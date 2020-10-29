IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021

shares
comments
Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021
By:

Chip Ganassi Racing announced today that Alex Palou will join the team for his sophomore season in the NTT IndyCar Series, replacing Felix Rosenqvist in the #10 Ganassi-Honda.

The news confirms that the legendary Chip Ganassi Racing powerhouse will expand to four cars for the first time since 2017, following yesterday’s announcement that Marcus Ericsson is returning to the #8 car, to join six-time champion Scott Dixon and seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.

The Spaniard, who became a sensation in his rookie Super Formula season in Japan in 2019, then earned a podium finish in only his third IndyCar race, driving for Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh.

Aside from that result in the first of Road America’s rounds, the 23-year-old’s other highlights were qualifying third for the second round at Road America, fastest single lap in qualifying for the Indy 500, fourth on the grid at Mid-Ohio Race 2, and third on the grid for the second race of the Harvest Grand Prix double-header.

“To say I’m thrilled or excited to be making this step in my career would be an understatement,” said Palou. “Driving for Chip Ganassi is just a dream come true.

“I’ve followed the team for as long as I can remember, and it’s the kind of team and owner any driver would want to race for. Scott has had another tremendous season, reaching 50 wins and a sixth title, so you absolutely couldn’t ask for anything more in a teammate.

“I can’t wait to work with Marcus and Jimmie as well, and to start contributing to the team and getting to spend more time with everyone.”

Managing director at Ganassi, Mike Hull, stated: “I love to watch the growth of young drivers. This year racing Indy cars has been very difficult for young drivers like Alex who hadn’t had the opportunity to visually see the tracks in advance, nor have days of practice in private team testing, or open testing or three-day weekends. Putting that into perspective, he did a heck of a job.

“We had an opening, and he became available, and Chip has a great eye for talent. Alex has that spark, that intangible thing you combine with talent that is a lot of fun.

“It’s a great exploration thing, actually. You’re exploring how far you can go, and he has one year of experience with a quality team, quality engineering and a quality teammate. He stood up to that test extremely well.”

Related video

Rosenqvist confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP for 2021

Previous article

Rosenqvist confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP for 2021

Next article

McLaughlin completes Rookie Orientation Program at Indy

McLaughlin completes Rookie Orientation Program at Indy
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Alex Palou
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021

Kyle Busch scores first Cup win of 2020 in delayed Texas race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Busch scores first Cup win of 2020 in delayed Texas race

Is Kyle Busch's win enough to keep the No. 18 team together?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Is Kyle Busch's win enough to keep the No. 18 team together?

Ken Block to skip World RX in Turkey due to concerns over unrest in the country
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Breaking news

Ken Block to skip World RX in Turkey due to concerns over unrest in the country

Jim Yates becomes full-time racer
NHRA NHRA / News

Jim Yates becomes full-time racer

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / News

GM's SB2 V8 engine questions, answers

Top 10: Talladega wildest wrecks
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Top 10: Talladega wildest wrecks

Latest news

McLaughlin completes Rookie Orientation Program at Indy
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaughlin completes Rookie Orientation Program at Indy

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021

Rosenqvist confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rosenqvist confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP for 2021

Ericsson renews deal with Chip Ganassi Racing
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Ericsson renews deal with Chip Ganassi Racing

Trending

1
IndyCar

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021

48m
2
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch scores first Cup win of 2020 in delayed Texas race

3
NASCAR Cup

Is Kyle Busch's win enough to keep the No. 18 team together?

4
World Rallycross

Ken Block to skip World RX in Turkey due to concerns over unrest in the country

5
NHRA

Jim Yates becomes full-time racer

Latest news

McLaughlin completes Rookie Orientation Program at Indy
IndyCar

McLaughlin completes Rookie Orientation Program at Indy

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021
IndyCar

Palou replaces Rosenqvist at Ganassi for 2021

Rosenqvist confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP for 2021
IndyCar

Rosenqvist confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP for 2021

Ericsson renews deal with Chip Ganassi Racing
IndyCar

Ericsson renews deal with Chip Ganassi Racing

Improving the racing at Indy: How it's done, why it’s tricky
IndyCar

Improving the racing at Indy: How it's done, why it’s tricky

Latest videos

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win 02:21
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.