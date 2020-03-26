IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Indy legends Jones, Unser welcome 500 rescheduling news

shares
comments
Indy legends Jones, Unser welcome 500 rescheduling news
By:
Mar 26, 2020, 7:25 PM

Parnelli Jones and Bobby Unser have both stated that the Indianapolis 500’s shift from Memorial Day Weekend in 2020 is a pity but a necessary move as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway today announced a heavily revised schedule, with qualifying for the 104th running of the Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge moving to the weekend of Aug. 15-16 and the race being held on Aug. 23.

The race that has preceded the 500 since 2014, the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the IMS road course, has been pushed back to Saturday, July 4.

The Indy 500’s oldest living winner at 86, the 1963 victor Parnelli Jones, stated: “Wow, I'm sorry they had to move the Indianapolis 500 till August. But if anyone can adapt to changes and make an August Indy 500 work it's Roger Penske [new owner of IMS and the NTT IndyCar Series].

“This is the right thing to do for the fans, teams and drivers.

“We all know Indy is about traditions, and I'm glad they'll still have a qualifying weekend and race weekend.

“We all look forward to the Indy 500 each year: we just have to wait a little longer this time.”

Bobby Unser, the first of only two drivers to win Indy in three different decades – 1968, ’75, ’81 – agreed with Jones, stating: "That's a shame that the Indianapolis 500 had to be moved to August but it's for the safety of everyone and something that had to be done.

“I'll tell you this, no matter what day or month or time they run the Indy 500, it's the greatest race on the whole planet earth! We'll just have it in August this time and it will still be super, super good!”

Revised Indy 500 schedule:

Wednesday, Aug. 12, Indy 500 practice
Thursday, Aug. 13, Indy 500 practice
Friday, Aug. 14, Indy 500 practice - Fast Friday, increased turbo boost
Saturday, Aug. 15, Crown Royal Armed Forces Indy 500 Qualifying
Sunday, Aug. 16, Crown Royal Armed Forces Indy 500 Qualifying
Thursday, Aug. 20, Indy 500 practice and (Indy Lights) Freedom 100 practice & qualifying
Friday, Aug. 21, Miller Lite Carb Day IndyCar practice and Freedom 100
Saturday, Aug. 22, Legends Day presented by Firestone
Sunday, Aug. 23, 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

Parnelli Jones the morning after his 1963 Indy triumph.

Parnelli Jones the morning after his 1963 Indy triumph.

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Bobby Unser in his 1968 Indy 500 winning Eagle.

Bobby Unser in his 1968 Indy 500 winning Eagle.

Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Additional reporting – Steve Shunck

Related video

Next article
GP St Petersburg may become 2020 IndyCar season finale

Previous article

GP St Petersburg may become 2020 IndyCar season finale
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Bobby Unser , Parnelli Jones
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The only other time F1 called off a race

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
Super Formula

How Super Formula dodged motorsport's new reality

4
NASCAR

Japanese driver Takuma Koga to compete for 2019 K&N West title

5
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Indy legends Jones, Unser welcome 500 rescheduling news
Indy

Indy legends Jones, Unser welcome 500 rescheduling news

GP St Petersburg may become 2020 IndyCar season finale
Indy

GP St Petersburg may become 2020 IndyCar season finale

Indy 500, Indy GP, more reschedule
Indy

Indy 500, Indy GP, more reschedule

McLaughlin, Speed join IndyCar stars for Esports race
Indy

McLaughlin, Speed join IndyCar stars for Esports race

Foyt cites Ward as toughest rival, says sims are “waste of time”
Indy

Foyt cites Ward as toughest rival, says sims are “waste of time”

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.