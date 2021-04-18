Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Newgarden apologizes for opening lap chaos at Barber
IndyCar / Birmingham / Breaking news

Power: Palou’s pace, fuel mileage “blew my mind”

By:

Will Power, who finished runner-up at IndyCar’s season-opener at Barber Motorsports Park, admits that winner Alex Palou’s combination of speed and fuel mileage initially convinced him he was on a different pitstop strategy.

Power: Palou’s pace, fuel mileage “blew my mind”

The Team Penske-Chevrolet ace finished just 0.4sec adrift of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s newest winner, but in the first stint Palou had been able to keep pace with the three-stopping leaders, Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi – something that neither Power nor the pursuing Scott Dixon (Ganassi) were quite able to do.

Once O’Ward and Rossi made their first stops, Palou was able to pull more than six seconds on Power before making his first of only two stops, so although Power went two laps longer, he emerged still behind the Ganassi car. At the second stop, Power went one lap longer than Palou and Dixon, but again emerged between them, albeit closer.

Into the closing laps, the two veterans hunted down the series sophomore but weren’t given free rein to use their push to pass boost until the dying laps because they were marginal on fuel, so couldn’t take full advantage of Palou getting held up in traffic.

Power told NBC: “I made that one little mistake at Turn 9 but with the amount of push to pass I had left it could have been pretty good. I did have to save some fuel, and had enough to use push to pass for the last two laps.

“But it just blew my mind how fast Alex was in that first stint. I had absolutely nothing for him; he just pulled away, so I figured he was doing a three-stop race, because I was getting the best lap time I could for the fuel number [target].

“But I’m super happy to get the Verizon 5G car on the podium. We’ve had a pretty bad start to the season for the last four years, so it’s awesome to get a really good start to the season.

“I said to the guys, ‘If we do this week in, week out – solid races with no mistakes – I absolutely promise you we will have a great chance to win the championship.’”

Power has 39 wins and 62 poles to his name, but is still seeking a second IndyCar championship to add to his 2014 title.

shares
comments
Newgarden apologizes for opening lap chaos at Barber

Previous article

Newgarden apologizes for opening lap chaos at Barber
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Birmingham
Drivers Will Power , Alex Palou
Teams Team Penske , Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

4h
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

3
NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman steals the show with win over Hamlin at Richmond

1h
4
IndyCar

Barber IndyCar: Palou holds off Power, Dixon for first win

2h
5
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

Latest news
Power: Palou’s pace, fuel mileage “blew my mind”
IndyCar

Power: Palou’s pace, fuel mileage “blew my mind”

31m
Newgarden apologizes for opening lap chaos at Barber
IndyCar

Newgarden apologizes for opening lap chaos at Barber

1h
Barber IndyCar: Palou holds off Power, Dixon for first win
IndyCar

Barber IndyCar: Palou holds off Power, Dixon for first win

2h
Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up
IndyCar

Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up

7h
O’Ward: Pole a result of hustling a car with perfect balance
IndyCar

O’Ward: Pole a result of hustling a car with perfect balance

23h
Latest videos
Opening day of Indy500 testing 02:25
IndyCar
Apr 9, 2021

Opening day of Indy500 testing

Rinus VeeKay crashes during Indy 500 test 00:36
IndyCar
Apr 9, 2021

Rinus VeeKay crashes during Indy 500 test

IndyCar: Defy Everything 00:56
IndyCar
Apr 8, 2021

IndyCar: Defy Everything

IndyCar: Drivers Test at Texas Motor Speedway 02:09
IndyCar
Apr 1, 2021

IndyCar: Drivers Test at Texas Motor Speedway

IndyCar: Push-to-Pass test 01:36
IndyCar
Mar 27, 2021

IndyCar: Push-to-Pass test

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Barber IndyCar: Palou holds off Power, Dixon for first win Birmingham
IndyCar / Race report

Barber IndyCar: Palou holds off Power, Dixon for first win

Barber Indy Lights: Malukas beats Lundqvist to win Race 2 Birmingham
Indy Lights / Race report

Barber Indy Lights: Malukas beats Lundqvist to win Race 2

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime
IndyCar / Preview

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

More from
Will Power
Power was turned down by Ganassi
IndyCar / Breaking news

Power was turned down by Ganassi

Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives
IndyCar / Breaking news

Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Prime
General / Special feature

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

More from
Team Penske
Newgarden stymied by lost steering wheel, lost power, lost laps Birmingham
IndyCar / Breaking news

Newgarden stymied by lost steering wheel, lost power, lost laps

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May
IndyCar / Breaking news

IMS Museum to open Rick Mears exhibit in May

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar / Interview

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020

Trending Today

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

Alex Bowman steals the show with win over Hamlin at Richmond
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Alex Bowman steals the show with win over Hamlin at Richmond

Barber IndyCar: Palou holds off Power, Dixon for first win
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

Barber IndyCar: Palou holds off Power, Dixon for first win

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

Bottas: Russell has "quite a theory" over Imola defending after crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Russell has "quite a theory" over Imola defending after crash

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh

Latest news

Power: Palou’s pace, fuel mileage “blew my mind”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Power: Palou’s pace, fuel mileage “blew my mind”

Newgarden apologizes for opening lap chaos at Barber
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Newgarden apologizes for opening lap chaos at Barber

Barber IndyCar: Palou holds off Power, Dixon for first win
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

Barber IndyCar: Palou holds off Power, Dixon for first win

Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.