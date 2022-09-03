Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IndyCar listens, responds to drivers over Portland start Next / IndyCar explains system for resolving Portland Turn 1 fracas
IndyCar / Portland Practice report

Portland IndyCar: Rossi, Lundgaard, Palou head last practice

Alexander Rossi hinted that he will be a threat in Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland, as he led rookie Christian Lundgaard and defending champion (and Portland winner) Alex Palou in final practice.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Portland IndyCar: Rossi, Lundgaard, Palou head last practice
Listen to this article

Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet was the first driver under 60sec during final practice – effectively, race warm-up – running a 59.6586sec, which equates to 118.514mph around this 1.964-mile road course in Portland, Oregon.

However, he was beaten by 0.2sec by Josef Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevy who qualified second and will start eighth due to his grid penalty for taking his fifth engine of the season.

Alex Palou, the sole Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver to start tomorrow’s race in the Top 15 (a very healthy sixth, in fact) then moved to the top with a 59.2196, while Penske’s Will Power moved into third.

Callum Ilott hit the grass but moved up to fourth behind Palou, Newgarden and Power in the Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevy.

Then with seven minutes to go, it was Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi who clocked top time, the ninth-place starter turning a 59.0532sec lap – 119.729mph.

Rookie Christian Lundgaard, the best non-Penske in qualifying – moved his Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda into second place, 0.1274sec off Rossi,

Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, whose Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolets will start sixth and seventh tomorrow, ended final practice in the Top 10, separated from each other by Ilott, and Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

In the final five minutes, Scott Dixon, Ganassi’s six-time champion, jumped into the top five between Newgarden and Power.

A few drivers – including Scott McLaughlin, who took pole in the #3 Freightliner Penske – practiced exiting Turn 12 on the inside per IndyCar’s new starting procedure https://www.motorsport.com/indycar/news/indycar-listens-responds-to-drivers-over-portland-start/10363148/ and holding it all the way down to Turn 1.

Several more practiced running through the chicanes within the Turn 1 / Turn 2 chicane, in preparation for should the worst happen at some point in the race tomorrow.

The Grand Prix of Portland will begin at 12.30pm local (Pacific) time on Sunday, Sept. 4.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

Alexander Rossi

59.0532

-

15

22

119.729

Honda

Andretti Autosport

2

Christian Lundgaard

59.1806

0.1274

19

25

119.472

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

3

Alex Palou

59.2196

0.1664

10

25

119.393

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Josef Newgarden

59.2662

0.2130

15

27

119.299

Chevy

Team Penske

5

Scott Dixon

59.2731

0.2199

22

24

119.285

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

Will Power

59.3594

0.3062

11

27

119.112

Chevy

Team Penske

7

Pato O'Ward

59.4285

0.3753

19

25

118.973

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

8

Callum Ilott

59.4479

0.3947

15

21

118.934

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

9

Graham Rahal

59.4676

0.4144

23

25

118.895

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

10

Felix Rosenqvist

59.4701

0.4169

16

28

118.890

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

11

David Malukas

59.4752

0.4220

20

22

118.880

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

12

Scott McLaughlin

59.4759

0.4227

12

27

118.878

Chevy

Team Penske

13

Takuma Sato

59.5207

0.4675

22

23

118.789

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

14

Romain Grosjean

59.5916

0.5384

17

22

118.648

Honda

Andretti Autosport

15

Rinus VeeKay

59.6586

0.6054

9

20

118.514

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

16

Colton Herta

59.7024

0.6492

16

22

118.427

Honda

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

17

Jack Harvey

59.7264

0.6732

17

24

118.380

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

18

Kyle Kirkwood

59.7321

0.6789

11

26

118.369

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

19

Marcus Ericsson

59.8543

0.8011

17

19

118.127

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

20

Devlin DeFrancesco

59.9174

0.8642

9

20

118.002

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

21

Simon Pagenaud

59.9213

0.8681

20

21

117.995

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

22

Helio Castroneves

59.9685

0.9153

21

21

117.902

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

23

Conor Daly

1:00.5090

1.4558

8

20

116.849

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

24

Dalton Kellett

1:00.6119

1.5587

22

24

116.650

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

Jimmie Johnson

1:00.6663

1.6131

26

26

116.546

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

shares
comments
IndyCar listens, responds to drivers over Portland start
Previous article

IndyCar listens, responds to drivers over Portland start
Next article

IndyCar explains system for resolving Portland Turn 1 fracas

IndyCar explains system for resolving Portland Turn 1 fracas
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over" Portland
IndyCar

Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over"

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit Portland
IndyCar

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over"
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over"

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon has pledged to give his all in IndyCar’s championship finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as he chases his record-equaling seventh title.

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden and O’Ward left rueful after Portland points hit

Both two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward were left deflated after encountering major setbacks in the Grand Prix of Portland.

McLaughlin elated by third IndyCar win, still in title hunt
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin elated by third IndyCar win, still in title hunt

Scott McLaughlin was left thrilled by his brilliant drive from pole position to checkered flag at Portland that left him still in the championship fight ahead of next week’s IndyCar finale.

Portland IndyCar: McLaughlin wins, Power stretches points lead
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: McLaughlin wins, Power stretches points lead

Scott McLaughlin dominated at Portland International Raceway to score a great win ahead of teammate and points leader Will Power, while Scott Dixon drove a brilliant race to climb from 16th to third.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.