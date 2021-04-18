Tickets Subscribe
Previous / O’Ward: Pole a result of hustling a car with perfect balance
IndyCar / Birmingham / Practice report

Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up

By:

Graham Rahal led the final session at Barber Motorsports Park before the opening round of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, ahead of debutant Romain Grosjean.

Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up

Rahal and Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda teammate Takuma Sato will line up a disastrous 18th and 19th on the grid for this afternoon’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, but Rahal’s best time of 66.7319sec – set on the Firestone primaries – suggests he will have the necessary pace if caution flags and canny strategy can vault him to the front of the field.

Grosjean of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda was second fastest but set his time on Firestone’s alternate compound, as he was among the many drivers to check out tire degradation on the softer rubber. The rookie will roll off from seventh this afternoon.

His compatriot Sebastien Bourdais of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet was underwhelming in qualifying given the team’s speed in testing, and he starts from 16th but he was third fastest this morning, ahead of Alex Palou who was again fastest Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver.

Conor Daly’s fine weekend continued with fifth place, but in this session Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy teammate Rinus VeeKay was able to join him in the Top 10.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was another driver who struggled in qualifying, and will start down in 17th, but he set a strong lap on alternate compound tires, although the dropoff in pace afterward looked high.

This page will be updated with drivers’ chosen tire compound for the start of the race once IndyCar has confirmed.

The field will take the green flag at 2.40pm local (Central) time.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

15

Graham Rahal

1:06.7319

 

19

23

124.079

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

2

51

Romain Grosjean

1:06.8616

0.1297

20

24

123.838

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

3

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:06.8642

0.1323

18

21

123.833

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

4

10

Alex Palou

1:06.8654

0.1335

9

22

123.831

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

20

Conor Daly

1:06.9186

0.1867

9

24

123.732

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

6

9

Scott Dixon

1:06.9209

0.1890

9

20

123.728

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

26

Colton Herta

1:06.9371

0.2052

17

20

123.698

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

8

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:06.9632

0.2313

21

25

123.650

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

9

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:06.9635

0.2316

15

21

123.649

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

10

5

Pato O'Ward

1:06.9904

0.2585

19

24

123.600

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

11

2

Josef Newgarden

1:07.0166

0.2847

10

24

123.551

Chevy

P

Team Penske

12

27

Alexander Rossi

1:07.0883

0.3564

12

18

123.419

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

13

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:07.2831

0.5512

20

24

123.062

Chevy

P

Team Penske

14

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:07.3407

0.6088

11

24

122.957

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

15

4

Dalton Kellett

1:07.3720

0.6401

14

21

122.900

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

16

12

Will Power

1:07.3940

0.6621

21

24

122.860

Chevy

P

Team Penske

17

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:07.4503

0.7184

19

22

122.757

Chevy

P

Team Penske

18

60

Jack Harvey

1:07.5262

0.7943

16

20

122.619

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

19

30

Takuma Sato

1:07.5286

0.7967

18

21

122.615

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

20

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:07.6734

0.9415

15

22

122.352

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

21

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:07.7042

0.9723

12

20

122.297

Honda

P

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

22

59

Max Chilton

1:07.9217

1.1898

10

23

121.905

Chevy

P

Carlin

23

18

Ed Jones

1:07.9406

1.2087

12

23

121.871

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

24

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:08.1597

1.4278

14

24

121.479

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

Series IndyCar
Event Birmingham
Author David Malsher-Lopez

