All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

O’Ward feels “helpless” over issue he fears will handicap his Indy 500

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward has revealed that an issue is plaguing his Indianapolis 500 bid, in a crucial area that his team “just can’t seem to perfect”.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

The 25-year-old Mexican was Arrow McLaren’s best shot to win last year’s race until he crashed out in the closing stages, after an ambitious move on eventual runner-up Marcus Ericsson ended in the Turn 3 wall.

Although he was fifth quickest in practice on Monday, as teams reverted to race-spec turbo boost after three days in qualifying mode, the normally upbeat O’Ward was uncharacteristically gloomy about his chances in Sunday’s 108th running of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’.

“Definitely hasn't been the best of the days of the month,” he said after Monday’s running. “We’ve had some annoying issue that we just can't seem to perfect.

“I just hope we can fix it. If not, we're going to be in handicapped mode for the race. But in terms of balance, I think we're pretty sporty if we fix that.”

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

When pressed on exactly what the issue was, O’Ward replied: “Too many variables.”

He went on to add: “We're slow. We know what it is, but it's a lot easier said than done to fix it or not have the issue. It just sucks when you're not fast enough around here. You feel helpless.

“I mean, all you can do is kind of just ignore it and try to make all the other things work and just put a lot of emphasis on that to make sure it doesn't happen on race day. Obviously, there's still a possibility that it could.”

O’Ward will start the Indy 500 from eighth, which is the middle of the third row and mirrors his starting position from last year. He finished runner-up to Ericsson in 2022 from seventh on the grid.

Monday’s practice saw a lot of multi-car draft pack running, and while some drivers – like Andretti Global’s Colton Herta – were able to work their way through to the front, others were unable to make forward progress.

“I think it's just part of what you have to kind of battle with around this place,” O’Ward said of finding the ideal setup for the race. “There's a fine line with everything.

“If you want more speed, you're going to give up in other performance areas where you kind of need them all in the race. It's just part of it.

“I mean, I'm confident my guys are going to fix it and truly kind of dig into just see how can we not have that issue and/or just get rid of it completely.”

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Team principal Gard Ward remains positive about McLaren’s chances this weekend, with just one more practice during Friday’s Carb Day to make its final race-trim decisions.

“It’s always amazing how you feel like you've got all the time in the world when you get here, and then when you get through qualifying, you don't have much time left,” he said. “It was a busy session trying to get the Arrow McLaren Chevrolet cars as good as can be for the race.

“We feel pretty good about where we're at and we have some happy drivers. We're chipping away at things bit by bit. There's one more session to go and then it's time for the real thing.”

Read Also:

Watch: Indy 500: Newgarden paces intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Indy 500: Newgarden paces intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph
Next article Zak Brown “would love” to continue with Hendrick for more Larson Indy 500s

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Patricio O'Ward
More from
Patricio O'Ward
Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut

Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut

IndyCar
Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for Barber Motorsports Park

Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for Barber Motorsports Park

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for Barber Motorsports Park
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Arrow McLaren
More from
Arrow McLaren
Engine issue derails Kyle Larson’s first Indy 500 qualifying run

Engine issue derails Kyle Larson’s first Indy 500 qualifying run

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Engine issue derails Kyle Larson’s first Indy 500 qualifying run
O’Ward: “Badass” Indy 500 qualifying boost means “that wall comes fast”

O’Ward: “Badass” Indy 500 qualifying boost means “that wall comes fast”

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
O’Ward: “Badass” Indy 500 qualifying boost means “that wall comes fast”
Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism

Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism

Latest news

Marko predicts Ferrari as Red Bull's closest Monaco F1 challenger

Marko predicts Ferrari as Red Bull's closest Monaco F1 challenger

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Marko predicts Ferrari as Red Bull's closest Monaco F1 challenger
Porsche commits to Formula E until 2030

Porsche commits to Formula E until 2030

FE Formula E
Porsche commits to Formula E until 2030
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
F1 abandons rain wheel cover idea after latest test

F1 abandons rain wheel cover idea after latest test

F1 Formula 1
F1 abandons rain wheel cover idea after latest test

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA