Subscribe
Previous / Ericsson shuns idea that St. Pete win wasn’t deserved
IndyCar / St. Pete News

O’Ward on St. Pete heartache: “Very annoying to give it away”

Pato O’Ward found the positives in IndyCar’s Firestone GP of St. Petersburg but feels that the temporary engine issue that caused him to lose the lead to Marcus Ericsson with four laps to go had “thrown away” 10 points.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
O’Ward on St. Pete heartache: “Very annoying to give it away”
Listen to this article

O’Ward took over the lead following the clash between polesitter Romain Grosjean and Scott McLaughlin, and was working hard to hold off the charging Ericsson in the closing stages of the event. However, exiting the final corner at the end of Lap 96 of the 100-lap IndyCar season-opener, the Chevrolet engine in his Arrow McLaren suffered a flash plenum fire, which forces a driver to briefly back off the throttle.

The hiccup was just long enough to allow Ericsson’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda into the lead, and O’Ward barely held off the Swede’s teammate Scott Dixon in the final four laps.

“We did everything right today, I've got to give it to the team,” said O’Ward, who is now in his fourth year with the team. “Arrow Electronics and everybody, not just our #5 car, but Felix [Rosenqvist], Alex [Rossi], their groups, as well – I feel like we've all really collaborated fantastically and come with a package that has been a massive step up to where we were last year, so that's super promising. Super happy with that… 

“Sadly, it’s just very annoying to give it away like that. Nothing else I could have done… It shut off with a plenum fire. You have to let off, get back to it… It comes up randomly. You can't really predict it. So yeah, we just have to have a look into it.

“We ended up with some great points. We started the year like we wanted to, right? But they're very valuable points at the end of the day. We just got 10 points thrown away. We'll have a look at all the data and stuff and then just make sure how for that not to happen and look forward to Dallas. I really like that place.

“I think as a team we've arrived with something that's just so much better than where we were last year. Obviously every single track is different. You can be great one weekend, you can get to the next one and be like, ‘Where are we?’ But this is a great first step to where we want to be, and we're in great position to challenge in Texas and so forth.

Despite Ericsson’s comments to the contrary, O’Ward is confident he could have held on to the lead through to the checkered flag, had he not suffered the plenum event.

“I think we would have been just fine. We were managing a one-second gap, and I don't think Marcus was going to get us. Right at the exit [of the final turn], we kind of lost drive and gained it back. We were lucky not to get passed by Scott. I don't know what else to tell you. It's very unfortunate.”

His new Arrow McLaren teammate Rossi came home in fourth, while Rosenqvist was eliminated by damage from a coming together with Dixon on the opening lap.

shares
comments

Ericsson shuns idea that St. Pete win wasn’t deserved
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Ericsson shuns idea that St. Pete win wasn’t deserved

Ericsson shuns idea that St. Pete win wasn’t deserved

IndyCar
St. Pete

Ericsson: St. Pete win was deserved Ericsson shuns idea that St. Pete win wasn’t deserved

Disastrous St. Pete for Andretti after huge promise in qualifying

Disastrous St. Pete for Andretti after huge promise in qualifying

IndyCar
St. Pete

Disaster for Andretti at St. Pete Disastrous St. Pete for Andretti after huge promise in qualifying

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Pato O'Ward More from
Pato O'Ward
Arrow McLaren aces eager to work with Larson at Indy in 2024

Arrow McLaren aces eager to work with Larson at Indy in 2024

IndyCar

McLaren stars excited over Larson Arrow McLaren aces eager to work with Larson at Indy in 2024

O’Ward optimistic about Rossi – and that DNFs can be reduced

O’Ward optimistic about Rossi – and that DNFs can be reduced

IndyCar

O’Ward on Rossi and eliminating DNFs O’Ward optimistic about Rossi – and that DNFs can be reduced

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP – title contender? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Arrow McLaren SP More from
Arrow McLaren SP
Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”

Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”

IndyCar
Indy 500

Kanaan: “I'll miss it every day” Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”

Kanaan to retire from IndyCar after this year’s Indy 500

Kanaan to retire from IndyCar after this year’s Indy 500

IndyCar

Kanaan to retire after Indy 500 Kanaan to retire from IndyCar after this year’s Indy 500

Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism

Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

Alonso’s cause for Indy 500 optimism Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism

Latest news

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain

Formula 1

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

NAS NASCAR Cup

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023

The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023

MotoGP

The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023 The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.