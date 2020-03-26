Indy legends Jones, Unser welcome 500 rescheduling news

IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway today announced a heavily revised schedule, with qualifying for the 104th running of the Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge moving to the weekend of Aug. 15-16 and the race being held on Aug. 23.

The race that has preceded the 500 since 2014, the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the IMS road course, has been pushed back to Saturday, July 4.

The Indy 500’s oldest living winner at 86, the 1963 victor Parnelli Jones, stated: “Wow, I'm sorry they had to move the Indianapolis 500 till August. But if anyone can adapt to changes and make an August Indy 500 work it's Roger Penske [new owner of IMS and the NTT IndyCar Series].

“This is the right thing to do for the fans, teams and drivers.

“We all know Indy is about traditions, and I'm glad they'll still have a qualifying weekend and race weekend.

“We all look forward to the Indy 500 each year: we just have to wait a little longer this time.”

Bobby Unser, the first of only two drivers to win Indy in three different decades – 1968, ’75, ’81 – agreed with Jones, stating: "That's a shame that the Indianapolis 500 had to be moved to August but it's for the safety of everyone and something that had to be done.

“I'll tell you this, no matter what day or month or time they run the Indy 500, it's the greatest race on the whole planet earth! We'll just have it in August this time and it will still be super, super good!”

Revised Indy 500 schedule:

Wednesday, Aug. 12, Indy 500 practice

Thursday, Aug. 13, Indy 500 practice

Friday, Aug. 14, Indy 500 practice - Fast Friday, increased turbo boost

Saturday, Aug. 15, Crown Royal Armed Forces Indy 500 Qualifying

Sunday, Aug. 16, Crown Royal Armed Forces Indy 500 Qualifying

Thursday, Aug. 20, Indy 500 practice and (Indy Lights) Freedom 100 practice & qualifying

Friday, Aug. 21, Miller Lite Carb Day IndyCar practice and Freedom 100

Saturday, Aug. 22, Legends Day presented by Firestone

Sunday, Aug. 23, 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

Parnelli Jones the morning after his 1963 Indy triumph. Photo by: IndyCar Series

Bobby Unser in his 1968 Indy 500 winning Eagle. Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Additional reporting – Steve Shunck

