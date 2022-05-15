Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Daly says aeroscreen needs to improve for wet conditions Next / Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart”
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis News

Pagenaud “really proud” of MSR after "nuts" race of survival

Simon Pagenaud says his second place in the wildly unpredictable GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis was a huge credit to his Meyer Shank Racing-Honda team, and that he loved the challenge of racing in the wet.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Pagenaud “really proud” of MSR after "nuts" race of survival
Listen to this article

Pagenaud, who has won three times on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, surged from 20th to second in the course of a two hour race that went from wet to dry to semi-wet to fully wet across its two hour duration.

“Oh my God, that was nuts!” said the 2016 IndyCar champion and 2019 Indy 500 winner. “The weather… we should have a button just to spray some water on the track, I think, because the racing was phenomenal.

“Strategy was also the name of the game today. Choosing the right tires at the right time. Waiting for the rain. Not sure it was coming. It was coming. Then just amazing. Amazing succession of events.

“Just really proud of my team. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to show results, but the potential has been there the whole time, so I'm really proud that today we were able to show all the hard work that has been done in the background by Mike Shank and everybody at Meyer Shank Racing.

“I'm just very proud of my guys, my whole team. The pit stops were great. We keep pushing. We're going to keep pushing. Yeah, just super awesome.…”

Although he said, “I couldn't see anything. I couldn't drive. I was just surviving at the end,” Pagenaud added, “I'm very thankful that IndyCar let us race. That is something to me in these conditions. It shows a different set of skills, and it's treacherous, but that's our job to go out there and give the best we can. And I'm thankful that they let us race in these conditions. Yeah, to me it was awesome racing today.”

Asked if he could have taken the fight to eventual winner Colton Herta after the final restart, Pagenaud said: “I couldn't see. I didn't even know where he was, quite frankly. I picked a few points on the fence to know where I had to brake, but it was very difficult to see without a wiper.

“If we had a wiper, it would probably help, but that was the first real wet race with the aeroscreen, so you got to give credit to IndyCar. The safety is amazing, but in these conditions you would need a wiper like they do in the sports cars. It's very similar to the wind screen you have on a sportscar. There's a wiper. It's possible, and it would probably help in these conditions.”

However, he insisted that he was “not being negative at all” about the aeroscreen and pointed out that it saved Callum Ilott in Texas when a wishbone flew at him.

“We want to go forward from here. So we'll find solutions and improve it and make sure that when we have rain races, hopefully we have more, then we don't have these issues.”

Even though he has now had two storming drives from the rear of the field in his opening five races for Meyer Shank, Pagenaud admitted that he “had frustration up until now because we had so much performance, and it never really showed. Finally we are getting some results, which is very nice. A nice reward with all the hard work we've been putting in. It's been a lot of work to today.

“Obviously, we have the big one coming up soon, and as you know, Helio [Castroneves, teammate] and myself are really excited about that one. Obviously, it's a big goal for Helio. A big goal for myself as well. We just have to keep pushing.

“It's funny. Sometimes second feels like a win. I would have loved to have won today, but I'm taking this home. Everybody was so excited. It's nice to feel such support from your race team and feel like, yeah, tonight we're probably going to celebrate like it was a win.”

shares
comments
Daly says aeroscreen needs to improve for wet conditions
Previous article

Daly says aeroscreen needs to improve for wet conditions
Next article

Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart”

Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart”
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Mid-Ohio IMSA: WTR heads Acura 1-2, Inception McLaren wins GTD Mid-Ohio
IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: WTR heads Acura 1-2, Inception McLaren wins GTD

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible” Grand Prix of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Simon Pagenaud More from
Simon Pagenaud
“Huge” grip levels at Long Beach despite heat, say aces Long Beach
IndyCar

“Huge” grip levels at Long Beach despite heat, say aces

Pagenaud spoke to Peugeot about return for 2022 WEC
WEC

Pagenaud spoke to Peugeot about return for 2022 WEC

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa Iowa Prime
IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Meyer Shank Racing More from
Meyer Shank Racing
De Vries: IndyCar is an “option” but focus on Europe for now
IndyCar

De Vries: IndyCar is an “option” but focus on Europe for now

Castroneves eligible for $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner Indy 500
IndyCar

Castroneves eligible for $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Latest news

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”
IndyCar IndyCar

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”

Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart”
IndyCar IndyCar

Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart”

Pagenaud “really proud” of MSR after "nuts" race of survival
IndyCar IndyCar

Pagenaud “really proud” of MSR after "nuts" race of survival

Daly says aeroscreen needs to improve for wet conditions
IndyCar IndyCar

Daly says aeroscreen needs to improve for wet conditions

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.