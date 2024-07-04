Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch

Prema Racing team principal Rene Rosin has confirmed that he’s had talks with Williams Formula 1 racer Logan Sargeant about joining his new IndyCar team next year.

The most successful junior team of recent years on the European single-seater ladder will make its debut in America’s premier open-wheel series in 2025, running two cars.

American Sargeant, 23, raced with Prema in Formula 3 in Europe in 2020, finishing third in the championship behind current McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri and recently dropped Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Theo Pourchaire.

“We have known him a while,” Rosin told Autosport/Motorsport.com of Sargeant. “We are talking, but from the driver side we are not really interested in discussing now much, because I have been concentrating on building up the team in the style that we all want, and drivers will be on the second stage.”

At the launch of the squad in April, Rosin said he wanted his team to “be competitive right from the word 'go'” and have a driver lineup comprising “an experienced driver and, of course, one rookie”.

When asked about other Prema alumnus Callum Ilott, who has two full seasons of IndyCar competition under his belt with Juncos Hollinger Racing in 2022-’23, Rosin also indicated his interest.

“To be honest, he’s one of the drivers that I would say is... I don’t say on our list, but is for sure somebody interesting,” he said. “Looking at his experience and the previous years that he raced with us and against us.

Callum Ilott, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

“But still too early to discuss about drivers from my point of view. Every day I hear something different!”

Another driver who is recently on the market is the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi, who will leave Arrow McLaren at the end of the season, news to which Rosin quipped: “I heard this!”

Piers Phillips will head up Prema’s U.S. operation as its IndyCar CEO, following spells at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and the team will be based in Indiana.

“A month ago we started our work in the factory,” said Rosin. “We will receive the first two cars in one week’s time more or less, so that has been the priority number one for us, together with securing the team for the highest position we can.

“We will then start looking more deeply at drivers. There is quite a lot of contact, but at the moment they are just contacts – no more than that.”

Sargeant’s future in F1 has been in question since he was announced as Alex Albon’s team-mate for 2023. He scored his only point in 32 starts at the United States Grand Prix last season, and his best result this year was 14th in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m focusing on my job, making the most of what I have underneath me,” said Sargeant when asked about his future this week. “I’m exploring all options within and outside of F1 at the moment. Options are open.

“I’ve been hearing speculation for 18 months, I ultimately know what’s going on behind the scenes, and in the end, I feel I’ve been driving really well. My goal is to keep doing that.”

Asked at the British GP today when he thinks his future will be decided, Sargeant replied: “I have no idea.”