O’Ward, Rossi impressed by McLaren’s “massive step forward”
Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi sounded less frustrated with missing out on victory in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and more excited that the team excelled.
O’Ward and Rossi finished second and third while their teammate Felix Rosenqvist was fifth. For O’Ward it was a third runner-up finish in five races, while for Rossi it was the first podium finish since switching from Andretti Autosport at the end of last year.
“Super stoked for the team,” said O’Ward who finished 16 seconds behind race winner Alex Palou. “We put three cars in the top five. Freakin’ hard to do in this series with how competitive it is. Just stoked for everybody in the organization, for our #5 crew.
“We made our strategy really work, right? I just think today Palou and Ganassi were very, very strong, so we couldn't quite get them there in the end.
“Historically this hasn't been the best of tracks for us. So this is awesome to see just the massive step forward we've taken here in race pace. Super happy to see that.”
Rossi added: “Like Pato said, to get three cars in the top five is near on impossible these days. Arrow McLaren has done a phenomenal job all year. You can't talk about how challenging it is to add a car in the off-season. They've done it with relative apparent ease. There's a lot of work behind the scenes.
“Really proud to get the first podium for the team, the first one as part of Team Chevy. It was a good day. We've had a really strong pace on [race days], we just haven't gotten the results that we feel like we deserve. We're missing a little bit [in qualifying].
“The pieces are coming together. I've got an awesome team, awesome teammates around me.”
Despite Palou being the only driver in the top seven on the grid to start on alternate tires, O’Ward said he had no regrets over his team’s tire sequence over the course of the four-stint race, which went fresh primaries, used alternates, fresh primaries, fresh alternates.
“I was happy with my strategy,” he said. “I just think when we were in the second-to-last stint, I blew too much push to pass. I could have used some more to keep Palou behind us, which I think we might have been able to do.
“You got to pick your battles. I was like, ‘You know what? At this stage of the race. I think that was the defining moment of the race because a yellow never came out.’ If a yellow did come out, I would have been in very big trouble.
“I just played it safe, chose my battles cautiously. Super happy, content with the solid points that we got today.”
“I took longer to get by Lundgaard than what Alex did. I got stuck behind other guys a little bit longer; that’s where he made up the time. When he got out of the pits, I was held up by some lappers. That all just adds up to the amount of time you keep losing, especially in those crucial in- and out-laps.”
Rossi used his reds to charge from 10th on the grid to claim fourth by Lap 2, and was a top five runner and podium contender for the remainder of the race. Quizzed over whether qualifying is now his focus, he replied: “Yeah, it's a very different car than I'm used to. I just haven't quite found my happy spot for like the ultimate lap.
“It's close. It seems like we're permanently qualifying 10th, 11th or 12th. It's not a disaster. We're certainly much better in race pace, or have been so far this year. It's not the end of the world.
“We'll get there. It's competitive, and you can't be missing a 10th of a second. Ultimately that's what we're missing. We'll keep our heads down. A bit of a shift now for the next two weeks. Yeah, really looking forward to getting started on the oval.”
Related video
Palou surprised rivals didn’t use his winning tire strategy
Hamilton interested in “old-school” IndyCar test
O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”
O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice” O’Ward “on wrong strategy… That’s the roll of the dice”
Rossi: “Privilege and joy” to race for Arrow McLaren
Rossi: “Privilege and joy” to race for Arrow McLaren Rossi: “Privilege and joy” to race for Arrow McLaren
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
Arrow McLaren unveils livery for Kanaan’s final Indy 500
Arrow McLaren unveils livery for Kanaan’s final Indy 500 Arrow McLaren unveils livery for Kanaan’s final Indy 500
O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”
O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid” O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Latest news
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th" Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash
Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.