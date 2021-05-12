Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500
IndyCar / Indy 500 Breaking news

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

By:

Officially, 35 cars are entered for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 this May.

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

The stacked field includes nine past winners of the event, eight former series champions and three rookies. Two cars will go home once the field of 33 is set.

Past winners include three-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves, two-time winners Takuma Sato and Juan Pablo Montoya, as well as one-time winners Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Scott Dixon.

RC Enerson, Pietro Fittipaldi and Scott McLaughlin are the three rookie entrants.

15 countries are represented with 13 American drivers,  three drivers from Brazil and England, two from New Zealand, Sweden, Canada and France, and one driver representing Mexico, Spain, Australia, Switzerland, Dubai, Netherlands, Japan and Colombia. 

Andretti Autosport boasts the most entries with six. The field is split fairly evenly between manufacturers with 18 Chevrolets and 17 Hondas.

The expected Dale Coyne/Rick Ware No. 52 entry has pulled out of the event.

On-track action for the Indy 500 begins on Tuesday, May 18th.

Entry Car Driver Team Engine
1 1

JR Hildebrand

 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
2 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
3 3 Scott McLaughlin (R) Team Penske Chevrolet
4 4 Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
5 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
6 06 Helio Castroneves (W) Meyer Shank Racing Honda
7 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
8 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
9 9 Scott Dixon (W) Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11 11 Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
12 12 Will Power (W) Team Penske Chevrolet
13 14 Sebastien Bourdais A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
14 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
15 16 Simon De Silvestro Paretta Autosport Chevrolet
16 18 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda
17 20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
18 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
19 22 Simon Pagenaud (W) Team Penske Chevrolet
20 24 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
21 25 Stefan Wilson Andretti Autosport Honda
22 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
23 27 Alexander Rossi (W) Andretti Autosport Honda
24 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay (W) Andretti Autosport Honda
25 29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
26 30 Takuma Sato (W) Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
27 45 Santino Ferrucci Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
28 47 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
29 48 Tony Kanaan (W) Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
30 51 Pietro Fittipaldi (R) Dale Coyne Racing/RWR Honda
31 59 Max Chilton Carlin Chevrolet
32 60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda
33 75 RCR Enerson (R) Top Gun Racing Chevrolet
34 86 Juan Pablo Montoya (W) Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
35 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda
shares
comments
Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500

Previous article

Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

2
Formula 1

Analysis: F1's flexi-wing intrigue points to new battleground

3
Formula 1

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

4h
4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

5
IndyCar

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

39min
Latest news
35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list
IndyCar

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

39m
Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500
IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500

1h
Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

23h
Bobby Unser – Paying tribute to one of IndyCar's greatest
IndyCar

Bobby Unser – Paying tribute to one of IndyCar's greatest

May 11, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

May 10, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Stewart joins A.J. Foyt at Indy 500 00:41
IndyCar
11h

IndyCar: Stewart joins A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

IndyCar: Foyt signs Hildebrand for Indy 00:24
IndyCar
May 7, 2021

IndyCar: Foyt signs Hildebrand for Indy

O'Ward - A Mexican IndyCar race would be 'sold out' 00:30
IndyCar
May 6, 2021

O'Ward - A Mexican IndyCar race would be 'sold out'

IndyCar: Foyt estimates the car damage in Texas 00:29
IndyCar
May 4, 2021

IndyCar: Foyt estimates the car damage in Texas

IndyCar: O'Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win 01:01
IndyCar
May 3, 2021

IndyCar: O'Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500

NASCAR announces 2021 All-Star Race format
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR announces 2021 All-Star Race format

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020

Trending Today

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

Analysis: F1's flexi-wing intrigue points to new battleground
Formula 1 Formula 1

Analysis: F1's flexi-wing intrigue points to new battleground

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list
IndyCar IndyCar

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Lou Gigliotti announces new Trans-Am chassis
Trans-Am Trans-Am

Lou Gigliotti announces new Trans-Am chassis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list
IndyCar IndyCar

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing to run Bitcoin livery at the Indy 500

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

Bobby Unser – Paying tribute to one of IndyCar's greatest
IndyCar IndyCar

Bobby Unser – Paying tribute to one of IndyCar's greatest

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.