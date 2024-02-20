All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
IndyCar

Pray.com joins Sting Ray Robb as primary sponsor for 2024 IndyCar season

AJ Foyt Racing have announced Pray.com is coming onboard as the primary sponsor for Sting Ray Robb for the 2024 IndyCar Series season.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Sting Ray Robb, AJ Foyt Enterprises

Sting Ray Robb, AJ Foyt Enterprises

A.J. Foyt Racing

Robb, 22, will contest his second season in North America’s premier open-wheel championship behind the wheel of the No. 41 Pray.com Chevrolet.

Pray.com, a Christian social networking service and mobile app that serves as a social media platform for religious communities, is listed as the world’s No. 1 app for daily prayer and faith-based content.

“With the explosive growth of Christian advertisers being embraced by television networks like CBS, FOX, and others we recognized motorsports fans as an incredible audience for Pray.com,” said Steve Gatena, Founder and CEO of Pray.com.

“We partnered up with Sting Ray – not only because of his cool name but also because of his Christian testimony.

“The more the pray.com team got to know him, the more we came to love him – he’s got an infectious faith and a great passion for sharing the power of prayer.”

According to the release, Pray.com sees alignment with Robb’s “mission to bring faith into the fast lane and wants to support him in his efforts to communicate the importance of prayer to younger audiences.”

Read Also:

It is also noted that that the partnership may include prayer content from Robb on Pray.com or devotional projects focus on aiding youth “get on track with God”.

Robb, an Idaho native who spent his rookie season with Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing last year, expressed the importance of this partnership to him.

"Faith has been an important part of my journey and I am excited to be able to drive a car that will represent that," Robb said.

"I'm honored and blessed to partner with Pray.com. Through this partnership, we'll utilize our aligned beliefs and goals to encourage others in their commitment to prayer and grow the faith community."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article NBC Sports, IndyCar confirm broadcast schedule for 2024 season

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
NBC Sports, IndyCar confirm broadcast schedule for 2024 season

NBC Sports, IndyCar confirm broadcast schedule for 2024 season

IndyCar

NBC Sports, IndyCar confirm broadcast schedule for 2024 season NBC Sports, IndyCar confirm broadcast schedule for 2024 season

Chip Ganassi Racing unveils Palou’s DHL livery for 2024 season

Chip Ganassi Racing unveils Palou’s DHL livery for 2024 season

IndyCar

Chip Ganassi Racing unveils Palou’s DHL livery for 2024 season Chip Ganassi Racing unveils Palou’s DHL livery for 2024 season

Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France

Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France

IndyCar

Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France

Sting Ray Robb
More from
Sting Ray Robb
Santino Ferrucci back with AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 season

Santino Ferrucci back with AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 season

IndyCar

Santino Ferrucci back with AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 season Santino Ferrucci back with AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 season

IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing

Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske

Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
IndyCar 2023 season review: AJ Foyt Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: AJ Foyt Racing

IndyCar

IndyCar 2023 season review: AJ Foyt Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: AJ Foyt Racing

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Latest news

Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025

Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025 Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025

Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation

Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation

Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike

Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike

MGP MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing

Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA