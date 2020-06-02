IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
143 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Texas / Breaking news

Newgarden: Texas and season “extremely difficult” for rookies

shares
comments
Newgarden: Texas and season “extremely difficult” for rookies
By:
Jun 2, 2020, 5:25 PM

Reigning and two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden says the rookie class will have it tough at this weekend’s season-opener at Texas Motor Speedway’s Genesys 300, and throughout the season, due to the lack of testing and race seat time.

The IndyCar rookie class of 2020 took part in a test at Texas Motor Speedway two days after Spring Training at Circuit of The Americas in mid-February, but have not turned a wheel on an oval since then.

Rookies and first-time TMS drivers will get an extra half-hour of practice on Saturday, just past noon, before full field practice gets underway in the one-day schedule. But Newgarden, who will again carry #1 on his Team Penske-Chevrolet, says that the 1.5-mile banked oval in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will be a tough way to start the season even for series veterans, let alone rookies.

“Texas is a very difficult racetrack to race in general, whether you've been there 20 years or first time,” said Newgarden who won the race last year after a late-race duel with Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi. “It's a daunting track to get right.

“Typically we have five races or so to sort out our stuff, kind of get ourselves in the right frame of mind, have a general base before we go to a track like that.

“I think for the veterans it will be a tough race to get thrust into. From the rookie side, it's going to be extremely difficult. This whole year is going to be tough on rookies with limited track time. I think Texas will be one of the toughest places to go to right out of the gates, face a big challenge. It will be tough on everybody.

“Probably have to change our mental process a little bit for how we race people. I think rookies might have to have some extra care or some extra thought coming up on somebody or racing wheel-to-wheel with one of those guys.

“I hope everyone tries to get back into a rhythm to start this season. It's going to be very, very important, especially at a place like Texas, that everyone try to settle in for this first race out. I think we need to do that for ourselves individually, but I think collectively as a group coming off the simulator racing we've been doing, trying to get back into a rhythm is going to be important for us.”

Newgarden added that he was interested to see how he and his rivals adapt to the rushed nature of a one-day IndyCar event. The regular participants receive 80mins of practice, 15mins of pitstop practice. Less than two hours later, qualifying begins, and two hours after it ends, the field will take the green flag for the 200-lap race.

“I think in some ways it's very exciting because we've never had opportunities to see who could shine under situations where there's not a lot of testing,” said Newgarden who is entering his ninth IndyCar season. “Kind of have to make quick decisions, hopefully make them better than people around you. From that standpoint, I'm really excited.

“I think it's going to put a lot of pressure to get it right early within a race weekend, within a race situation. I think some people will really shine under those conditions, more so than others.”

Related video

Next article
Carlin down to one car for Texas season-opener

Previous article

Carlin down to one car for Texas season-opener
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Drivers Josef Newgarden
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 4, Bob Glidden

2
MotoGP

Miller secures 2021 Ducati factory team promotion

3
IndyCar

Carlin down to one car for Texas season-opener

3h
4
Formula 1

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

5
Formula 1

Pirelli reveals gaps between F1’s 2019 compounds

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Newgarden: Texas and season “extremely difficult” for rookies
Indy

Newgarden: Texas and season “extremely difficult” for rookies

Carlin down to one car for Texas season-opener
Indy

Carlin down to one car for Texas season-opener

IndyCar: New car, hybrid timeline to be set in “next 30 days”
Indy

IndyCar: New car, hybrid timeline to be set in “next 30 days”

Dixon unhappy with stipulated tire stint length in Texas
Indy

Dixon unhappy with stipulated tire stint length in Texas

Race of my Life: Roger Penske on the 1994 Indy 500
Indy

Race of my Life: Roger Penske on the 1994 Indy 500

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.