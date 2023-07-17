Subscribe
Previous / Lundgaard: I can win more IndyCar races this year Next / How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama
IndyCar / Toronto News

Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto

IndyCar Series dominator Alex Palou’s incredible drive from 15th to second at Toronto was thanks to his car’s “stickers” holding its damaged front wing in place until the finish.

Charles Bradley
By:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Palou, who increased his points lead to 117 over Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Scott Dixon, damaged his wing in a collision with a spinning Helio Castroneves that sent him into a concrete wall at the penultimate restart.

The secondary collision damaged the right-hand side of the nose structure, which allowed the front wing to pivot up on the left side and down on the right. The tear in the nose worsened in the final 10 laps, causing huge concern in both the cockpit and on the pit stall.

“I could feel it dragging in Turn 2, where it was flat out, and you are turning right,” Palou recalled. “I could feel it dragging. I was, like, ‘Oh, man, that's not good’.

“Then also in Turn 5 and in Turn 8, but I didn't think it was that bad. I could feel that it was increasing. The right side started disappearing, and the left side started coming up. It was really bad, honestly, and it was tough to drive because I didn't really have the same grip to the right and to the left.

“Barry [Wanser, his strategist and team manager] told me ‘10 laps to go’ and I thought, honestly, that we were not going to end the race with that nose.”

Somehow the structure remained intact, and Palou was able to fend off Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta – who he passed at the final restart – for the runner-up spot.

“Yeah, I was pretty surprised,” he said of the integrity of the nose. “I think it was only the vinyl, like, the stickers that were holding it because there's nothing else there. So, yeah, pretty impressive.”

 

Palou was also concerned about making it to the end on gas, as he stopped for the final time with 41 laps remaining – right on the edge of the fuel window.

The risky strategy was required after he missed the best track conditions in a dry/wet qualifying session.

“I was concerned about fuel, which was the biggest problem for our strategy,” he admitted. “I was concerned on tires because with the front wing I just couldn't turn left. I was concerned by the wing.

“I think our race was a lot more difficult than it might seem if you look at the results. Like, at one point I was in the wall. I didn't know if we were going to be able to make it from there or not. We had to overtake quite a lot of cars on track, manage the fuel, manage the tires…

“So I was a bit concerned about everything, to be honest.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Lundgaard: I can win more IndyCar races this year

How top IndyCar stars were stung by late Toronto fuel drama
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

IndyCar
Iowa I

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Herta admits IndyCar podium finish wait was “embarrassing”

Herta admits IndyCar podium finish wait was “embarrassing”

IndyCar
Toronto

Herta admits IndyCar podium finish wait was “embarrassing” Herta admits IndyCar podium finish wait was “embarrassing”

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation

Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation

PMRC Porsche

Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation

More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge

More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge

SGT Super GT

More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions" Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

Indy IndyCar
Iowa I

Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe