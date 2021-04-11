IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Nine former winners among 36 expected to enter Indy 500

By:

Nine former winners will be among the likely 36 drivers attempting to qualify for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 – and add their likeness to the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy.

Nine former winners among 36 expected to enter Indy 500

Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing-Honda) has scored three wins, Juan Pablo Montoya (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet) and defending winner Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda) have won it twice, while Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power and Simon Pagenaud, Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi, and Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan have each triumphed once.

Between them, these nine have made 113 starts, led 2,035 laps, and completed 20,569 laps. As well as representing six teams, they represent seven countries represented – Australia, Brazil, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.

The number of cars gunning for the 33 slots on the eleven-rows-of-three is expected to be at least 36, although the possibility of a 37th remains. Below are listed the 34 cars confirmed or all-but-confirmed.

Andretti Autosport has proven capable of running six cars at the Brickyard, and there remain rumors that this entry could be piloted by evergreen veteran Oriol Servia or Stefan Wilson. The 2019 Indy Lights champion (with AA) Oliver Askew did not sound optimistic, while 2015 Lights champion Spencer Pigot said he tried and failed to come up with the required funding for the teams to whom he was talking.

Top Gun Racing, should it get off the ground – and, encouragingly, it does have two new chassis and has hired ex-Dale Coyne Racing chief mechanic Roy Wilkerson to run the team – would run R.C. Enerson, who has had just a sprinkling of opportunities to prove his worth in an IndyCar, but has looked very respectable each time.

Should AA’s and TGR’s dreams come to fruition, the rumored second Carlin entry would push the entry list up to 37.

105th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet
1 - J.R. Hildebrand
4 - Dalton Kellett
11 - Charlie Kimball
14 - Sebastien Bourdais

Team Penske-Chevrolet
2 - Josef Newgarden
12 - Will Power (winner 2018)
22 - Simon Pagenaud (winner 2019)
3 - Scott McLaughlin

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 - Scott Dixon (winner 2008)
10 - Alex Palou
8 - Marcus Ericsson
48 - Tony Kanaan (winner 2013)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
15 - Graham Rahal
30 - Takuma Sato (winner 2017, 2020)
45 - Santino Ferrucci

Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet
16 - Simona de Silvestro

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet

24 - Sage Karam

Andretti Autosport-Honda
26 - Colton Herta
27 - Alexander Rossi (winner 2016)
28 - Ryan Hunter-Reay (winner 2014)
29 - James Hinchcliffe
98 - Marco Andretti

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
60 - Jack Harvey
06 - Helio Castroneves (winner 2001, 2002, 2009)

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
5 - Patricio O’Ward
7 - Felix Rosenqvist
86 - Juan Pablo Montoya (winner 2000, 2015)

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
20 - Ed Carpenter
21 - Rinus VeeKay
47 - Conor Daly

Dale Coyne Racing-Honda
18 - Ed Jones
51 - Pietro Fittipaldi
52 - Cody Ware

Carlin Racing-Chevrolet
59 - Max Chilton

