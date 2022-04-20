Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Indy 500 test day ends early after third pit-exit incident Next / IndyCar hope tire-dragging has added grip to IMS pit exit
IndyCar / Indy 500 April testing News

Power: Indy spin “scared the absolute daylights out of me”

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power says his pit exit spin in testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was “scary” and he was sorry for causing Colton Herta to spin and damage his car.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Power: Indy spin “scared the absolute daylights out of me”
Listen to this article

After 2016 Indy winner Alexander Rossi spun on the warm-up lane, and four-time and defending Indy winner Helio Castroneves spun out of the warm-up lane and into the Turn 2 wall, Power’s incident was the third of the day and brought the test to a premature close.

Power completed a 360deg spin on the strip of grass that separates Turn 1 from pitlane exit. As he gathered up the #12 Team Penske-Chevrolet, its rear hung over the racing line at the apex of Turn 1 when Herta arrived on the scene at around 225mph. The Andretti Autosport-Honda driver moved up half a lane to avoid contact, but that put his car into a drift that became a spin. Herta’s car tagged the outside wall with its rear wing, and slid broadside with wheels locked down to the inside of Turn 2. A closely following Marcus Ericsson managed to avoid causing another serious impact.

Speaking to Marty Snider on Peacock’s streaming service, Power said: “Man, it just lit up. I didn’t have much lateral load – I was in second gear, full throttle but we have a very tall second gear. I had already done a [installation] lap so I had rear tire temp, I thought.

“Scared the absolute daylights out of me. You know the situation, when you come up on the track and there’s a whole pack coming at those speeds. I feel terrible for Colton that he crashed because I spun. But I had zero warning – zero! I told the engineer, ‘Look at the video, we’ve got to understand what happened there, because I don’t understand what happened.’ It’s just a bad situation. I want to know what I did wrong because I never want that to happen again. I don’t know if it’s something on the track because it felt like water. As soon as I finished spinning, I thought, ‘Man, there must be water there – something – because I’ve been out of that pitlane hundreds of times.”

Asked if the slowdown or warmup lanes at pit entry and pit exit respectively had felt slick before that, Power replied, “Well I’d been super-careful all day because Rossi was the first one to spin. So I have been taking it easy on the apron for that reason, and because it’s just testing. You don’t want to risk going quick on the apron and ending up on the track when other cars are at speed.

“It just surprised me, big time. Normally you’re ready for that stuff when you’ve had a whole career; you get some warning.

“One thing I noticed is that there is more of a bump now where you go over the road course, and I’m wondering if we just got a spike of boost [as the rear end went light] or if it was cold tires. But I’d already done a lap, and normally when I leave the pits even on cold, cold tires you go out faster than that, so yeah, it was a surprise to me. I said, ‘Man, we’ve got to understand this because I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this, or something happen to anyone else, or someone else gets hurt because of it.

“Yeah, I feel terrible for Colton to have to crash because of something that happened there by me.”

Power said IndyCar was right to call an end to the action for the day.

“Let’s really review the video and have a look at the track,” he said. “I’m sure the [IndyCar officials] have inspected it to make sure there’s not a weeper or something. Because I asked my guys, ‘Did I hit the grass, did I hit the grass on the inside?’ And they said, ‘No, no’. It just looked like it went like that with zero warning.

“Phwoar, man. Oh my God. When I spun and was going up the track, I thought, ‘This is it. This is going to be bad.’ And then I grabbed the rear and headed back in, but then I saw Colton crash, and I thought, ‘Ugh, now I’ve caused other people to have wrecks.’

Power said it brought to mind Alex Zanardi’s accident at Lausitzring in 2001 that cost the two-time champion his legs, when he spun exiting the pits at the German oval, went across the track broadside, and the cockpit area of his car was smashed apart by Alex Tagliani’s car which was running at speed.

“Scary, scary,” said Power. “It’s like my worst nightmare. It’s something you always think about as a driver because you’ve seen it. You saw what happened to Zanardi and it’s just something you’re aware of, and you’re cautious of during practice, and I just couldn’t believe it caught me out.”

While Power had potentially the biggest incident of the day, his former teammate Castroneves suffered the biggest impact with his striking of the Turn 2 wall with last year’s winning Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

“Talking to other drivers, like Colton, he said it almost happened to him too but he saved it,” said the Brazilian veteran. “Very strange, not sure if it's because the temperature dropped just now.

"I wasn't pushing, I wasn't even trying. Honestly we were just trying stuff on the track to make sure the car felt good.

“It was very unusual. You saw me looking at the car, I was like 'I can't believe it! What happened?’ A driver has the knowledge, if you're trying to push, or do something different, but I'm not sure what happened."

Meyer Shank Racing confirmed to Trackside Online that the #06 would not be returning to action tomorrow, and that Castroneves was heading home.

shares
comments

Related video

Indy 500 test day ends early after third pit-exit incident
Previous article

Indy 500 test day ends early after third pit-exit incident
Next article

IndyCar hope tire-dragging has added grip to IMS pit exit

IndyCar hope tire-dragging has added grip to IMS pit exit
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Josef Newgarden tops Indy 500 testing with 229mph lap Indy 500 April testing
IndyCar

Josef Newgarden tops Indy 500 testing with 229mph lap

IndyCar hope tire-dragging has added grip to IMS pit exit Indy 500 April testing
IndyCar

IndyCar hope tire-dragging has added grip to IMS pit exit

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Will Power More from
Will Power
Honda, Chevy satisfied by first track test of 2024 engines Indy March next-gen testing
Video Inside
IndyCar

Honda, Chevy satisfied by first track test of 2024 engines

IndyCar’s revised blue-flag rule makes no difference, say aces St. Pete
IndyCar

IndyCar’s revised blue-flag rule makes no difference, say aces

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more
Formula 1

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more

Why the RRDC can help right a wrong about Rick Mears Long Beach
IndyCar

Why the RRDC can help right a wrong about Rick Mears

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Josef Newgarden tops Indy 500 testing with 229mph lap
IndyCar IndyCar

Josef Newgarden tops Indy 500 testing with 229mph lap

IndyCar hope tire-dragging has added grip to IMS pit exit
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar hope tire-dragging has added grip to IMS pit exit

Power: Indy spin “scared the absolute daylights out of me”
IndyCar IndyCar

Power: Indy spin “scared the absolute daylights out of me”

Indy 500 test day ends early after third pit-exit incident
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 test day ends early after third pit-exit incident

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.