Subscribe
IndyCar
News

Pagenaud provides health update, status of returning to racing in 2024

Simon Pagenaud shared the latest update regarding his health and status of returning behind the wheel at some point for 2024.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

The 39-year-old Frenchman has not competed in any event since suffering a vicious practice crash during the IndyCar Series weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in July.

Meyer Shank Racing was forced to call on a rotation of substitutes for the final nine of 17 rounds, with Conor Daly, Tom Blomqvist and Linus Lundqvist piloting the No. 60 Honda. Entering 2024, Blomqvist has become the team’s full-time driver of the entry.

In the meantime, Pagenaud, the 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2016, has spent the offseason focusing on getting healthy.

On Monday afternoon, the driver took to social media and his personal website to share the latest:

“2023 wasn’t an easy year for me as most of you will know. My racing was cut short on July 1 when I had a big accident during practice at Mid-Ohio. My car suffered a manufacturer brake failure resulting in my leaving the track with several high-speed rolls at 180mph. The IndyCar safety team did an amazing job to get me out of the car and to look after me in the first hours after the impact, and I will be forever thankful to them.

“Due to the accident, I couldn’t continue my season which meant that I only did eight races in 2023. Ever since, I have been concentrating on getting my health back to 100%. For that, I have been working closely with a great team of doctors and I have been progressing every day.

“I don’t know yet if I will be back behind a wheel in 2024 nor if I am ready for it. I want to take things slowly to make sure that when I come back, I am at my very best again. “For now, I want to thank all of you who have sent messages of support, and of course a big thanks to my family, friends, and team who have been there for me 24/7.

“While I am working out my next steps, I also want to take the opportunity to look back at my career and reminisce with you about past success and special moments. But don’t get me wrong: This is not the end as better times are ahead!

“Have a great 2024 everyone!”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article GuyCare joins Ed Carpenter Racing for 2024 IndyCar Series season
Next article What Motorsport.com is looking forward to in 2024
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024

Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024

IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024 Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024

“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque

“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque

IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

“Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque “Not much left” in WTR Andretti’s Acura at Daytona – Albuquerque

Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac

Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac

Simon Pagenaud
More from
Simon Pagenaud
IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing

Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution

Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution

IndyCar
Iowa II

Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution Daly missed loose wheel “by six inches”, questions speed of IndyCar caution

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Iowa

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Meyer Shank Racing
More from
Meyer Shank Racing
Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank

Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Latest news

NASCAR tweaks starting lineups, issues other rule changes

NASCAR tweaks starting lineups, issues other rule changes

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tweaks starting lineups, issues other rule changes NASCAR tweaks starting lineups, issues other rule changes

Laguna Seca responds to lawsuit over noise complaints, track usage

Laguna Seca responds to lawsuit over noise complaints, track usage

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca responds to lawsuit over noise complaints, track usage Laguna Seca responds to lawsuit over noise complaints, track usage

Sage Karam to run Daytona Xfinity race with Sam Hunt Racing

Sage Karam to run Daytona Xfinity race with Sam Hunt Racing

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona

Sage Karam to run Daytona Xfinity race with Sam Hunt Racing Sage Karam to run Daytona Xfinity race with Sam Hunt Racing

Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024

Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024

Indy IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024 Marco Andretti set for Indianapolis 500 return in 2024

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe