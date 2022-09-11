Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ilott: Front row vindicates renewing with Juncos Hollinger Next / “It’s not over yet,” says Newgarden after qualifying calamity
IndyCar / Laguna Seca News

Palou to receive engine change, will take a grid penalty

Honda has revealed that Alex Palou’s #10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry will require a new engine before tomorrow’s IndyCar race and will therefore be relegated on the grid.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Palou to receive engine change, will take a grid penalty
Listen to this article

The outgoing champion qualified fifth for tomorrow’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, the highest placed of the Ganassi cars on the grid at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

However, what HPD describes as “an issue” with Palou’s engine has forced the Ganassi #10 crew into making an change. Since this will be his fifth Honda of the season, he will – according to IndyCar’s rules – incur a grid penalty. On road and street courses this is a six-place hit, while on ovals it's nine places.

A bulletin from IndyCar this morning stated: "IndyCar officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry for an unapproved engine change following Saturday’s qualifications at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The team was in violation of:

Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out."

Sliding back to 11th on the grid means that championship contender Marcus Ericsson becomes the highest placed Ganassi driver on the grid in 10th.

Palou has pledged to help his teammates Ericsson and Scott Dixon (13th on the grid) try to claim a 15th championship for the Ganassi team, despite his legal dispute with the squad, and the fact that he intends this to be his last race with CGR before switching to Arrow McLaren SP.

Now sitting in such close proximity to Ericsson and Dixon on the grid, Palou is likely to feel obliged to help them from the start of the race.

Dixon is just 21 points behind Team Penske’s championship leader Will Power, while Ericsson is 39 points back.

shares
comments
Ilott: Front row vindicates renewing with Juncos Hollinger
Previous article

Ilott: Front row vindicates renewing with Juncos Hollinger
Next article

“It’s not over yet,” says Newgarden after qualifying calamity

“It’s not over yet,” says Newgarden after qualifying calamity
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Palou elated by win, non-committal over Ganassi-McLaren dispute Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Palou elated by win, non-committal over Ganassi-McLaren dispute

Power relieved by title, Newgarden vows to come back harder Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Power relieved by title, Newgarden vows to come back harder

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Scott Dixon More from
Scott Dixon
Hull expects Palou to support Dixon despite legal dispute Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Hull expects Palou to support Dixon despite legal dispute

Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs. Ganassi… yet again
IndyCar

Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs. Ganassi… yet again

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Dixon disappointed, stays hopeful of “different” Laguna race Laguna Seca
Video Inside
IndyCar

Dixon disappointed, stays hopeful of “different” Laguna race

Laguna Seca tire deg could force IndyCar drivers into four stops Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Laguna Seca tire deg could force IndyCar drivers into four stops

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Palou elated by win, non-committal over Ganassi-McLaren dispute
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou elated by win, non-committal over Ganassi-McLaren dispute

Alex Palou delivered one of the most convincing wins of the season in what could be his final race for Chip Ganassi Racing, but wouldn’t give away who he expects to race for in 2023.

Power relieved by title, Newgarden vows to come back harder
IndyCar IndyCar

Power relieved by title, Newgarden vows to come back harder

Will Power said it was a “big relief” to land his second IndyCar championship, while his teammate Josef Newgarden vowed hit harder after a “taxing year.”

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Palou wins race, Power is champion
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Palou wins race, Power is champion

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Alex Palou scored a brilliant win from 11th on the grid, and was in a class of his own on this day, while Will Power finished third to score his second IndyCar championship, eight years after his first.

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Palou heads McLaughlin in warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Palou heads McLaughlin in warm-up

Alex Palou topped race day warm-up for the 2022 IndyCar finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, ahead of Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.