Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up

Rahal and Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda teammate Takuma Sato will line up a disastrous 18th and 19th on the grid for this afternoon’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, but Rahal’s best time of 66.7319sec – set on the Firestone primaries – suggests he will have the necessary pace if caution flags and canny strategy can vault him to the front of the field.

Grosjean of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda was second fastest but set his time on Firestone’s alternate compound, as he was among the many drivers to check out tire degradation on the softer rubber. The rookie will roll off from seventh this afternoon.

His compatriot Sebastien Bourdais of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet was underwhelming in qualifying given the team’s speed in testing, and he starts from 16th but he was third fastest this morning, ahead of Alex Palou who was again fastest Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver.

Conor Daly’s fine weekend continued with fifth place, but in this session Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy teammate Rinus VeeKay was able to join him in the Top 10.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was another driver who struggled in qualifying, and will start down in 17th, but he set a strong lap on alternate compound tires, although the dropoff in pace afterward looked high.

This page will be updated with drivers’ chosen tire compound for the start of the race once IndyCar has confirmed.

The field will take the green flag at 2.40pm local (Central) time.

P No Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 15 Graham Rahal 1:06.7319 19 23 124.079 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 51 Romain Grosjean 1:06.8616 0.1297 20 24 123.838 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 3 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:06.8642 0.1323 18 21 123.833 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 4 10 Alex Palou 1:06.8654 0.1335 9 22 123.831 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 5 20 Conor Daly 1:06.9186 0.1867 9 24 123.732 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 6 9 Scott Dixon 1:06.9209 0.1890 9 20 123.728 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 7 26 Colton Herta 1:06.9371 0.2052 17 20 123.698 Honda A Andretti Autosport 8 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:06.9632 0.2313 21 25 123.650 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 9 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:06.9635 0.2316 15 21 123.649 Honda A Andretti Autosport 10 5 Pato O'Ward 1:06.9904 0.2585 19 24 123.600 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 11 2 Josef Newgarden 1:07.0166 0.2847 10 24 123.551 Chevy P Team Penske 12 27 Alexander Rossi 1:07.0883 0.3564 12 18 123.419 Honda A Andretti Autosport 13 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:07.2831 0.5512 20 24 123.062 Chevy P Team Penske 14 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:07.3407 0.6088 11 24 122.957 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 15 4 Dalton Kellett 1:07.3720 0.6401 14 21 122.900 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 16 12 Will Power 1:07.3940 0.6621 21 24 122.860 Chevy P Team Penske 17 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:07.4503 0.7184 19 22 122.757 Chevy P Team Penske 18 60 Jack Harvey 1:07.5262 0.7943 16 20 122.619 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 19 30 Takuma Sato 1:07.5286 0.7967 18 21 122.615 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:07.6734 0.9415 15 22 122.352 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 21 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:07.7042 0.9723 12 20 122.297 Honda P Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 22 59 Max Chilton 1:07.9217 1.1898 10 23 121.905 Chevy P Carlin 23 18 Ed Jones 1:07.9406 1.2087 12 23 121.871 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 24 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:08.1597 1.4278 14 24 121.479 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing