Number change on Foyt’s entry for IndyCar rookie Pedersen

A press release from the Waller, TX. and Indianapolis, IN.-based squad, owned by seven-time Indy car champion and four-time Indy 500 winner, AJ Foyt, reads:

“After the reveal of the #88 livery last week, it was brought to our attention that the combination of our two individually entered numbers carries certain ideological and symbolic references.

“AJ Foyt Racing does not condone nor support any such ideologies or symbols, and to avoid any reprehensible associations, we have changed the entry number from 88 to 55.”

The #55 Sexton Properties Chevrolet will debut in the Series' Open Test at the Thermal Club outside of Palm Springs, Calif. on Feb. 2. The two-day test is the first time at the motor club facility which has five miles of permanent road course tracks. The 17-turn, 2.9-mile track will be a combination of the North and South Palm circuits.

The NTT IndyCar Series kicks off its 2023 season with the Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg the weekend of March 3-5.