Penske Corp completes acquisition of Indy, IndyCar, IMSP

Penske Corporation becomes just the fourth owner in the history of IMS, after Carl Fisher, who built the track in 1909, Eddie Rickenbacker who purchased IMS in 1927, and Tony Hulman and Hulman & Company, which had owned and managed the Speedway since 1945.

"We are looking forward to carrying on the tradition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar racing," said Roger Penske.

"We have been diligently working with the teams at IMS, IndyCar and IMS Productions over the last two months to ensure a smooth and productive transition and we are ready to hit the ground running.

"Now, it is time to get to work as we continue the growth of the Speedway and we build on the momentum of the NTT IndyCar Series."