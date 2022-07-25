Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Newgarden taken to hospital after heavy Iowa shunt Next / McLaughlin wins all-Kiwi battle for third at Iowa
IndyCar / Iowa II News

Power “could have been more aggressive” in second Iowa race

After a second podium finish of the weekend at Iowa Speedway, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power admitted he could have been more aggressive due to a decrease in tire degradation during Sunday’s race.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Power “could have been more aggressive” in second Iowa race
Listen to this article

Power finished the Iowa weekend with a runner-up finish, backing up his third place in the Saturday round of the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend – the only double-header on the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series schedule.

Although he described the event as a “great weekend points-wise”, having closed the gap to championship leader Marcus Ericsson from 35 points to eight, he admitted he “would have loved to have got a win here.”

Power, who started from pole for both races, led 80 of the 300 laps on Sunday but, as on Saturday, he was passed by teammate Josef Newgarden and was jumped in a pitstop exchange by eventual race-winner Pato O’Ward. The Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy driver made his third pitstop two laps before Newgarden and Power, and that potential 12mph gain in lap speed for two laps was enough to ensure he jumped Power.

“This took on extra significance on Lap 235 when Newgarden’s car appeared to suffer a component failure and crashed, and Power was unable to hang onto new leader O’Ward.

Power commented afterward: “The car was really good. I probably could have been more aggressive in that second-to-last stint because it seemed like there's a lot less deg. Must have cooled or the track took a lot of rubber or something. The track was really fast…

“I was very patient at the start of the race. Just kind of driving to a pace to save the tire and kind of backing Josef up a little bit… Certainly chopped through the field very quickly when we got to those guys, so it worked.”

Power, who has now scored top-four finishes in nine of the 12 rounds held so far this season, said: “Yeah, very consistent run this year really. I mean, had a lot of podiums a lot of top fours.

I know we got good cars here, so it was a matter of just being mistake-free. I felt like we were going to finish in the top five. That's exactly what happened. Been trying to win around here for a long time. Been really wanting to win at this place, but keep coming up short.

“But yeah, really happy with the weekend.”

Power said that in order to pass Ericsson and score his second championship, he plans to retain that consistency but without a variety of issues in qualifying that have seen him have to try and charge toward the front from a poor grid slot.

“We've been executing, not really doing anything special,” said Power. “[We must] get on top of the qualifying thing because we cannot have what we had in Toronto. Definitely got the pace.

"It's getting down to the wire, man," he added, before turning to O'Ward and saying: "Better bring your A game or I'm going to take it from you young blokes.”

shares
comments
Newgarden taken to hospital after heavy Iowa shunt
Previous article

Newgarden taken to hospital after heavy Iowa shunt
Next article

McLaughlin wins all-Kiwi battle for third at Iowa

McLaughlin wins all-Kiwi battle for third at Iowa
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
O’Ward on IndyCar title fight: “We can be more risky than others”
IndyCar

O’Ward on IndyCar title fight: “We can be more risky than others”

Injured AJ Foyt Racing crew member released from hospital Iowa II
IndyCar

Injured AJ Foyt Racing crew member released from hospital

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Will Power More from
Will Power
Power surprised by Iowa poles after “messy” qualifying run Iowa I
IndyCar

Power surprised by Iowa poles after “messy” qualifying run

Iowa is his favorite oval, but Power’s making no predictions Iowa I
Video Inside
IndyCar

Iowa is his favorite oval, but Power’s making no predictions

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Ferrucci on standby for Penske if Newgarden isn’t cleared Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Ferrucci on standby for Penske if Newgarden isn’t cleared

Penske issues update on Newgarden’s medical condition
IndyCar

Penske issues update on Newgarden’s medical condition

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

O’Ward on IndyCar title fight: “We can be more risky than others”
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward on IndyCar title fight: “We can be more risky than others”

Pato O’Ward says that he and the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet team will take more chances than their championship rivals to “claw back” their points deficit over the remaining five rounds.

Injured AJ Foyt Racing crew member released from hospital
IndyCar IndyCar

Injured AJ Foyt Racing crew member released from hospital

Dalton Kellett’s left-rear tire changer Chris McFadden has been released from hospital after incurring an injury during a pitstop in Iowa’s second race in the IndyCar double-header.

Ferrucci on standby for Penske if Newgarden isn’t cleared
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci on standby for Penske if Newgarden isn’t cleared

Team Penske has announced that Santino Ferrucci will be on standby for Josef Newgarden at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this weekend.

Penske issues update on Newgarden’s medical condition
IndyCar IndyCar

Penske issues update on Newgarden’s medical condition

Josef Newgarden will stay in hospital overnight in Iowa after his accident was followed by a fainting episode.  

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.