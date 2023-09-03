O’Ward fumes over lapped cars costing him IndyCar podium shot
Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward was left fuming at lapped cars preventing his chance to fight for a spot on the podium in the late stages of the Grand Prix of Portland.
The Mexican started sixth in his No. 5 Chevrolet-powered car and was a mainstay among the top five all race long. A caution on Lap 85 of 110 meant the group of frontrunners that had been strung out were squeezed back together.
When the restart came three laps later, O’Ward lined up fourth and immediately attempted to harry Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon for third. Moments later, any pressure he could apply was immediately relented when Dixon went by rookie team-mate Marcus Armstrong, who was running a lap down, on the way to Turn 7.
Armstrong then blended back in line directly in front of O’Ward as they approached the corner, allowing his team-mate to escape.
O’Ward couldn’t re-ignite the fight and finished fourth at the 1.964-mile, 12-turn road course.
“I was really happy with the car, I was very comfortable, I think we were one of the, or the, fastest car on track for quite a bit of the race,” O’Ward said. “We were just making hay.
“It's just frustrating in a series like this where the leaders have to be fighting the lappers in order to have a shot. For us, we were fighting Dixon and FRO [Felix Rosenqvist] for the podium and obviously Dixon gets let by because he's in a Honda, and we get to him and they do everything in their power to make me blow all my push-to-pass to get by, and they blow all theirs.
“It's like the biggest accomplishment they want from a race day is to wait for the leaders to come by and make their life a living hell.”
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Then O’Ward went a step further with his frustrations by stating: “It's embarrassing for the series, there should be a rule in place for that to not happen. It's just destroying the chances of a good fight for the podium.
“I wasn't the only one. Josef [Newgarden] and Scotty [McLaughlin] were getting held up, I think it was Armstrong. I get it, but they're not going to get their lap back, so let us by.
“Stop being an ass and let other people fight.”
Related video
Ganassi confirms two-time champ Palou will “be in our car” in 2024
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Latest news
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix
Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start
Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start Why F1 mechanics couldn’t get back on the grid in Italian GP aborted start
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.