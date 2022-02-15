Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start
IndyCar / Sebring February testing Testing report

Pagenaud leads Meyer Shank 1-2 in second Sebring test

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda’s new signing Simon Pagenaud topped IndyCar lap times around Sebring International Raceway’s short course in the final group test before next week’s season-opener.

Pagenaud leads Meyer Shank 1-2 in second Sebring test
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

The former Penske driver lapped the course in 52.11sec to narrowly shade his former and current teammate Helio Castroneves, with whom he won the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona last month.

Castroneves in turn was just a couple of hundredths faster than the quickest of the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda quartet, Marcus Ericsson, around the 1.7-mile version of the course.

Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing was fastest Chevrolet driver in fourth, just ahead of another Chevy car, the AJ Foyt Racing entry of rookie Kyle Kirkwood. The Indy Lights champion’s #14 Foyt car had topped the morning times, ahead of Ganassi teammates Scott Dixon and Alex Palou. But he was unable to match his 52.286sec in the afternoon and slipped to fifth.

Defending champion Palou was sixth ahead of the second Carpenter car of Conor Daly, while six-time champ Dixon was a mere one-hundredth behind that.

Callum Ilott, who started the last three races of 2021, was an encouraging ninth for Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevy.

David Malukas, who finished runner-up in last year’s Lights championship, outpaced by just 0.08sec Takuma Sato, his teammate at Dale Coyne Racing-Honda. The two-time Indy 500 winner was enjoying his first test with the team, and evolving his working relationship with veteran race engineer Don Bricker.

Jimmie Johnson’s 52.95 in the #48 Carvana-backed Ganassi car was enough to give him 12th fastest time ahead of the other two Foyt cars of Dalton Kellett (#4) and rookie Tatiana Calderon.

Calderon has been signed to race the #11 Foyt car for all road and street courses this year.

shares
comments
Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start
Previous article

Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Hunter-Reay joins Ganassi Cadillac line-up for Sebring
IMSA

Hunter-Reay joins Ganassi Cadillac line-up for Sebring

Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start Indy 500
IndyCar

Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Pagenaud leads Meyer Shank 1-2 in second Sebring test
IndyCar IndyCar

Pagenaud leads Meyer Shank 1-2 in second Sebring test

Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start
IndyCar IndyCar

Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start

Herta leads 17-car IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta leads 17-car IndyCar test at Sebring

Magnussen joins Ganassi's IndyCar test line-up at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar

Magnussen joins Ganassi's IndyCar test line-up at Sebring

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.