All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
IndyCar Road America

O'Ward: Fans threatening drivers 'shouldn't be defended'

Pato O’Ward believes that any threats by a driver’s fanbase towards another competitor are not something that should be defended in any way.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

A 25-year-old Mexican, O’Ward is unquestionably the most popular driver in the IndyCar Series. He shared his feelings after watching from afar as Arrow McLaren team-mate Theo Pourchaire was the victim of social media abuse and death threats sparked from a collision with Juncos Hollinger Racing’s (JHR) Agustin Canapino in last weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix.

While the early part of the week saw a joint statement by Arrow McLaren and JHR condemning the online abuse, it was only a few hours later that Canapino began ‘liking’ posts from his fanbase that mocked Pourchaire, including one – that he since ‘unliked’ – that preceded a statement of his own rejecting claims that his supporters threatened rivals.

The fallout led to the early termination of the strategic alliance between Arrow McLaren and JHR on Thursday morning, along with JHR revealing that Canapino has taken “a leave of absence” sometime between the autograph session and the start opening practice (about a 90-minute window) on Friday at Road America. As a result, Nolan Siegel has been called upon to substitute this weekend in JHR’s No. 78 Chevrolet.

Read Also:

In the media availability ahead of learning of Canapino stepping out of the car for the weekend, O’Ward expressed his stance on the issue.

“It's not my place to defend them,” said O’Ward, who sits fourth in the championship standings.

“No matter if you're trying to, at that point, if your fans are doing that to somebody else, it shouldn't even be defended. That's just not right. In who's right mind is it okay to death threat somebody? Never.

“I'm not responsible for the action of my fans, but it doesn't mean I'm going to be supporting whatever they say about somebody else because things happen, man.”

O’Ward drew up the exact scenario that took place between Canapino and Pourchaire, who were battling in the backend of the top 10 in wet condition on a tight 1.645-mile, nine-turn street circuit that endured eight cautions for 47 of 100 laps.

“Things are going to happen,” O’Ward said.

“Mishaps are going to happen. That's what makes the racing exciting (and) exhilarating. That's why we have fans in the first place, because if it was just kind of follow the leader type of thing, what would be so fun about that?

“Accidents are going to happen and it's not going to be the last time. I've made mistakes. I've made my fair share this year and it's not going to be the last I make a mistake. You try and minimize them, but that's just part of it. Everybody's under pressure.

“The nature of that track, I just feel like it puts the drivers in a window of, I would say frustration and impatience because of just how much risk you have to take in order to get by somebody just because of well, what the track is. It's just part of racing at tracks like that. That's going to happen.”

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda, Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Start

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda, Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Start

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

And O’Ward also doesn’t feel an obligation to educate the fan base with intense situations like his 20-year-old French team-mate went through in the Motor City.

“Nah, I'm a racing driver,” O’Ward said. “I'm not a teacher. I think a lot of these people are grown adults. I have my morals and my values, and I will always stick to those, but it's not my place to try and parent somebody else.

“Really you just hope that at least in a way, their understanding of certain circumstances, they're going to happen. If you can't handle it, then maybe this is not the sport for you.

“It's part of entertainment. It's part of the sport. It's part of everything. Accidents are going to happen, and disagreements are going to happen, but I think that's what creates a very passionate fan is when you know you want someone to do so well.”

Although any tangle by anyone with Canapino seems to enrage his fans, O’Ward doesn’t have plans to race him any differently to anyone else on the grid.

“I try and race everybody the same,” O’Ward said.

“I stand with the team. I get we’re in entertainment. At some point there’s always going to be disagreement and opinions, but I do think some people take it to an extreme and I think that it’s unfair to our community. It’s unfair to us.

“I mean, it’s happened to me as well; even with like some of the same people that call me a hero and call me the best that they’ve ever seen, they’ve also called me the exact opposite. It’s part of it, but I guess at some point it’s like do you really have to?”

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article IndyCar Road America: Palou pips Herta by 0.07s in first practice
Next article Siegel pulls out of Indy NXT round to focus on IndyCar race

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

IndyCar
Road America
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya
IndyCar Road America: Lundqvist takes shock pole, Newgarden wrecks

IndyCar Road America: Lundqvist takes shock pole, Newgarden wrecks

IndyCar
Road America
IndyCar Road America: Lundqvist takes shock pole, Newgarden wrecks
IndyCar Road America: Herta tops wet FP2 after four red flags

IndyCar Road America: Herta tops wet FP2 after four red flags

IndyCar
Road America
IndyCar Road America: Herta tops wet FP2 after four red flags

Latest news

Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Indy IndyCar
Road America
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya
Ferrari F1 drivers baffled by lack of pace after Q2 exit in Canada

Ferrari F1 drivers baffled by lack of pace after Q2 exit in Canada

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Ferrari F1 drivers baffled by lack of pace after Q2 exit in Canada
Perez's current F1 issues "psychological", not car issue - Marko

Perez's current F1 issues "psychological", not car issue - Marko

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Perez's current F1 issues "psychological", not car issue - Marko

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA