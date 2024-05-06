All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
IndyCar

Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut

Theo Pouchaire received his initiation to ovals with a test on Monday at the track formerly known as Gateway near St. Louis, Missouri.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

The 20-year-old Frenchman was aided by team-mate Alexander Rossi, who helped shake down the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner and the team’s sporting director, was also on-site to help provide mentorship.

Pourchaire, who had only made his series debut last month with an 11th-place effort on the Streets of Long Beach, California, took to the 1.25-mile oval and managed to complete 110 laps on the day.

“We just finished the day here in St. Louis,” said Pourchiare, the 2023 Formula 2 champion.

“It’s been a great day and really happy that I was able to get back behind the wheel of the Arrow McLaren Indy car; to have this opportunity again was great.

“The first time for me on an oval, which was really exciting. I couldn’t wait to feel the driving on an oval. I can say it now, it’s really, really quick. Really impressive.

“You have to be really smooth on the steering wheel, steering inputs, going back on power and you have to be really smooth in the car. It feels amazing.”

 

The unique challenge to learn the new track discipline also provided some mental fatigue when the day had wrapped up.

“I’m really tired mentally as well because it’s going super quick and you don’t want to do a mistake on a track like this,” Pourchaire said.

“If you do a small mistake you can end up in the wall and we all know if you end up in the wall on an oval is really dangerous, but I enjoyed it.

“It’s been a pretty good day. The pace was good and yeah, I would like to thank everyone on the team for giving me this opportunity. I would like to thank Tony and Alexander as well for helping me today getting used to an Indy car on an oval track. It was a good day.”

According to a team representative, Pourchaire has been given “the green light from the series to compete on ovals in the future.”

Outside of his run at Long Beach, Pourchaire also raced for the team in the most recent round at Barber Motorsports Park, where he was running 18th on the penultimate lap before being punted out of the way by team-mate Pato O’Ward.

As of now, Pourchaire has not been confirmed for more races with the team. Arrow McLaren has yet to announce its driver(s) of the No. 6 entry for the rest of the season following last week’s release David Malukas.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule
Next article Penske suspends Cindric and other senior staff over IndyCar scandal

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”

Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”

IMSA
Laguna Seca
Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”
Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule

Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule
Abel Motorsports "pulling plug" on 2024 Indy 500 effort due to lack of funding

Abel Motorsports "pulling plug" on 2024 Indy 500 effort due to lack of funding

IndyCar
Abel Motorsports "pulling plug" on 2024 Indy 500 effort due to lack of funding
Alexander Rossi
More from
Alexander Rossi
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for Barber Motorsports Park

Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for Barber Motorsports Park

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for Barber Motorsports Park
Ilott substituting for Malukas for Indianapolis 500 Open Test

Ilott substituting for Malukas for Indianapolis 500 Open Test

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Ilott substituting for Malukas for Indianapolis 500 Open Test
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
Arrow McLaren
More from
Arrow McLaren
Arrow McLaren releases David Malukas from IndyCar contract

Arrow McLaren releases David Malukas from IndyCar contract

IndyCar
Arrow McLaren releases David Malukas from IndyCar contract
The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal

The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Latest news

US House Judiciary Committee chairman opens probe into F1’s Andretti rejection

US House Judiciary Committee chairman opens probe into F1’s Andretti rejection

F1 Formula 1
US House Judiciary Committee chairman opens probe into F1’s Andretti rejection
Kyle Larson's 'Month of May' is already one to remember

Kyle Larson's 'Month of May' is already one to remember

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas
Kyle Larson's 'Month of May' is already one to remember
Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”

Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”

IMSA IMSA
Laguna Seca
Bourdais: Repaved Laguna Seca “to be at least a couple of seconds faster”
TNT Sports "thrilled" as Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins its NASCAR broadcast team

TNT Sports "thrilled" as Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins its NASCAR broadcast team

NAS NASCAR Cup
TNT Sports "thrilled" as Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins its NASCAR broadcast team

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA