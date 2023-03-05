O’Ward on St. Pete heartache: “Very annoying to give it away”
Pato O’Ward found the positives in IndyCar’s Firestone GP of St. Petersburg but feels that the temporary engine issue that caused him to lose the lead to Marcus Ericsson with four laps to go had “thrown away” 10 points.
O’Ward took over the lead following the clash between polesitter Romain Grosjean and Scott McLaughlin, and was working hard to hold off the charging Ericsson in the closing stages of the event. However, exiting the final corner at the end of Lap 96 of the 100-lap IndyCar season-opener, the Chevrolet engine in his Arrow McLaren suffered a flash plenum fire, which forces a driver to briefly back off the throttle.
The hiccup was just long enough to allow Ericsson’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda into the lead, and O’Ward barely held off the Swede’s teammate Scott Dixon in the final four laps.
“We did everything right today, I've got to give it to the team,” said O’Ward, who is now in his fourth year with the team. “Arrow Electronics and everybody, not just our #5 car, but Felix [Rosenqvist], Alex [Rossi], their groups, as well – I feel like we've all really collaborated fantastically and come with a package that has been a massive step up to where we were last year, so that's super promising. Super happy with that…
“Sadly, it’s just very annoying to give it away like that. Nothing else I could have done… It shut off with a plenum fire. You have to let off, get back to it… It comes up randomly. You can't really predict it. So yeah, we just have to have a look into it.
“We ended up with some great points. We started the year like we wanted to, right? But they're very valuable points at the end of the day. We just got 10 points thrown away. We'll have a look at all the data and stuff and then just make sure how for that not to happen and look forward to Dallas. I really like that place.
“I think as a team we've arrived with something that's just so much better than where we were last year. Obviously every single track is different. You can be great one weekend, you can get to the next one and be like, ‘Where are we?’ But this is a great first step to where we want to be, and we're in great position to challenge in Texas and so forth.
Despite Ericsson’s comments to the contrary, O’Ward is confident he could have held on to the lead through to the checkered flag, had he not suffered the plenum event.
“I think we would have been just fine. We were managing a one-second gap, and I don't think Marcus was going to get us. Right at the exit [of the final turn], we kind of lost drive and gained it back. We were lucky not to get passed by Scott. I don't know what else to tell you. It's very unfortunate.”
His new Arrow McLaren teammate Rossi came home in fourth, while Rosenqvist was eliminated by damage from a coming together with Dixon on the opening lap.
Latest news
Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain
Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain
Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start
Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start
The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023
The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023 The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.