Pennzoil becomes official partner of IndyCar

The multi-year will include sponsorship of the technical inspection area at all 17 IndyCar rounds, with Pennzoil branding on IndyCar’s technical inspection transporter.

Patty Lanning, VP North American marketing at Shell Lubricants, said: “Pennzoil has participated in the IndyCar Series for many decades and during that time enjoyed much success, including the popular Pennzoil-sponsored Indianapolis 500 winners driven by Johnny Rutherford in 1980 and Rick Mears in 1984 and 1988.

“At Pennzoil, we are proud to become the official motor oil of IndyCar to build on our success and legacy on and off the track in one of America’s premier motorsports series.”

Shell’s VP of global commercial technology Selda Gunsel added: “The extreme stress put on an NTT IndyCar Series engine provides the optimal test bed for modern motor oils like Pennzoil Synthetics. The highly efficient and powerful engine technology used in IndyCar has presented Pennzoil with an opportunity to innovate and prove that our made-from-natural gas motor oils can make a difference on the track.”

Pennzoil will also sponsor the IndyCar chief mechanic award, providing $50,000 to the chief mechanic of the car that wins the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series championship.

“Pennzoil has deep roots in IndyCar racing and is part of the sport’s proud heritage,” said series president Jay Frye. “Pennzoil is an industry-leading brand with huge name recognition and a fantastic partner that will engage with our fans in many unique ways, helping to bring the exciting action of the NTT IndyCar Series to more people.”

Pennzoil has been used in competition in Chevrolet engines in IndyCar since 2012, powering more wins than any other motor oil-and-engine combination in that time.

The company describes the on-track performance and data “as a laboratory for the motor oil Pennzoil introduces for passenger cars, helping make sure that drivers get the most out of their vehicle.”