IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Road America / Breaking news

O’Ward “ecstatic” but also “disappointed” after stellar drive

shares
comments
O’Ward “ecstatic” but also “disappointed” after stellar drive
By:
Jul 12, 2020, 9:34 PM

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver Patricio O’Ward says he’s been left with mixed emotions after dominating the second round of IndyCar’s REV Group GP at Road America but ultimately losing out to Felix Rosenqvist.

The 21-year-old Mexican edged Colton Herta for pole position in the morning session, and went on to lead 43 of the race’s 55 laps, only relinquishing P1 during pit stops.

However, in the final third of the race, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver Rosenqvist hunted him down and on the penultimate lap, wrested the lead away at Turn 5. O’Ward admitted that he was delighted with his first podium finish, but also frustrated that he came so tantalizingly close to victory in only his 12th NTT IndyCar Series start.

“I think on one side I'm ecstatic because it's my first IndyCar podium, second place and I led almost whole thing. We were a few laps short of winning the race. We were just unlucky in the end. We couldn't make it happen.

“But I'm proud of myself because I gave it absolutely everything I had. I made no mistakes. I think we executed well. We didn't have the pace that Felix had on the long tire stints. We need to work on it.

“It's a mix of emotions. I'm a little disappointed because I started on pole. After leading everything, you want to win, man! I mean, you want to execute from where you started because we led the whole thing, we didn't make any mistakes in the pit stop, we didn't lose any positions, every restart was perfect.

“It is what it is. I think we should be very proud of ourselves and what our group did today.”

Unlike Rosenqvist who took Firestone’s black primary tire for the final stint, O’Ward used scrubbed-in alternate compound rubber and made his last stop one lap earlier than his rival. Those two factors combined to leave him vulnerable to the Ganassi car, but believes those measures had been necessary.

“I think ultimately we can look back now and say we could have done maybe this a little better, this a little better,” he said. “We were trying to maintain up front and I was really struggling on blacks [primaries]. The quicker we got off of those, the better we were going to be. As soon as I got on reds, I started taking care of them.

“Honestly, that didn't really seem to help, at least whenever the stint was ending. It didn't really become much of a problem until, like, five laps to go where I was all over the place.

“I saw Felix was closing in like eight-tenths a lap. I knew his long stint pace was so strong, not just on the last stint but midway through the race whenever he got by [third-placed starter Alex] Palou. He was the one behind me, I was getting told he was slowly closing, closing, closing. I was trying to manage my tires as well as not losing too much time.

“I think we did a great job on the pit stop sequences. Felix had more pace in the end. I think we just need to work on trying to find that little extra life that we need to extract everything out of every stint.”

He later added: “Those Ganassi cars were so fast over the course of the stint, especially the last five laps. That's where we lost it. That is where we lost the race… As everybody saw, he passed me and left me. It wasn't like I could keep up. I think on one-lap shots we were the fastest car today, but I think we missed on just being able to extend the life of the rear tires a little bit more.”

The situation was somewhat confused in the closing laps by Conor Daly – coincidentally, the driver with whom O’Ward collided in Saturday’s race – who emerged from the pits just behind the Arrow McLaren SP car but with a light fuel load and fresh tires. Daly was eager to unlap himself, but O’Ward was equally eager to keep him behind as a buffer to Rosenqvist. However, needing to nurse his tires and sticking to a strict fuel number meant O’Ward had to let the Ed Carpenter Racing driver through.

That in turn caused a new problem, the turbulent air from Daly’s car causing O’Ward’s car to move about and wear its tires still quicker.

He explained: “Being behind lapped traffic is what hurt my tires. At least it hurt them to get to that tipping point probably a couple laps earlier than what they should have. That's probably why Felix really got me in the end… I tried to conserve on the whole stint, but the dirty air really, really made us just scrub a lot of speed.”

O’Ward said he remains positive about the future, and believes the team will become a race-winning force.

“I think today I learned that the further you qualify up front, the easier you make your life,” he commented. “It made a huge difference.

“That should be the goal every single weekend. Then we will be challengers for wins and podiums. That's what we're here to do.

“I'm really proud of what the team and I achieved today… We have things to look forward to and to work on. I know we're going to execute and get those wins very soon.”

Next article
IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches Race 2 win from O’Ward

Previous article

IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches Race 2 win from O’Ward

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 2 results
IndyCar / IndyCar
3h

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 2 results

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

50 year timeline (1951-2001)
NHRA / NHRA

50 year timeline (1951-2001)

SES: Mercer wins Kentucky 150
NASCAR / NASCAR

SES: Mercer wins Kentucky 150

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

Mark Miles to remain key IndyCar figure after Penske takeover
IndyCar / IndyCar

Mark Miles to remain key IndyCar figure after Penske takeover

Latest news

O’Ward “ecstatic” but also “disappointed” after stellar drive
IndyCar / IndyCar
51m

O’Ward “ecstatic” but also “disappointed” after stellar drive

IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches Race 2 win from O’Ward
IndyCar / IndyCar
3h

IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches Race 2 win from O’Ward

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 2 results
IndyCar / IndyCar
3h

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 2 results

IndyCar Road America: O’Ward takes pole for Race 2
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: O’Ward takes pole for Race 2

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Road America
Drivers Patricio O'Ward , Pato O'Ward
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
IndyCar

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 2 results

3h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

4
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

5
NHRA

50 year timeline (1951-2001)

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

O’Ward “ecstatic” but also “disappointed” after stellar drive
IndyCar

O’Ward “ecstatic” but also “disappointed” after stellar drive

IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches Race 2 win from O’Ward
IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Rosenqvist snatches Race 2 win from O’Ward

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 2 results
IndyCar

2020 Road America GP IndyCar Race 2 results

IndyCar Road America: O’Ward takes pole for Race 2
IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: O’Ward takes pole for Race 2

Palou says there’s more to come, after third at Road America
IndyCar

Palou says there’s more to come, after third at Road America

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.