Previous / Mears on Power v Newgarden: Fighting is different with a teammate
IndyCar Testing report

Power heads nine-car Portland IndyCar test despite crash

2022 championship leader Will Power led the times during testing at Portland International Raceway, but had a shunt with about 75mins to go and did not return to the track.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Power heads nine-car Portland IndyCar test despite crash
Listen to this article

Power’s #12 Team Penske-Chevrolet turned 92 laps, the best being the 79th – a 58.295sec effort around the 1.967-mile course in Portland, OR. However, he went off on his 93rd lap, damaging the front of the car, and the damage was such that he couldn’t get back on track.

Nonetheless, his top time left Power around 0.25sec clear of Andretti Autosport-Honda’s fastest representative, Colton Herta, and three tenths clear of his nearest pursuer in the championship, teammate Josef Newgarden. The 2017 and ’19 champion will be taking a six-slot grid penalty at Portland for switching to his fifth engine.

Alex Rossi, who managed to qualify his Andretti car on the front row at last year’s Portland race, was fourth fastest and turned the most laps of the day (115). The third Penske of Scott McLaughlin delivered sixth best time and, like Newgarden and Rossi, also turned over 100 laps.

Devlin DeFrancesco was sixth, impressively just 0.11sec slower than teammate Herta, but the fourth Andretti car of Romain Grosjean had a less satisfying day. The DHL car went off twice at Turn 12, the first time tearing off the front-left corner, the second time without significant damage and able to rejoin. Nonetheless, the former Formula 1 ace was able to squeeze in only 61 laps.

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolets of Kyle Kirkwood and Dalton Kellett finished up eighth and ninth, the former 1.1sec off Power’s best, but 0.7sec ahead of his more experienced teammate.

P Name Team-Engine F/Lap Lap total
1 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet 58.296sec 92
2 Colton Herta Andretti Herta Autosport-Honda 58.544sec 96
3 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet 58.596sec 110
4 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda 58.621sec 115
5 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet 58.635sec 106
6 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 58.656sec 90
7 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autiosport-Honda 58.951sec 61
8 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 59.398sec 81
9 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 60.101sec 74
