IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
11 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Practice 1 in
78 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn

shares
comments
Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 9:47 PM

Cole Pearn, the former NASCAR Cup championship-winning crew chief with Martin Truex Jr., says his deal with Ed Carpenter Racing for the Indianapolis 500 is not a sign that he wants to get back into racing full-time.

The Canadian was one of the keys to Truex’s 23 wins over six seasons with Furniture Row Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, the zenith of which was title glory in 2017 with FRR. Then, last winter, Pearn quit racing to go into business with his wife.

But in July he was announced as Ed Carpenter Racing’s race engineer for its one-off third entry, driven by Conor Daly in the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

However, Pearn says he’s not thinking of reversing his December decision and returning to motorsport on a full-time basis.

“I don't think so at this point,” he said. “Definitely just focused on this race… I don't know if a full-time schedule is back in my future any time soon.

He later commented: “It's nice to be able to follow the race, close your computer, turn the TV off, go do something else. You don't have to go through the cleanup and go home afterwards!”

However, he did add: “Never say never to anything. Got to have a job and be able to pay for things and stuff like that. Who knows?

“This experience I'm really looking forward to. I think it's fun to be able to go and try something different. I don't know what my view of it will be once it's over. Anxious for the new experience.”

Pearn played down the differences between engineering a stock car and engineering an open-wheel car.

“Honestly, a lot of things are super similar,” he said. “Obviously the values that you're looking at are way different, way more downforce, a lot lighter car, all those things. [But] you're still looking for the same things in terms of handling, and all those types of metrics you study are the same. It's just the values are slightly different…

“I think obviously it will be a fully different experience, but racing is still racing. Throw a green and checkered. So looking forward to getting to that side of it and getting into the action.”

Whereas rookie drivers have had nothing to ‘unlearn’ regarding the aeroscreen’s changes to weight distribution and tire wear, Pearn as a rookie IndyCar race engineer says that he’ll be relying on Ed Carpenter Racing’s full-time engineers to provide information comparing and contrasting car behavior before and after the screen.

“I think with reviewing past notes, you're always relying on last year's data to kind of do your prep work,” he observed. “For me, it's still having to learn what the differences are and understand that.

“When you're looking at stuff from last year, trying to correlate that to this year, you’ve got to have that. Obviously, the aero changes, the weight distribution changes.

“Yeah, I feel like kind of in the same boat with the other guys as far as what they're having to adapt to.”

Although there will be only three days of practice at Indy before qualifying this year, Pearn believes that the postponement of the Mid-Ohio races scheduled for this weekend has at least allowed teams to fully focus on the 500.

“I was kind of hoping to go to Mid-Ohio this weekend and at least get to hang out with Conor and the team, stuff like that, view it from that standpoint. That didn't happen.

“In a way it's OK. It's been nice to have more time to prep with the singular focus on Indy. Everybody at the shop is kind of focused on that now because they're not worrying about Mid-Ohio. That's been nice.

“It's in everybody's frame of mind. That, I feel, is a lot better learning experience, better opportunity for me to get comfortable.”

 

 

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"

Previous article

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"

Next article

Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships

Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , NASCAR , NASCAR Cup
Event Indy 500
Drivers Ed Carpenter , Conor Daly
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Mercedes' De Vries fined €5000 for causing “dangerous situation”
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
2h

Mercedes' De Vries fined €5000 for causing “dangerous situation”

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

1997 schedule and news report
NHRA NHRA / News

1997 schedule and news report

Canadian Alex Labbé a brilliant 23rd in first NASCAR Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Canadian Alex Labbé a brilliant 23rd in first NASCAR Xfinity race

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

John Kaishian Injured in Ski Hill Accident
General General / News

John Kaishian Injured in Ski Hill Accident

Gen3 car to be quicker and lighter, with fast-charge pitstops
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Gen3 car to be quicker and lighter, with fast-charge pitstops

Latest news

Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
1m

Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
1h

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news
1h

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy

Trending

1
Formula E

Mercedes' De Vries fined €5000 for causing “dangerous situation”

2h
2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
NHRA

1997 schedule and news report

4
NASCAR XFINITY

Canadian Alex Labbé a brilliant 23rd in first NASCAR Xfinity race

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships
IndyCar

Coyne signs Davison for Indy with old and new partnerships

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn
IndyCar

Pearn: Indy 500 venture with ECR doesn’t signal a career U-turn

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"
NSXF

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy
IndyCar

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy

Fan-less Indy 500 is “a real shame” says legend Foyt
IndyCar

Fan-less Indy 500 is “a real shame” says legend Foyt

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.