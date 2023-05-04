Power unveils student-designed murals for 2023 Detroit GP

Students from the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) created eight unique art murals that will be displayed trackside at the Grand Prix, which this year departs Belle Isle to return to a new 1.7-mile downtown course.

The digitally-designed murals feature themes that pay tribute to the local communities across Detroit, the spirit of the Motor City and the return of the Grand Prix to its original home for the first time since 1991.

Measuring 24 feet long and three feet high, each of the murals will be placed on the safety walls surrounding the new Downtown Detroit race circuit, in front of the viewing platforms on Jefferson Avenue that will be open and accessible to fans completely free of charge all weekend long at the Grand Prix.

“Thanks to our key community partners, these talented and creative young students at the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan will have the opportunity to share their art with everyone at this year’s Grand Prix,” said Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We’re excited to see all of these unique designs come to life and create a special connection to the neighborhoods and districts across Detroit, through the Grand Prix.”

The young artists from BGCSM’s Fashion Industry Club learned about the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and its history in Detroit, dating back to the first race downtown, a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1982. Under the guidance of fashion designer and local artist Sharryl Cross, the students received coaching on public and digital art, using Adobe Illustrator to produce their individual designs.

After working on their art for more than six weeks, the BGCSM students submitted their final mural designs to the Detroit GP advisory committee which then selected the eight winners.

On Thursday, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power, helped the students unveil the winning murals, alongside Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield and Grand Prix chairman Bud Denker.

The Community Partnership program highlights not only the work of local artists, but also creates opportunities for small businesses and building awareness and a presence for the Grand Prix in the neighborhoods across the seven Detroit districts.

Trackside murals at Detroit GP Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Power later also threw out the first pitch for the Detroit Tigers, despite initially threatening to bowl it, cricket-style...