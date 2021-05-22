Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble
IndyCar / Indy 500 Breaking news

Palou suffers heavy shunt in Indy qualifying

By:

Alex Palou has suffered a huge shunt during qualifying for the 105th Indy 500 qualifying, but has been released from the infield Medical Center and cleared to drive again.

Palou suffers heavy shunt in Indy qualifying
 

The series sophomore, who already held sixth fastest time, was the sixth driver to make a second run despite the rising track temperature making gains hard to find.

On the opening lap Palou laid down a 231.959mph, on his second a 231.288, but on the third lap his #10 NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda suffered a wriggle through Turn 1, he held it and stayed on it.

Into Turn 2, however, the rear stepped out, he held it in a long drift, the front gripped, then the rear stepped out again and he struck the SAFER barrier on exit with the front and rear right-side wheels almost simultaneously.

The car spun bounced into a spin across the track, but Palou, after punching the wheel in frustration, was able to step out without assistance. He was soon discharged from the infield Medical Center and cleared to drive.

Having taken the slow line to join the track, Palou hadn’t needed to withdraw his current best four-lap average of 231.145mph so his time is safe and may still get him through to the Fast Nine shootout tomorrow.

 

 

Photo by: NBC

shares
comments
Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble

Previous article

Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Alex Palou
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Monaco F1

5h
2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

8h
4
IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

5
Formula 1

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"

2h
Latest news
Palou suffers heavy shunt in Indy qualifying
IndyCar

Palou suffers heavy shunt in Indy qualifying

16m
Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble
IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble

58m
Indy 500: Harvey heads practice, Penske struggles continue
IndyCar

Indy 500: Harvey heads practice, Penske struggles continue

5h
Ferrucci rebounds from Indy shunt, aims for a Fast Nine slot
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ferrucci rebounds from Indy shunt, aims for a Fast Nine slot

17h
Indy 500: Ericsson, Herta top 4-lap averages on Fast Friday
Video Inside
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ericsson, Herta top 4-lap averages on Fast Friday

21h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Ferrucci recovered from Indy crash 00:37
IndyCar
10h

IndyCar: Ferrucci recovered from Indy crash

Juan Pablo Montoya: Indy 500 Practice day 3 01:07
IndyCar
May 21, 2021

Juan Pablo Montoya: Indy 500 Practice day 3

Juan Pablo Montoya: Indy 500 Practice day 2 01:10
IndyCar
May 21, 2021

Juan Pablo Montoya: Indy 500 Practice day 2

Indy 500 Thursday Practice Highlights 01:38
IndyCar
May 21, 2021

Indy 500 Thursday Practice Highlights

NTT extends IndyCar contract 00:30
IndyCar
May 21, 2021

NTT extends IndyCar contract

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble

Indy 500: Harvey heads practice, Penske struggles continue Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Harvey heads practice, Penske struggles continue

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Alex Palou More from
Alex Palou
Palou on VeeKay’s pass: “Man, that was close! But a good move” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

Palou on VeeKay’s pass: “Man, that was close! But a good move”

Palou “really happy” with first top-five finish on an oval Texas
IndyCar

Palou “really happy” with first top-five finish on an oval

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime
IndyCar

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Dixon on verge of matching Mario Andretti’s win tally Texas
Video Inside
IndyCar

Dixon on verge of matching Mario Andretti’s win tally

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway's first race Texas
IndyCar

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway's first race

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime
IndyCar

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Monaco F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Monaco F1

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble

Ferrari finds "no serious damage" to Leclerc's gearbox
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari finds "no serious damage" to Leclerc's gearbox

William Byron tops wild and wet NASCAR Cup practice at COTA
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron tops wild and wet NASCAR Cup practice at COTA

Latest news

Palou suffers heavy shunt in Indy qualifying
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou suffers heavy shunt in Indy qualifying

Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble

Indy 500: Harvey heads practice, Penske struggles continue
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Harvey heads practice, Penske struggles continue

Ferrucci rebounds from Indy shunt, aims for a Fast Nine slot
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci rebounds from Indy shunt, aims for a Fast Nine slot

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.