Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 News

Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course

By:

IndyCar officials have announced a six-position grid penalty for Josef Newgarden’s #2 Team Penske-Chevrolet for an unapproved engine change.

Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course

For the second straight race, Penske’s two-time champion Newgarden will suffer a grid penalty, this time for running his fifth engine of the season.

In the streets of his home city of Nashville, Newgarden crashed in the dying moments of the second stage of qualifying, which automatically incurs a loss of fastest lap, for disrupting the final flying laps by rivals.

That dropped him to 12th on the grid, but after suffering damage on the opening lap and dropping as low as 20th after also being wrong-footed by the limping car of Marcus Ericsson, Newgarden still clawed his way up to 10th at the checkered flag.

Now he has incurred a grid penalty for tomorrow’s Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

IndyCar’s official statement is that Penske violated “Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines.

“Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.”

According to the rulebook, the penalty for such a change comes at the series’ next event, which is the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on Saturday, Aug. 14 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Newgarden, who has scored three pole positions this season – and after his third, drove to victory at Mid-Ohio – currently likes fourth in the championship, behind Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda duo Alex Palou and Scott Dixon, and Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Pato O’Ward.

Newgarden is 75 points behind points leader Palou, and only four ahead of a third Ganassi driver, Marcus Ericsson.

Palou has taken two such penalties this year for the same infraction, losing six grid places at both Detroit Race 1 and in Nashville.

shares
comments
Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc

Previous article

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

19 h
2
IndyCar

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc

18 h
3
Formula 1

McLaren will have ‘no excuses’ by 2024 with updated F1 infrastructure

3 h
4
WRC

Rally France: Support classes final leg summary

5
WRC

Belgium WRC: Neuville edges teammate Breen after first loop

1 h
Latest news
Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course
IndyCar

Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course

33m
Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc

18 h
RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car
IndyCar

RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car

Aug 12, 2021
Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22
IndyCar

Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22

Aug 12, 2021
Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he’s on MSR’s shortlist
Video Inside
IndyCar

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he’s on MSR’s shortlist

Aug 11, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car 01:48
IndyCar
8 h

IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator 01:01
IndyCar
10 h

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate 00:57
IndyCar
Aug 12, 2021

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate

IndyCar: Bob Jenkins: 1947-2021 05:24
IndyCar
Aug 10, 2021

IndyCar: Bob Jenkins: 1947-2021

IndyCar: Legendary IMS broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies 00:48
IndyCar
Aug 10, 2021

IndyCar: Legendary IMS broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Corvette ace Garcia to run Campos tribute helmet at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Corvette ace Garcia to run Campos tribute helmet at Le Mans

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Josef Newgarden More from
Josef Newgarden
Newgarden bullish over Penske’s street course prospects Nashville
Video Inside
IndyCar

Newgarden bullish over Penske’s street course prospects

Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime
IndyCar

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
“The best driver will win” in Nashville IndyCar, says Rosenqvist Nashville
IndyCar

“The best driver will win” in Nashville IndyCar, says Rosenqvist

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track Nashville
IndyCar

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Trending Today

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar IndyCar

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc

McLaren will have ‘no excuses’ by 2024 with updated F1 infrastructure
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren will have ‘no excuses’ by 2024 with updated F1 infrastructure

Rally France: Support classes final leg summary
WRC WRC

Rally France: Support classes final leg summary

Belgium WRC: Neuville edges teammate Breen after first loop
WRC WRC

Belgium WRC: Neuville edges teammate Breen after first loop

Johnny Pawl succumbs to illness
Vintage Vintage

Johnny Pawl succumbs to illness

Baja 2000 - longest desert race ever is over
Score Score

Baja 2000 - longest desert race ever is over

Christen Powell portrait turning heads
NHRA NHRA

Christen Powell portrait turning heads

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar IndyCar

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc

RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car
IndyCar IndyCar

RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car

Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22
IndyCar IndyCar

Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.