson for sixth on oval debut
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Teammates hail “great asset” Johnson for sixth on oval debut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.