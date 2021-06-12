Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi, Grosjean to Race 1 pole

The Detroit GP traditionally has a different qualifying system than the other road/street courses, but this year it was brought much closer in line with the regular system. The 25 cars were divided into groups of 12 and 13 in qualifying, with the top six from each going forward into a top 12 fight for pole. The difference there was no Q3 Firestone Fast Six shootout.

As the drivers discovered yesterday, the softer Firestone compounds, the red-sidewalled tires, were taking a long while to get up to operating temperature around the 2.35-mile course, so many drivers cut short their ‘banker’ laps on the primary compound, to work the reds for longer.

That didn’t explain Andretti Autosport-Honda’s two-time Detroit polesitter Alexander Rossi laying down a startling 1min15.8507sec in Group 1 to beat the rest of his rivals field – led by Dale Coyne Racing with RWR’s Romain Grosjean – by an incredible 0.82sec. The tire behavior did explain why Will Power only scraped through with his second flyer on reds.

The biggest surprise was Chip Ganassi Racing’s championship leader Alex Palou finishing 10th. His misery was multiplied, knowing that he was being penalized a further six places for his early engine change at the Indy 500.

Rossi’s laptime was put in perspective when Group 2 ran, as Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden beat it, while Colton Herta (Andretti) and Ed Jones (Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda) matched it.

None of the three Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas made it through, and neither did rookie Scott McLaughlin, who crashed on his sixth lap in yesterday’s practice session, and therefore is still learning the track.

Ganassi’s Jimmie Johnson made a notable stride overnight, knocking more than two seconds off his deficit to the fastest in his session, to finish up 3.2sec down.

It was therefore no surprise to see Newgarden, Scott Dixon and Pato O’Ward go straight out on reds. The times tumbled, with Grosjean, O’Ward, Rossi and Jones all taking turns at the top, until Pato O’Ward nailed his second pole of the season with a scintillating 1min15.5776sec lap, an average of 111.938mph.

That was a mere 0.08sec faster than Rossi, while Grosjean was by far the quickest rookie in third, ahead of Jones.

Josef Newgarden was top Penske driver in fifth, although Power was tracking to be 0.18sec faster than O’Ward but clipped a wall with his left-rear. At the next corner, a right-hander, the rears locked and he grazed a tire wall, ending his bid with seventh, behind Colton Herta.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, who won here in 2018, took eighth, half a second ahead of Pagenaud, while former Detroit winners Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon beat Rinus VeeKay, who has never raced here before.

The first race of the Detroit double-header begins at 2pm local (Eastern) time today.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Pato O'Ward 1:15.5776 1:15.5776 5 6 111.938 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 2 Alexander Rossi 1:15.6584 0.0808 5 6 111.818 Honda A Andretti Autosport 3 Romain Grosjean 1:15.7433 0.1657 5 7 111.693 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 4 Ed Jones 1:15.8119 0.2343 5 6 111.592 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 5 Josef Newgarden 1:15.8697 0.2921 5 6 111.507 Chevy A Team Penske 6 Colton Herta 1:16.0832 0.5056 4 6 111.194 Honda A Andretti Autosport 7 Will Power 1:16.0877 0.5101 5 6 111.187 Chevy A Team Penske 8 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:16.1293 0.5517 5 6 111.127 Honda A Andretti Autosport 9 Simon Pagenaud 1:16.6606 1.0830 5 6 110.357 Chevy A Team Penske 10 Sebastien Bourdais 1:17.4333 1.8557 4 5 109.255 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 11 Scott Dixon 1:17.8680 2.2904 4 5 108.645 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 12 Rinus VeeKay 1:17.8776 2.3000 2 6 108.632 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing

Segment 1, Group 2

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Josef Newgarden 1:15.6606 1:15.6606 6 6 111.815 Chevy A Team Penske 2 Colton Herta 1:15.8439 0.1833 6 6 111.545 Honda A Andretti Autosport 3 Ed Jones 1:15.8696 0.2090 5 6 111.507 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 4 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:16.1328 0.4722 5 6 111.122 Honda A Andretti Autosport 5 Sebastien Bourdais 1:16.1339 0.4733 6 6 111.120 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 6 Scott Dixon 1:16.3151 0.6545 6 6 110.856 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:16.4620 0.8014 6 6 110.643 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 8 Takuma Sato 1:16.4713 0.8107 6 6 110.630 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 Max Chilton 1:16.6093 0.9487 6 6 110.430 Chevy A Carlin 10 Graham Rahal 1:16.6694 1.0088 6 6 110.344 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 Santino Ferrucci 1:16.6880 1.0274 2 6 110.317 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 12 Scott McLaughlin 1:17.5569 1.8963 6 6 109.081 Chevy A Team Penske

Segment 1, Group 1

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Alexander Rossi 1:15.8507 1:15.8507 5 5 111.535 Honda A Andretti Autosport 2 Romain Grosjean 1:16.6715 0.8208 6 7 110.341 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 3 Rinus VeeKay 1:16.8172 0.9665 5 6 110.132 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 4 Pato O'Ward 1:16.8406 0.9899 6 6 110.098 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 5 Simon Pagenaud 1:16.9636 1.1129 4 6 109.922 Chevy A Team Penske 6 Will Power 1:17.0343 1.1836 6 6 109.821 Chevy A Team Penske 7 James Hinchcliffe 1:17.0691 1.2184 3 5 109.772 Honda A Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:17.1579 1.3072 5 5 109.645 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Conor Daly 1:17.2904 1.4397 5 6 109.457 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 10 Jack Harvey 1:17.4180 1.5673 5 6 109.277 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 11 Alex Palou 1:17.5190 1.6683 6 6 109.135 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 12 Jimmie Johnson 1:19.0944 3.2437 6 6 106.961 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 13 Dalton Kellett 1:19.4821 3.6314 2 6 106.439 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises