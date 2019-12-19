Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Palou joins Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh

shares
comments
Palou joins Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
By:
Dec 19, 2019, 6:00 PM

Super Formula race winner and Rookie of the Year, Alex Palou, will join Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season.

The 22-year-old Spaniard Palou will tackle the full 17-race IndyCar season after a rookie Super Formula season in which he scored one win, three pole positions, finished third in the championship and took Rookie of the Year honors. Prior to Super Formula championship, Palou raced in the Japan Formula 3 Championship, finishing third in the year-end standings on the strength of three wins and five pole positions.

His DCR entry will be entered under the name Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh. Team Goh won the 1996 All Japan Grand Touring Car Championship and was one of the privateer teams to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2004 with Seiji Ara, Tom Kristensen and Rinaldo Capello.

Said Palou: “I’m very excited about coming to America to race Indy cars. I’m grateful for all that have helped me get to this point of my career and especially Dale Coyne and Mr. Kazumichi Goh for giving me this opportunity.”

Coyne, who had hinted to Motorsport.com that Palou was at the top of his shortlist earlier this month, added: “We’re very pleased to partner with our friend of many years Kazumichi Goh in this collaborative effort for 2020. We tested Alex at Mid-Ohio earlier this year and he impressed everyone. His rise in performance over the past three years shows great promise for the future.”

Kazumichi Goh commented: “Alex shows great promise and we all are excited to continue our relationship with Alex to see him progress his career towards IndyCar series. It will be an honor to be part of Indianapolis 500, the greatest spectacle in racing, and we hope to have the same success we achieved at Le Mans 24hr race by great team collaboration between Alex and Dale Coyne Racing."

Santino Ferrucci is expected to return to Dale Coyne Racing for his second IndyCar season. Palou effectively therefore replaces Sebastien Bourdais who was ditched last month, and who will now race for the Action Express Racing team in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Next article
McLaren: Third programme can't be "fiscally irresponsible"

Previous article

McLaren: Third programme can't be "fiscally irresponsible"
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , Super Formula
Author David Malsher

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WEC

McLaren: Third programme can't be "fiscally irresponsible"

2
World of Outlaws

Battleground Speedway 1999-10-14

3
Super GT

Miyata takes stunning comeback Fuji GT300 win

4
NHRA

WJ Breaks 200 mph Barrier (PROSTOCK)

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series 02:54
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland 00:57
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Latest news

Palou joins Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
Indy

Palou joins Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh

McLaren: Third programme can't be "fiscally irresponsible"
WEC

McLaren: Third programme can't be "fiscally irresponsible"

Safety pioneer Bill Simpson dies aged 79
Indy

Safety pioneer Bill Simpson dies aged 79

Hampson joins Arrow McLaren SP
Indy

Hampson joins Arrow McLaren SP

Top Stories of 2019, #16: IndyCar takes aeroscreen plunge
Indy

Top Stories of 2019, #16: IndyCar takes aeroscreen plunge

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.