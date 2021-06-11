Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Detroit IndyCar: Power tops practice as Chevrolet goes 1-2-3 Next / Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar
IndyCar / Detroit News

Power wants fights off the track, no “wankers” on the track

By:

Will Power says vengeance is coming for the driver who held him up in practice, and suggests fighting is the way for disputes to be settled.

Power wants fights off the track, no “wankers” on the track

In a good-humored press conference following the only practice session ahead of this week’s double-header Detroit Grand Prix, Power, Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi dealt with some serious subjects.

However, it dissolved into a discussion about dealing with “wankers”, the new SRX series, and the possibility of IndyCar drivers fighting with NASCAR drivers.

Power led a Chevrolet 1-2-3 in practice, the Team Penske driver ending up just ahead of Sebastien Bourdais and O’Ward. Asked if the Bowtie brand had made a step forward on a track at which – ironically, given this is where GM has its headquarters – it traditionally struggles, Power replied: “Yeah, engine hasn't changed very much.

"Although, yeah, something did change in the middle of '19 after we'd been here last time. Maybe it is slightly better. The car for me is in a good window, as well. Engine is fantastic. Chevy's track, man.”

O’Ward agreed, “So far it's been good. We wait for qualifying.”

Asked if he was hiding the capability of his Andretti Autosport-Honda, Rossi replied: “Sure, I guess we’ll see.”

“Yes, he is. He's always hiding something,” interjected Power. “Sneaky guy, man.”

Reflecting on his poor Month of May, Power said: “Indy was a massive disappointment. I was a little bit down for a few days. Certainly got back in training. Very determined this weekend to get back on track.

“This is kind of the halfway point. If I'm not moving forward here, it just makes it impossible to have a shot at being a championship contender at the end of the year.

“It's not a big deal, man. I just want to get out there, be running at the front, have a shot to win. I can't stand the last few races running back there, getting stuck behind wankers that shouldn't be even out there. I want to get up the front, man.”

When quizzed about who held him up in practice in Detroit, he said: “There was one wanker out there this time that held me up. Lucky I didn't see him when I got out of the car.”

“That was me!” said O’Ward.

“It wasn't you. It was another driver. Just kept backing everyone up. If you could punch someone through the side of the car… This dude, How many times you want to back up?! You eventually have to do a lap time.

“Don't worry, I'll get him. Not on the track. I don't get people on the track. I'll get him off the track.

“Lift up his visor,” said O’Ward.

“Piss in his bus or something?” asked Rossi.

“No,” said Power. “It's how we do stuff in Toowoomba. Look it up on YouTube.”

The drivers were asked by Associated Press if they’d be watching the new SRX series, and Rossi said “Hell, yeah. Let's go, Marco! He got boned on the draw, though. He drew last.”

Asked what he wanted to see from it, Rossi responded: “Fights! Fights, yeah.”

Power agreed, saying: “ All the stuff people watch racing for – nothing to do with the technicality. All the training you do, take someone out, crash and fight. For crying out loud. I just think it would be awesome if we had fights afterwards, no?”

He went on: “I would be down to fight after races. I think it would be awesome. I've been watching really with interest these celebrities, YouTube celebrities, fighting people. Man, I got to get in on this…

“A couple of drivers, one IndyCar driver should do it with a NASCAR driver. I'd put my hand up for the IndyCar driver, to be the one.

“I wouldn't do it,” said O’Ward, despite being a keen boxer.

Rossi: “Who do you want to fight in NASCAR?”

Power: “I don't know. One of them. Kyle Busch maybe. I don't know.

Rossi: “That's the wrong choice.”

Power: “Probably wouldn't go for Harvick because I think he can fight pretty well.”

O’Ward: “Larson. I think he's around our size.

Power: Find someone of your weight.”

 

shares
comments
Detroit IndyCar: Power tops practice as Chevrolet goes 1-2-3

Previous article

Detroit IndyCar: Power tops practice as Chevrolet goes 1-2-3

Next article

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

3
Automotive

Tony Stewart purchases Eldora Speedway

4
NHRA

50 year timeline (1951-2001)

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar
IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

50m
Power wants fights off the track, no “wankers” on the track
IndyCar

Power wants fights off the track, no “wankers” on the track

1h
Detroit IndyCar: Power tops practice as Chevrolet goes 1-2-3
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Power tops practice as Chevrolet goes 1-2-3

2h
O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery
IndyCar

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery

Jun 10, 2021
IndyCar’s Detroit GP – facts, figures, schedule, entry list
IndyCar

IndyCar’s Detroit GP – facts, figures, schedule, entry list

Jun 10, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit 00:35
IndyCar
Jun 10, 2021

IndyCar: Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit

IndyCar: Ferrucci returns to Detroit 00:37
IndyCar
Jun 8, 2021

IndyCar: Ferrucci returns to Detroit

2021 Indianapolis 500 best photos 03:11
IndyCar
Jun 3, 2021

2021 Indianapolis 500 best photos

IndyCar: Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win 00:49
IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

IndyCar: Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win

IndyCar: Castroneves wins his fourth Indy 500 03:35
IndyCar
May 31, 2021

IndyCar: Castroneves wins his fourth Indy 500

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar Detroit
IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Power tops practice as Chevrolet goes 1-2-3 Detroit
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Power tops practice as Chevrolet goes 1-2-3

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021

Trending Today

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Scanner frequencies
Trans-Am Trans-Am

Scanner frequencies

Steve Evans passes away
NHRA NHRA

Steve Evans passes away

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Tyler Reddick takes Xfinity title with surprise win at Homestead
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Tyler Reddick takes Xfinity title with surprise win at Homestead

Sheldon Creed takes OT win in Texas Trucks, heads to title race
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Sheldon Creed takes OT win in Texas Trucks, heads to title race

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage set to retire
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage set to retire

Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda could gain MotoGP concessions for 2022

Latest news

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

Power wants fights off the track, no “wankers” on the track
IndyCar IndyCar

Power wants fights off the track, no “wankers” on the track

Detroit IndyCar: Power tops practice as Chevrolet goes 1-2-3
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Power tops practice as Chevrolet goes 1-2-3

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.