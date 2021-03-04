IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar / Breaking news

Pietro Fittipaldi returns to Coyne for IndyCar ovals

By:

Pietro Fittipaldi will compete in the NTT IndyCar Series four oval races this year including the Indianapolis 500 after signing for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing-Honda.

Pietro Fittipaldi returns to Coyne for IndyCar ovals

Fittipaldi, who will also be continuing as Haas F1’s test driver this season, will be returning to the team for whom he made his IndyCar debut in 2018.

That season was disrupted after just one race for the Miami-born Brazilian when a car failure in a FIA World Endurance Championship event at Spa-Francorchamps pitched him into the barriers and broke his legs.

He returned to IndyCar before he had fully recovered and drove well over the five final races despite needing a different brake servo to compensate for the lack of force he could put through the brake pedal.

The 2017 Formula V8 3.5 champion was then signed by Haas F1 as test driver, and he combined this with a DTM ride in 2019 before making his Formula 1 race debut for Haas, subbing for the injured Romain Grosjean at the final two races of last season.

Now Fittipaldi, 24, will find himself subbing for Grosjean again, as the Frenchman has signed for DCR with RWR to compete in the 13 IndyCar road and street course events, but will vacate the cockpit for the Texas Motor Speedway double-header, the Indianapolis 500 and the race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Gateway.

“I'm very happy to be racing the ovals this season in the # 51 car for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR,” said Fittipaldi. “I'm especially excited for the Indianapolis 500. It's been a dream of mine since I was a kid to race in the Indy 500.

“All of Dale's cars were competitive there last year and the last few years, and we're looking to do the same this year.

“I'm also very happy to be sharing the car with Romain. He's a good friend of mine. Over the years at Haas F1 we've become friends and it’s great to be teammates with him again. “Coincidentally the #51 is the same number I used in my Formula 1 debut last year so it's a nice coincidence to have.

“I've worked with some of the guys at Dale Coyne Racing in the past so I'm happy to be working with them once again. I'm sure we'll able to do great things. I'm really looking forward to it!”

Dale Coyne commented: “We enjoyed working with Pietro in 2018, and it’s unfortunate that his season was shorter than planned. So it’s great to be able to give him another chance to do some races in the NTT IndyCar Series and that he has another chance to participate in the Indy 500 and fulfill one of his childhood dreams.

“We look forward to seeing him share our #51 entry alongside his former Haas F1 teammate Romain Grosjean. It gives us a strong line up for our full-time entry.”

Fittipaldi will be teamed with Ed Jones in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda, who is the full-time driver for the #18 entry.

Should Fittipaldi qualify for the Indianapolis 500, it will mark the first time since 1995 that a Fittipaldi has started the Memorial Day Weekend classic.

That year, former F1 driver Christian Fittipaldi – Pietro’s uncle – finished second for Walker Racing but he was deprived of further opportunities due to signing for the legendary Newman/Haas Racing – a staunch CART supporter – during the U.S. open-wheel racing split.

Pietro’s two-time Formula 1 World Champion grandfather Emerson also won Indy twice, in 1989 and ’93.

Dale Coyne and Rick Ware intend to enter an extra car for Indy this year, with James Davison as favorite to land the seat. He has made four 500 starts with Coyne in the last five years, and is currently competing for Ware in NASCAR.

Fittipaldi raced on three ovals in his brief 2018 IndyCar campaign. Highlights included qualifying 10th at Phoenix and finishing 11th at Gateway (pictured).

Fittipaldi raced on three ovals in his brief 2018 IndyCar campaign. Highlights included qualifying 10th at Phoenix and finishing 11th at Gateway (pictured).

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Previous article

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Pietro Fittipaldi
Teams Dale Coyne Racing , Rick Ware Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
IndyCar

Pietro Fittipaldi returns to Coyne for IndyCar ovals

47min
2
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

3
Supercars

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

13h
4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
NHRA

Skoal brand returns to drag racing

Latest news
Pietro Fittipaldi returns to Coyne for IndyCar ovals
IndyCar

Pietro Fittipaldi returns to Coyne for IndyCar ovals

47m
NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

16h
Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

Mar 2, 2021
Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test
IndyCar

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test

Mar 2, 2021
O’Ward leads Jones, Grosjean in eight-car Laguna Seca test
IndyCar

O’Ward leads Jones, Grosjean in eight-car Laguna Seca test

Mar 2, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Feb 24, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”
IMSA / Breaking news

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

More from
Pietro Fittipaldi
Pietro Fittipaldi to continue as Haas F1’s test and reserve driver
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pietro Fittipaldi to continue as Haas F1’s test and reserve driver

Steiner: Fittipaldi showed "he can do a good job" in F1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: Fittipaldi showed "he can do a good job" in F1

Fittipaldi aims for IndyCar return and reserve F1 drive
IndyCar / Breaking news

Fittipaldi aims for IndyCar return and reserve F1 drive

More from
Dale Coyne Racing
Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test
Video Inside
IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test

Grosjean content with IndyCar test despite spin and soreness Barber Motorsports Park February testing
Video Inside
IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean content with IndyCar test despite spin and soreness

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar / Special feature

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020
How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing’s newly crowned six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon takes us round by round through his remarkable season. David Malsher-Lopez listens.

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2020

Trending Today

Pietro Fittipaldi returns to Coyne for IndyCar ovals
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Pietro Fittipaldi returns to Coyne for IndyCar ovals

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Skoal brand returns to drag racing
NHRA NHRA / News

Skoal brand returns to drag racing

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown
Video Inside
General General / Special feature

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

Latest news

Pietro Fittipaldi returns to Coyne for IndyCar ovals
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Pietro Fittipaldi returns to Coyne for IndyCar ovals

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.