Portland IndyCar: McLaughlin takes third pole ahead of teammates

Firestone Fast Six

Alex Palou went out on primaries for a sighting lap, but his 59.4992 was inevitably eclipsed by Christian Lundgaard who went out on Firestone reds straight away and produced a 58.4482sec. Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin went second and third with their first flyers, then Power moved to the top… but only briefly. He had messed up his lap by hitting his upchange gearshift paddle after adjusting his front anti-rollbar in Turn 4.

He was eclipsed by both his teammates, McLaughlin landing a 58.2349sec, a mere 0.078sec ahead of Newgarden whose grid penalty for an early engine change means he’ll start eighth and allow Power to start from the front row.

Lundgaard did a superb job on his first race weekend at Portland to qualify fourth ahead of Ganassi’s lead runner Palou, and Pato O’Ward in the top Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 3 Scott McLaughlin 58.2349 58.2349 0.000 2 3 58.3872 0 4 121.412 6:32.3956 Chevy 2 Team Penske 2 2 Josef Newgarden 58.3129 0.0780 0.0780 4 4 58.3129 0 1 121.249 6:22.1069 Chevy 1 Team Penske 3 12 Will Power 58.4254 0.1905 0.1125 2 3 58.9460 0 3 121.016 6:15.0173 Chevy 11 Team Penske 4 30 Christian Lundgaard 58.4482 0.2133 0.0228 2 5 58.5366 3 2 120.969 6:30.1441 Honda 21 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 10 Alex Palou 58.5075 0.2726 0.0593 4 5 58.5908 2 6 120.846 6:26.3869 Honda 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 6 5 Pato O'Ward 58.6090 0.3741 0.1015 3 4 58.7963 1 5 120.637 6:06.2517 Chevy 4 Arrow McLaren SP

Q2

On primaries, Power, Newgarden and McLaughlin went 1-2-3 for Team Penske-Chevrolet ahead of Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, Power’s best effort on these harder compound tires being a 58.6447sec before pitting for reds.

Onto those soft Firestones, Power whittled his time down to 58.2516, then 58.0868sec, but he was shaded by Newgarden’s 57.9651sec, and Christian Lundgaard’s 58.0753.

Behind Power, teammate McLaughlin was fourth, while Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy and Palou were fifth and sixth.

O’Ward’s teammate Rosenqvist was less than a tenth slower but that was enough to keep him out of the Firestone Fast Six, yet ahead of Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi. That was still a relative success for Herta given his Round 1 issues (see below).

David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing w/HMD-Honda will start 10th, ahead of the second RLL-Honda and Rinus VeeKay’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 2 Josef Newgarden 57.9651 57.9651 0.000 8 8 57.9651 5 1 121.977 9:35.9633 Chevy 1 Team Penske 2 30 Christian Lundgaard 58.0753 0.1102 0.1102 8 8 58.0753 5 2 121.745 10:21.3252 Honda 21 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 12 Will Power 58.0868 0.1217 0.0115 8 8 58.0868 5 4 121.721 9:41.5522 Chevy 11 Team Penske 4 3 Scott McLaughlin 58.2504 0.2853 0.1636 8 8 58.2504 5 6 121.379 9:47.2022 Chevy 2 Team Penske 5 5 Pato O'Ward 58.2593 0.2942 0.0089 7 8 58.3420 4 3 121.361 10:09.7299 Chevy 4 Arrow McLaren SP 6 10 Alex Palou 58.3381 0.3730 0.0788 8 8 58.3381 4 12 121.197 10:02.0733 Honda 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 7 Felix Rosenqvist 58.3475 0.3824 0.0094 8 8 58.3475 4 10 121.177 10:29.6483 Chevy 6 Arrow McLaren SP 8 26 Colton Herta 58.3925 0.4274 0.0450 7 8 59.0863 5 9 121.084 10:06.2389 Honda 17 Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 9 27 Alexander Rossi 58.3983 0.4332 0.0058 8 8 58.3983 5 7 121.072 9:55.7431 Honda 18 Andretti Autosport 10 18 David Malukas 58.4038 0.4387 0.0055 8 8 58.4038 5 8 121.061 9:50.7053 Honda 14 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 11 15 Graham Rahal 58.4475 0.4824 0.0437 8 8 58.4475 5 11 120.970 10:17.6903 Honda 13 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 12 21 Rinus VeeKay 58.5356 0.5705 0.0881 7 8 59.4539 5 5 120.788 10:14.0275 Chevy 16 Ed Carpenter Racing

Q1 Group 2

Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon got down to 58.7s on primary tires before they joined the other frontrunners in pitting for Firestone alternate compound ‘reds’.

Alex Palou laid down a 58.4647sec lap on the softer rubber ahead, but although he worked down to a 58.1497, he only just got through, because up at the top of the times, rookie Christian Lundgaard and Will Power got down to 57.9, with Scott McLaughlin only 0.0811sec in arrears.

The remarkable David Malukas made it through to Q2 again for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda, ahead of Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow Mclaren SP-Chevy.

The surprise failures to graduate were Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s main title hopes Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson in eighth and ninth.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 30 Christian Lundgaard 57.9218 57.9218 0.000 8 8 57.9218 5 3 122.068 10:35.9474 Honda 21 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 12 Will Power 57.9266 0.0048 0.0048 7 7 57.9266 4 1 122.058 9:42.5135 Chevy 11 Team Penske 3 3 Scott McLaughlin 58.0029 0.0811 0.0763 7 7 58.0029 5 2 121.897 8:59.2000 Chevy 2 Team Penske 4 18 David Malukas 58.0506 0.1288 0.0477 7 8 58.3007 5 6 121.797 10:00.8942 Honda 14 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 5 7 Felix Rosenqvist 58.1465 0.2247 0.0959 8 8 58.1465 4 11 121.596 10:45.5807 Chevy 6 Arrow McLaren SP 6 10 Alex Palou 58.1497 0.2279 0.0032 8 8 58.1497 4 7 121.590 10:04.9157 Honda 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 77 Callum Ilott 58.1988 0.2770 0.0491 8 8 58.1988 5 5 121.487 10:25.1429 Chevy 26 Juncos Hollinger Racing 8 9 Scott Dixon 58.2628 0.3410 0.0640 8 8 58.2628 5 4 121.354 10:11.7312 Honda 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 9 8 Marcus Ericsson 58.3064 0.3846 0.0436 8 9 58.3115 5 8 121.263 10:52.8265 Honda 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 10 20 Conor Daly 58.4398 0.5180 0.1334 8 8 58.4398 5 10 120.986 10:32.1383 Chevy 15 Ed Carpenter Racing 11 51 Takuma Sato 58.6058 0.6840 0.1660 8 8 58.6058 5 12 120.643 10:22.7849 Honda 24 Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 12 29 Devlin DeFrancesco 58.6127 0.6909 0.0069 8 8 58.6127 5 9 120.629 10:15.5827 Honda 20 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 13 4 Dalton Kellett 59.0082 1.0864 0.3955 8 8 59.0082 5 13 119.821 10:29.7159 Chevy 3 AJ Foyt Enterprises

Q1 Group 1

With cool conditions of only 70deg, even on Firestone primaries the drivers were swiftly down into the low 59secs, Alexander Rossi and Josef Newgarden nailing 59.0s. However, Newgarden then ducked into the pits for reds, while Rossi was setting a 58.961.

Before he could make his switch, Colton Herta hit the Armco barrier at the Turn 1 apex with his right-front wheel.

Newgarden delivered a mighty 58.1605 once he got his reds up to temperature, and then lowered that to 58.0433sec before pitting.

Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet got within one tenth of that benchmark before he pitted, while Rinus VeeKay clocked third ahead of Rossi.

Remarkably, the #26 Andretti Autosport crew got Herta’s right-front fixed so that he was able to leap into fifth, ahead of Graham Rahal’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, and thereby bumping out the still impressive Kyle Kirkwood’s AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 2 Josef Newgarden 58.0433 58.0433 0.000 7 7 58.0433 4 1 121.813 9:03.3217 Chevy 1 Team Penske 2 5 Pato O'Ward 58.1408 0.0975 0.0975 7 8 58.3202 4 5 121.608 9:59.1309 Chevy 4 Arrow McLaren SP 3 21 Rinus VeeKay 58.2292 0.1859 0.0884 8 8 58.2292 5 10 121.424 10:20.7853 Chevy 16 Ed Carpenter Racing 4 27 Alexander Rossi 58.2318 0.1885 0.0026 7 8 58.2895 5 4 121.418 10:11.3626 Honda 18 Andretti Autosport 5 26 Colton Herta 58.3020 0.2587 0.0702 7 7 58.3020 5 2 121.272 10:44.2223 Honda 17 Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 6 15 Graham Rahal 58.4106 0.3673 0.1086 8 8 58.4106 5 3 121.047 10:24.7370 Honda 13 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 14 Kyle Kirkwood 58.4865 0.4432 0.0759 8 8 58.4865 4 7 120.889 10:31.6046 Chevy 12 AJ Foyt Enterprises 8 28 Romain Grosjean 58.5097 0.4664 0.0232 8 8 58.5097 5 6 120.842 9:37.5304 Honda 19 Andretti Autosport 9 45 Jack Harvey 58.5332 0.4899 0.0235 8 8 58.5332 5 9 120.793 10:15.0072 Honda 22 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 60 Simon Pagenaud 58.6898 0.6465 0.1566 7 8 58.7332 5 8 120.471 9:51.5568 Honda 25 Meyer Shank Racing 11 06 Helio Castroneves 58.7534 0.7101 0.0636 7 8 58.9194 5 11 120.340 10:08.4641 Honda 5 Meyer Shank Racing 12 48 Jimmie Johnson 59.1933 1.1500 0.4399 8 8 59.1933 5 12 119.446 10:40.8633 Honda 23 Chip Ganassi Racing