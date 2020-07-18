IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Race 2 in
03 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
97 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Iowa / Practice report

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden remains the man to beat

shares
comments
IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden remains the man to beat
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 8:49 PM

Josef Newgarden was the only driver to crack 170mph in the hour-long free practice at Iowa Speedway before this evening’s second Iowa 250, leading Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate and last night’s winner Simon Pagenaud by over 1.5mph.

Newgarden, who will start today’s race from pole, lapped the 0.894-mile course in 18.910sec, an average speed of 170.199mph, while Pagenaud, who will start the race at the back due to fuel pressure problems in qualifying, lapped at 168.515mph.

Scott Dixon, who finished second to Pagenaud last night was third fastest in his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, ahead of the AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet of Tony Kanaan, who is making his final Iowa start.

Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal signaled an upturn in form from Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda with fifth and eight best laps, sandwiching the fastest of the Andretti Autosport quintet, Alexander Rossi, and the second Ganassi car of Felix Rosenqvist.

Conor Daly, last night’s polesitter and starting from third today, has kept his Carlin-Chevy competitive and was P10 this afternoon, just behind Hunter-Reay.

Colton Herta, Rinus VeeKay and Will Power, all of whom wrecked last night, got some miles under their rebuilt cars and finished 13th, 14th and 20th respectively.

Santino Ferrucci turned the most laps of the session with 104 in his Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda.

Tonight's race starts at 8.45pm Eastern Time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap Mph
1 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 42 170.199
2 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Team Penske 25 0.189 168.515
3 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 46 0.229 168.156
4 Brazil Tony Kanaan
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 41 0.323 167.337
5 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 63 0.377 166.869
6 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 39 0.508 165.741
7 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 74 0.663 164.426
8 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 63 0.674 164.334
9 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Andretti Autosport 63 0.695 164.163
10 United States Conor Daly
United Kingdom Carlin 76 0.700 164.116
11 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 75 0.755 163.663
12 Spain Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 86 0.760 163.618
13 United States Colton Herta
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 64 0.769 163.546
14 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 40 0.844 162.925
15 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren SP 82 0.873 162.688
16 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Meyer Shank Racing 78 0.877 162.655
17 United States Charlie Kimball
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 63 0.924 162.264
18 United States Marco Andretti
Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 55 0.946 162.083
19 United States Ed Carpenter
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 53 0.955 162.015
20 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 80 1.031 161.394
21 United States Oliver Askew
Arrow McLaren SP 53 1.042 161.310
22 United States Santino Ferrucci
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 104 1.083 160.975
23 United States Zach Veach
United States Andretti Autosport 78 1.258 159.579
View full results
Next article
What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Previous article

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Trending Today

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC / WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered
NASCAR / NASCAR

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

NASCAR shifts to center-locking wheels for 2021

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Spanish GP?
MotoGP / MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Spanish GP?

Latest news

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden remains the man to beat
IndyCar / IndyCar
33m

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden remains the man to beat

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar / IndyCar
1h

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Mix of pleasure and frustration for Penske after first Iowa race
IndyCar / IndyCar

Mix of pleasure and frustration for Penske after first Iowa race

IndyCar Iowa: Pagenaud goes from last to first, wins Race 1
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Pagenaud goes from last to first, wins Race 1

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Iowa
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

2
Formula 1

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying

3
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

4
NASCAR

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden remains the man to beat
IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden remains the man to beat

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Mix of pleasure and frustration for Penske after first Iowa race
IndyCar

Mix of pleasure and frustration for Penske after first Iowa race

IndyCar Iowa: Pagenaud goes from last to first, wins Race 1
IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Pagenaud goes from last to first, wins Race 1

IndyCar Iowa: Daly and Newgarden share pole positions
IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Daly and Newgarden share pole positions

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.