Subscribe
Previous / Chevy: Initial hybrid test is about learning, not lap times Next / Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test
IndyCar / Sebring February testing Testing report

O’Ward tops second day of Sebring IndyCar test

Pato O’Ward outpaced his Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet teammates to lead the final IndyCar test day before the season-opening race, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
O’Ward tops second day of Sebring IndyCar test
Listen to this article

O’Ward lapped the 1.7-mile Sebring short course in 51.882sec, around a quarter second faster than his new teammate Alexander Rossi and his longer-standing teammate Felix Rosenqvist who was a tenth further back.

All three were able to outpace Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport’s sportscar ace, who nonetheless did a fine job in the #2 Team Penske-Chevrolet normally driven by Josef Newgarden. Former Formula 1 driver Nasr, the 2018 and ’21 IMSA Prototype champion, last raced an open-wheel car in Formula E in the 2018-’19 season, and last drove one in the February 2020 IndyCar Spring Training at Circuit of The Americas. He was particularly impressive in the wet on that occasion, driving a Carlin-Chevy.

Santino Ferrucci was fifth fastest today for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy, ahead of his first full season in IndyCar since 2019. He was just ahead of 28-year-old New Zealander Nick Cassidy, the 2019 Super Formula champion, who was trying out an IndyCar for the first time at the wheel of 2021 champion Alex Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda. Cassidy is currently in his third season of Formula E, competing for Envision Racing, and was hot off the heels of a runner-up finish in Hyderabad, but he managed to turn a best lap of 52.518sec, and also completed the most number of laps of any of the cars in action today, at 156.

Benjamin Pedersen, the rookie and Indy Lights graduate in the second Foyt car, was eighth fastest.

Unfortunately, the #22 Penske-Chevrolet that was fitted with a hybrid system in preparation for the 2024 season, ground to a halt early, leaving two-time and reigning champion Will Power kicking his heels for much of the day, much like in Monday's test.

However, Power did manage to squeeze in 53.693sec lap, 1.9sec off O’Ward’s pace, on his 14th and final lap. Given that the car is heavier than the non-hybrid machinery in action, its weight distribution is incorrect, and that Chevrolet insisted the test was all about learning the hardware and software related to the hybrid device rather than trying to set hot laps, the pace could be seen as encouraging.

P Driver Team-engine Fastest lap Laps
1 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 51.882sec 124
2 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 52.134sec 102
3 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 52.236sec 134
4 Felipe Nasr Team Penske-Chevrolet 52.239sec 136
5 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 52.356sec 114
6 Nick Cassidy Chip Ganssi Racing-Honda 52.518sec 156
7 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 52.539sec 127
8 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet hybrid 53.693sec 14
shares
comments

Chevy: Initial hybrid test is about learning, not lap times

Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Kanaan to retire from IndyCar after this year’s Indy 500

Kanaan to retire from IndyCar after this year’s Indy 500

IndyCar

Kanaan to retire after Indy 500 Kanaan to retire from IndyCar after this year’s Indy 500

Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

IndyCar
Sebring February testing

Nick Cassidy on first IndyCar test Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

WRC WRC

Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific Evans hopes WRC car confidence issues were Sweden-specific

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

NAS NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

Formula 1

Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation” Russell: "Unnecessary" F1 driver statement clampdown “a silly regulation”

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

WSBK World Superbike

World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals World Superbike rejects minimum rider/bike weight proposals

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.