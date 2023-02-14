O’Ward tops second day of Sebring IndyCar test
Pato O’Ward outpaced his Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet teammates to lead the final IndyCar test day before the season-opening race, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
O’Ward lapped the 1.7-mile Sebring short course in 51.882sec, around a quarter second faster than his new teammate Alexander Rossi and his longer-standing teammate Felix Rosenqvist who was a tenth further back.
All three were able to outpace Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport’s sportscar ace, who nonetheless did a fine job in the #2 Team Penske-Chevrolet normally driven by Josef Newgarden. Former Formula 1 driver Nasr, the 2018 and ’21 IMSA Prototype champion, last raced an open-wheel car in Formula E in the 2018-’19 season, and last drove one in the February 2020 IndyCar Spring Training at Circuit of The Americas. He was particularly impressive in the wet on that occasion, driving a Carlin-Chevy.
Santino Ferrucci was fifth fastest today for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy, ahead of his first full season in IndyCar since 2019. He was just ahead of 28-year-old New Zealander Nick Cassidy, the 2019 Super Formula champion, who was trying out an IndyCar for the first time at the wheel of 2021 champion Alex Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda. Cassidy is currently in his third season of Formula E, competing for Envision Racing, and was hot off the heels of a runner-up finish in Hyderabad, but he managed to turn a best lap of 52.518sec, and also completed the most number of laps of any of the cars in action today, at 156.
Benjamin Pedersen, the rookie and Indy Lights graduate in the second Foyt car, was eighth fastest.
Unfortunately, the #22 Penske-Chevrolet that was fitted with a hybrid system in preparation for the 2024 season, ground to a halt early, leaving two-time and reigning champion Will Power kicking his heels for much of the day, much like in Monday's test.
However, Power did manage to squeeze in 53.693sec lap, 1.9sec off O’Ward’s pace, on his 14th and final lap. Given that the car is heavier than the non-hybrid machinery in action, its weight distribution is incorrect, and that Chevrolet insisted the test was all about learning the hardware and software related to the hybrid device rather than trying to set hot laps, the pace could be seen as encouraging.
|P
|Driver
|Team-engine
|Fastest lap
|Laps
|1
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|51.882sec
|124
|2
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|52.134sec
|102
|3
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet
|52.236sec
|134
|4
|Felipe Nasr
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|52.239sec
|136
|5
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet
|52.356sec
|114
|6
|Nick Cassidy
|Chip Ganssi Racing-Honda
|52.518sec
|156
|7
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet
|52.539sec
|127
|8
|Will Power
|Team Penske-Chevrolet hybrid
|53.693sec
|14
Chevy: Initial hybrid test is about learning, not lap times
Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test
Latest news
Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific
Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific
Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing
Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing
Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”
Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation” Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”
World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals
World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.