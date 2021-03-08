IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ericsson targets qualifying improvements, oval breakthrough
IndyCar / Breaking news

Power was turned down by Ganassi

By:

Indy 500 winner Will Power has revealed he was turned down by Chip Ganassi Racing a year before he joined Team Penske.

Power was turned down by Ganassi

Speaking on the Rusty's Garage podcast, Power explained that he met with Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar boss Mike Hull at the end of 2007 to discuss a drive.

However the Australian says Hull hinted that he lacked the "Chip Factor" and talks didn't progress beyond the initial meeting.

"We met at Starbucks," said Power. "I'd had a really good year in ChampCar [in 2007]. I called Mike Hull and he said 'meet me at Starbucks'.

"He talked about 'you've got to have the Chip Factor', he called it the Chip Factor in drivers. Guys like Montoya, Jimmy Vasser, Zanardi, these guys that drove for him. I had a good conversation with him but never heard back.

Read Also:

"Years later, when I was absolutely kicking arse, Mike Hull did say 'our biggest regret is not signing you'. That was 2011, I reckon, when I'd done really well for Penske."

After talks with CGR didn't progress, Power wound up staying with KV Racing for what proved to be a difficult 2008 campaign.

That left him scrambling for a drive ahead of the 2009 season, Power admitting he genuinely considered returning to Australia to replace Dick Johnson Racing-bound James Courtney at Stone Brothers Racing in Supercars.

He then signed a deal to race in the ill-fated A1GP category, only to back out of the agreement on the advice of his wife.

That left him free to sign for Team Penske as a replacement for an under-fire Helio Castroneves who was battling tax evasion charges.

"[Stone Brothers Racing] were looking for someone," explained Power. "[Team owner] Ross Stone sent me an email. If I remember correctly, I spoke to him. That was certainly an option. I think I ummed and ahhed for a long time. At that point, it was so hard for me to give up the open-wheel thing.

"I actually signed a contract with A1GP, and my wife had told me 'do not sign that contract, what if Penske or Ganassi have a ride?'. I'd had a horrible year, I was done, I had no ride. Is said 'that will never happen, you're crazy'. And I signed a contract under great stress because of the fights me and my wife had over it.

"My wife convinced me so much, I called them and said 'I want out of the contract'. I got Derrick Walker to get me out of it. Then Helio Castroneves [got] arrested, and that was the Penske seat that I would end up getting."

Power has since won 36 IndyCar races for the Penske organisation, including the 2018 Indy 500, and was crowned series champion in 2014.

shares
comments
Ericsson targets qualifying improvements, oval breakthrough

Previous article

Ericsson targets qualifying improvements, oval breakthrough
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , IndyCar
Drivers Will Power
Teams Team Penske , Chip Ganassi Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing

3h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
NASCAR Cup

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track

5
World of Outlaws

Bristol finale results

Latest news
Power was turned down by Ganassi
IndyCar

Power was turned down by Ganassi

51m
Ericsson targets qualifying improvements, oval breakthrough
IndyCar

Ericsson targets qualifying improvements, oval breakthrough

2h
Hinchcliffe: Full-time return “was the only option”
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe: Full-time return “was the only option”

Mar 7, 2021
Rossi positive on Andretti changes after 2020 “sucked”
IndyCar

Rossi positive on Andretti changes after 2020 “sucked”

Mar 7, 2021
Bourdais, Foyt targeting best title campaign for 19 years
IndyCar

Bourdais, Foyt targeting best title campaign for 19 years

Mar 6, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Feb 24, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Erebus MD joins FIA Girls on Track initiative
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus MD joins FIA Girls on Track initiative

Mostert calls out social media bullies
Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert calls out social media bullies

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Will Power
Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives
IndyCar / Breaking news

Contract year at Penske won’t affect how Power drives

Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020
IndyCar / Results

Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Prime
General / Special feature

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

More from
Team Penske
McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation
IndyCar / Interview

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot" Daytona Road Course
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar / Interview

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020
How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing’s newly crowned six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon takes us round by round through his remarkable season. David Malsher-Lopez listens.

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2020

Trending Today

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

FIA ramps up plans to simplify WRC class structure
WRC WRC / Breaking news

FIA ramps up plans to simplify WRC class structure

Lincoln honors Daryl Gohn/Glenn Gohn Sr.
Vintage Vintage / News

Lincoln honors Daryl Gohn/Glenn Gohn Sr.

Ken Schrader, Ray Marler Group purchase I-55 Raceway
Stock car Stock car / News

Ken Schrader, Ray Marler Group purchase I-55 Raceway

Bristol goes dirt!
Stock car Stock car / News

Bristol goes dirt!

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news

Power was turned down by Ganassi
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Power was turned down by Ganassi

Ericsson targets qualifying improvements, oval breakthrough
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Ericsson targets qualifying improvements, oval breakthrough

Hinchcliffe: Full-time return “was the only option”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Hinchcliffe: Full-time return “was the only option”

Rossi positive on Andretti changes after 2020 “sucked”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi positive on Andretti changes after 2020 “sucked”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.