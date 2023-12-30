Subscribe
IndyCar
Racing world reacts to the passing of Gil de Ferran

2003 Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran has passed away, leaving the racing world in mourning.

Nick DeGroot
Fernando Alonso, Andretti Autosport Honda, Gil de Ferran

There has been an outpouring of condolences following the sudden death of this racing legend and Brazilian icon.

Gil de Ferran was 56 years old, and a driver who was loved and respected by all. He is survived by his wife Angela, as well as his daughter Anna and son Luke.

de Ferran's career included back-to-back CART titles in 2000 and 2001, as well as the 2003 Indy 500 win with Team Penske. He also holds the record for fastest closed circuit qualifying speed ever, running 241.428mph at California Speedway in October of 2000.

Here are just some of the comments, statements and tributes from across the motorsports world in reaction to his unexpected passing at the age of 56:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

